Advantages of VA Dental Residency Program:

Receive mentoring by highly skilled Dentists in state-of-the-art clinics

Gain experience treating challenging cases in a diverse patient population

Train in both inpatient and outpatient settings

Contribute to innovations in dentistry by participating in VA research

Acquire ongoing education from conferences, web-based training, and other resources

Develop special interests by joining field groups or by working in specific programs (e.g. Homeless Veterans Initiative)

Residency Programs

General Practice Residency in Dentistry

The Dental Service of the Houston Veterans Affairs Medical Center sponsors two positions for a one year, General Practice Residency Program. Beginning July 1, the program is designed to provide the dental graduate with a graduate level instructional curriculum in general dentistry.

Learn more about our General Practice Residency Program.

Prosthodontics Residency

Dental Service is currently seeking qualified applicants for a 36 month Prosthodontic Residency. Upon successful completion of this program the graduate will receive a certificate in Prosthodontics.

Learn more about our Prosthodontics Residency Program.

Equal Employment Opportunity

This agency is an equal opportunity employer. Actions to fill the residency position will not be based on discriminating factors, which are prohibited by law. Applicants are assured equal consideration without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual preference, national origin, politics, marital status, age, membership in an employee organization, or any other non-merit reason.