New VA clinic open in Ft. Bend County

We are proud to offer Veterans primary care, mental health, and phlebotomy services in a beautiful new outpatient clinic, located in Sugar Land, Texas. The new clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



The new Sugar Land VA Outpatient Clinic is located at:

1327 Lake Pointe Parkway, Suite 515

Sugar Land, TX 77478

If the new Sugar Land Clinic is closer to your home, you can elect to transfer your primary care or mental health from our Richmond Outpatient Clinic to the Sugar Land location by calling or emailing your primary care team. Veterans are also welcome to utilize the new Sugar Land Clinic for walk-in services. For more information about the new Sugar Land clinic, please contact us at the Richmond Clinic at 832-595-7700 and ask to be transferred to the Sugar Land location.