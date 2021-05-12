About VTN services

VTN van resources work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care centers for scheduled medical appointments.

These vans transport Veterans throughout Texas. Each month, between 1,500 and 1,700 Veterans receive VTN transportation.

Arrange a ride

If you’d like to find out more about VTN availability in your area, contact the Voluntary Service Office.

Voluntary Service

Map of Houston campus

Phone: 713-794-7135

Email: vhahouvolunteer@va.gov

Please note that VTN vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.