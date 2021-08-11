Dietetic internship program

Comprehensive information about the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center’s Combined Dietetic Internship-Master’s Degree program can be found by visiting the program’s website.

All inquiries should be directed to the program director:

Kristy R. Becker, MS, RD, LD, FAND

Dietetic Internship Director (120)

Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center

2002 Holcombe Blvd.

Houston, TX 77030

Phone: 713-791-1414, ext. 25290

e-mail: Kristy.Becker2@va.gov