 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Stories

VA Houston health care top stories.

In the spotlight at VA Houston

Houston VA Encourages Veterans to access breast health services during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center is encouraging women Veterans to get screened for breast cancer during October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Doctor and patient standing by a mammography machine.

Caring for Veterans during the pandemic

While a surge of COVID-19 cases is affecting hospitals around the country, the Houston VA Medical Center is staying atop the wave, thanks to preparation and lessons learned since the pandemic began.

Employees at the Houston VA Medical Center screen Veterans, visitors, and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prev
1 2