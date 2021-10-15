Houston VA Encourages Veterans to access breast health services during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center is encouraging women Veterans to get screened for breast cancer during October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women and is the second leading cause of cancer death in women. Localized breast cancer has a 99% survival rate if detected early.

“VA encourages all women Veterans to speak with their health care providers about breast health and get checked and treated for breast cancer,” said Deleene Menefee, Women Veterans Program Manager at the Houston VA. “We recognize that some Veterans may have missed their regularly scheduled mammogram due to COVID-19 and encourage women Veterans to reach out to their VA health care provider to get one scheduled.”

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and throughout the year, the Houston VA offers high quality women’s health care in a specialized women Veteran’s health center with a private entrance on the main VA hospital campus. Women Veterans are the fastest growing population of Veterans at the Houston VA, with more than 17,555 women who have served our country seeking care at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center.

“VA leads the nation’s health care systems in providing mammograms to those who need them,” said Dr. Mahdieh Irannejadparizi, Chief of Breast Imaging. “At our Houston VA, we offer comprehensive breast care to women Veterans utilizing state-of-the-art 3D mammography and often same-day biopsies.”

Breast care resources available through VA include screening and diagnostic mammograms, breast ultrasound and MRI, genetic counseling and testing, cancer treatment and more. VA recommends regular breast cancer screening for women who are 45 years of age and older, though some women may choose to start screening with yearly mammograms as early as age 40. Women should talk with their VA primary care provider team about what is best for them and schedule their mammogram.

For more information, please contact us at 281-658-3177 or ginger.chapman@va.gov.