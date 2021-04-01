 Skip to Content
Stories

VA Houston health care top stories.

In the spotlight at VA Houston

Protect yourself from COVID variants

Protecting Veterans, our staff, and those in the community, remains Houston VA’s top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Collage of patients and staff getting vaccinated

Valet parking resumes at Houston VAMC

Great news for our Veteran patients! Our valet parking will resume on Monday, August 2nd!

Man smiling inside car.

New VA clinic open in Ft. Bend County

Houston VA is bringing more health care services to Fort Bend County.

Sugar Land VA Outpatient Clinic

COVID vaccine update

Congress has passed a new law, the SAVE LIVES act, that allows Houston VA to offer COVID-19 vaccines to Veterans who are not enrolled in VA health care, along with some spouses and caregivers and CHAMPVA beneficiaries.

COVID-19 Update

VA hosts listening session

Veterans: How Can VA Improve Your Health Care? Join a virtual listening session and tell us what you think.

VA Listening Session image of flags

Paralyzed Veteran learns to ski during pandemic

Army Veteran Thomas “Nate” Turner, Jr. grew up participating in just about every sport you can think of.

Army Veteran Nathan Turner skiing in Breckenridge, CO with his wife and son. Turner learned to ski during the pandemic.

Caring for Veterans during the pandemic

While a surge of COVID-19 cases is affecting hospitals around the country, the Houston VA Medical Center is staying atop the wave, thanks to preparation and lessons learned since the pandemic began.

Employees at the Houston VA Medical Center screen Veterans, visitors, and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
