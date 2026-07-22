Work with us

Jobs and careers

We offer jobs and career opportunities in many fields, including clinical, administrative, and support professions.

You can visit USAJOBS to see all of the current openings at Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center and elsewhere in the VA Houston Healthcare System, and visit our jobs and careers page to learn more about the application process.

Internships, residencies, and fellowships

Each year, we help university and post-graduate students complete their training and pursue their careers. Find the opportunities that are right for you.

Visit our internships and fellowships page.

Volunteer or donate

We depend on the goodwill and generosity of our donors and volunteers. By volunteering your time or making a donation, you can give something back to Veterans who have given so much to our country. As a volunteer, you'll provide many important services throughout our health care system and help make Veterans’ visits to our facilities more rewarding.

Visit our volunteer or donate page to learn more and get involved.

Community Engagement & Partnership Coordinator

The Community Engagement and Partnership Coordinator (CEPC) plays a critical role in the VA's public health and suicide prevention strategy. Positioned within VA Medical Centers, CEPCs focus on developing, nurturing, and maintaining collaborative relationships between the VA and community stakeholders to identify Veterans and support their mental health and well-being. Learn More

Doing business with VA Houston Healthcare System

If you're a vendor or contractor interested in working with VA Houston health care, please call Randy Franklin at 713-794-7429.