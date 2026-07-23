Pharmacy Residencies

Does your program participate in the ASHP Personnel Placement Services (PPS)?

No, the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center (MEDVAMC) does not participate in PPS.

How many residency positions are available?

For the next residency year, MEDVAMC will accept five PGY1 Pharmacy residents, one PGY2 Infectious Diseases resident, and one PGY2 Ambulatory Care resident.

How are residents selected?

Candidates who complete all application requirements by the deadline are reviewed by Residency Program Directors, Coordinators, and Preceptors. Interviews are awarded in the early winter and all candidates are selected through the ASHP resident match process.

How long has the residency programs been in existence?

The MEDVAMC PGY1 Pharmacy residency program was started in 2005. The PGY2 programs in Ambulatory Care and Infectious Diseases accepted their first class of residents in 2013. The PGY2 Psychiatric program accepted its first resident in 2016.

Is the program flexible if my interests change throughout the residency?

The Residency Program Directors, Coordinators, and Preceptors will collaborate with you if your interests change. Everyone involved in the program is focused on ensuring the residents get the most out of their respective programs.

Which off-site rotations are available to residents?

Off-site rotations are available at University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Houston Methodist Hospital. All off-site rotations require Texas licensure. The Psychiatric Pharmacy resident has the opportunity to complete a pain rotation at MD Anderson Cancer Center and an adolescent psychiatry rotation at Menninger.

What teaching opportunities are available to residents?

Residents will earn a teaching certificate through the University of Houston College of Pharmacy. Residents also co-precept pharmacy students from four colleges (Texas Southern University, University of Houston, The University of Texas, Texas A&M).

How do residents select research projects?

Residents are presented with a list of potential research/quality improvement projects from preceptors and former residents. Current resident project ideas are encouraged, but decisions will be contingent upon preceptor availability and the time limitations for a one-year residency.

What projects and presentations are required by the residents?

In addition to presentations and projects required on specific rotations, residents are expected to present two journal clubs, two patient case presentations, and one grand rounds (Resident Rounds) presentation to the pharmacy staff and pharmacy students. Each resident will also serve as editor for one edition of the VA newsletter and complete a practice management project. Additionally, residents will present their research/quality improvement project at the ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting, a platform presentation at the Texas Society of Health-System Pharmacists (TSHP) Alcalde: Southwest Leadership Conference, a medication safety subcommittee meeting at MEDVAMC, and a local research symposium at MEDVAMC

What positions will I be prepared to accept after completion of this residency?

Residents who complete the PGY1 Pharmacy residency will be prepared for a PGY2 residency in their preferred area or accept a Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner position. PGY2 pharmacy residency graduates will be equipped to seek a Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner position in their specialized field(s).

What are the staffing responsibilities for residents?

PGY1 Pharmacy residents are required to staff approximately 232 hours throughout the year which averages out to less than 20 hours per month. The staffing schedule is variable throughout the year, but this can look like 1-2 evening shifts per month and once every 3rd-4th weekend including the Saturday/Sunday of 2 minor holidays and 1 major holiday – residents will be off on federally-observed holidays. Inpatient staffing includes medication order verification.

Outpatient staffing involves discharge medication order verification and patient counseling. Residents will also complete clinical staffing which involves medication reconciliation, anticoagulation review, prior authorization drug requests, pharmacotherapy drug monitoring, and antimicrobial stewardship.

Where do the residents park at VA Houston?

Free onsite parking is available for all residents.