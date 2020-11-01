Stories
Houston VA Encourages Veterans to access breast health services during Breast Cancer Awareness Month
The Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center is encouraging women Veterans to get screened for breast cancer during October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Caring for Veterans during the pandemic
While a surge of COVID-19 cases is affecting hospitals around the country, the Houston VA Medical Center is staying atop the wave, thanks to preparation and lessons learned since the pandemic began.