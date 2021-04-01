 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Stories

VA Houston health care top stories.

COVID vaccine update

Congress has passed a new law, the SAVE LIVES act, that allows Houston VA to offer COVID-19 vaccines to Veterans who are not enrolled in VA health care, along with some spouses and caregivers and CHAMPVA beneficiaries.

COVID-19 Update

Paralyzed Veteran learns to ski during pandemic

Army Veteran Thomas “Nate” Turner, Jr. grew up participating in just about every sport you can think of.

Army Veteran Nathan Turner skiing in Breckenridge, CO with his wife and son. Turner learned to ski during the pandemic.

Caring for Veterans during the pandemic

While a surge of COVID-19 cases is affecting hospitals around the country, the Houston VA Medical Center is staying atop the wave, thanks to preparation and lessons learned since the pandemic began.

Employees at the Houston VA Medical Center screen Veterans, visitors, and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
