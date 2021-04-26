COVID vaccine update

Congress has passed a new law, the SAVE LIVES act, that allows Houston VA to offer COVID-19 vaccines to Veterans who are not enrolled in VA health care, along with some spouses and caregivers and CHAMPVA beneficiaries.

Houston VA has plenty of COVID vaccine and we are now vaccinating Veterans of all ages (regardless of whether they are enrolled at the VA), their spouses and caregivers, as well as CHAMPVA beneficiaries.

Caregiver Definition: For COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, we define a caregiver as a family member or friend who provides care to a Veteran. Caregivers may help the Veteran with personal needs like feeding, bathing, or dressing. They may also help the Veteran with tasks like shopping or transportation. A person stating that they are the caregiver of a Veteran and giving the Veteran’s name is sufficient to give them a vaccine. There is no need for further documentation.

Spouse Definition: For the purpose of this Act, a spouse includes marriage, same-sex and common-law marriages. If you characterize your relationship as spousal, you can receive the vaccine. A spouse includes a widow and a widower of a Veteran. A person stating that they are the spouse of a Veteran and giving the Veteran’s name is sufficient to give them a vaccine. There is no need for further documentation.

Veteran Definition: Anyone who served in the U.S. military is eligible to be vaccinated through VA. Nature of discharge and whether they are enrolled for care at our VA is no longer a factor. We vaccinate all Veterans.

You can walk in without an appointment to get the vaccine at our main medical center (2002 Holcombe Blvd) at the following locations.

Monday-Tuesday : 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Building 108A

: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Building 108A Saturday: 8 a.m. -4 p.m., Main Medical Center Primary Care hallway on first floor

* If you are the spouse of a Veteran and would like to get the vaccine, bring your Veteran’s social security number and your ID with you as verification.

* If you are a Veteran who is not enrolled in the VA but would like to get the vaccine, be sure to bring your DD214 with you as verification.

Note: Your employer, pharmacy, or local public health officials may offer you a COVID-19 vaccine. Our goal is for you to be protected from COVID-19, and we encourage you to take the first opportunity you have to get a vaccine at the most convenient location for you.

Visit our vaccine information page for more information about our vaccine clinic events. You can also call us at 713-794-8985 if you would like to make an appointment to get the vaccine. If you have questions about your eligibility for a vaccine, call our eligibility office at 713-794-7288.

If you'd like to get regular updates about COVID-19 vaccines at VA, sign up to stay informed at https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed.

Read VA’s national announcement about the SAVE LIVES Act.