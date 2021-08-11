Graduate health administrative training program

The GHATP provides an excellent opportunity to gain practical training within a large, integrated health care system. It is a one-year appointment and includes comprehensive rotations throughout the various departments which offer valuable information and excellent opportunities for growth. The trainee is assigned an array of projects to increase their understanding of the diverse facets of healthcare operations and management.

The trainee has unlimited access to executive meetings and committees and is considered part of the leadership team under direction of their receptor, the Medical Center Director. The program is highly flexible, tailored to the interests of the trainee, and requires great initiative and self-management. Working in state-of-the-art facility, the trainee has the opportunity to expand the breadth and depth of their knowledge of healthcare management and place themselves on a path to career success.