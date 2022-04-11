Houston VA Social Workers redirect spotlight toward Veteran families

For Social Work Month, social workers at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center made a large donation of toiletry items to the residents of the Houston VA Fisher House.

“Most years, we are on the receiving end of recognition during Social Work Month,” said Social Work Chief Quindola Crowley, Ph.D. “But with the pandemic and the stress we’ve all experienced these past months, this year, our team decided they wanted to give back to our Veterans and their families, so we decided to take up a collection.”

This year’s theme for National Professional Social Work Month was “The Time is Right for Social Work” was particularly apt, because VA social workers have done heroic work during the pandemic.

Throughout the past two years, Houston VA social workers have worked diligently to help Veterans with the social, physical, and economic challenges of this trying time —including assisting with housing, securing food and transportation, accessing care, and maintaining psychological and functional status.

Social workers are omnipresent at the Houston VA, providing a wide range of services in every Veteran care setting including the Community Living Center, Primary Care, Mental Health, Inpatient Acute Care, PolyTrauma, Women’s Health, and the Homelessness Program.

“The social workers at the Houston VA are absolutely amazing, caring people,” said Fisher House Manager Tami Brunjes. “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard our residents tell me they don’t know what they would have done without their social worker. They were so surprised and happy with this generous donation.”

Houston VA is the only VA with three Fisher Houses. Fisher Houses are homes away from home for families of Veterans. Family members can stay in the beautiful Fisher Homes while their loved one is receiving care at the VA.