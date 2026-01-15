She completed her bachelor of science in nursing in Cebu Velez College of Nursing Philippines in 1989. She proceeded with her post graduate training in Nephrology Nursing at National Kidney Institute, Cardiovascular Nursing at Philippine Heart Center and Critical Care Nursing at Philippine General Hospital.

In 1992, she moved to Houston, Texas to work as a registered nurse. She completed a year long critical care residency program at The Methodist Hospital now called Houston Methodist Hospital.

Her love for her craft led her to work in the critical care units . From 1997 to 2007, she led in the development of critical care unit, heart failure program, pulmonary program , endoscopy unit , traumatic brain injury program for long term acute facilities. Additionally , she completed legal nurse certification

In 2008, she joined Houston VA in the cardiovascular unit. She lead the LVAD and heart failure program for another LTACH facility in 2011. She was recruited by the advanced heart failure cardiologist of Houston Methodist Hospital in 2013.

While serving as senior LVAD coordinator for Houston Methodist Hospital for almost a decade, she continued to be at the forefront in training hospital staff, LVAD and transplant coordinators, collaborated with other LVAD and heart transplant programs in the nation, participated in research and trial studies of mechanical circulatory support devices.

Her dedication and compassion for our Veterans led her to join the team of Dr. Savitri Fedson and Dr. Alexander Schutz in developing the Houston VA LVAD heart program in 2022.