Dietetic internship program
VA Houston offers approximately a 50-week accredited Dietetic Internship Program with a medical nutrition therapy emphasis that is combined with a Master's Degree Program at Texas Woman's University (TWU).
Comprehensive information about the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center’s Combined Dietetic Internship-Master’s Degree program can be found by visiting the program’s website.
All inquiries should be directed to the program director:
Kristy R. Becker, MS, RD, LD, FAND
Dietetic Internship Director (120)
Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
2002 Holcombe Blvd.
Houston, TX 77030
Phone: 713-791-1414, ext. 25290
e-mail: Kristy.Becker2@va.gov