Stories
VA Houston health care top stories.
New VA clinic open in Ft. Bend County
Houston VA is bringing more health care services to Fort Bend County.
COVID vaccine update
Congress has passed a new law, the SAVE LIVES act, that allows Houston VA to offer COVID-19 vaccines to Veterans who are not enrolled in VA health care, along with some spouses and caregivers and CHAMPVA beneficiaries.
Paralyzed Veteran learns to ski during pandemic
Army Veteran Thomas “Nate” Turner, Jr. grew up participating in just about every sport you can think of.
Caring for Veterans during the pandemic
While a surge of COVID-19 cases is affecting hospitals around the country, the Houston VA Medical Center is staying atop the wave, thanks to preparation and lessons learned since the pandemic began.