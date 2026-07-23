Pharmacy Residencies
PGY1 pharmacy residents, PGY2 pharmacy residents, and clinical pharmacist practitioners with a scope of practice have a unique role within VA’s patient-centered care model due to their extensive experience in managing complex medication regimens to treat the most common chronic disease states.
As a member of one of the world's largest integrated health systems, VA Houston Healthcare System serves as the primary health care provider for almost 130,000 Veterans in southeast Texas. This facility includes outpatient clinics in Beaumont, Conroe, Galveston, Humble, Katy, Lake Jackson, Lufkin, Richmond, Sugar Land, Texas City, and Tomball. VA Houston outpatient clinics log over one million outpatient visits annually.
For more than 50 years, VA Houston has provided clinical training for healthcare professionals through affiliations with the Baylor College of Medicine and four colleges of pharmacy. VA Houston operates one of the largest VA residency programs with over 270 slots in forty sub-specialties. Over 2,000 pharmacy, nursing, dietetics, social work, physical therapy, and medical students receive training at VA Houston each year.
Located on a 119-acre campus, VA Houston Healthcare System is a state-of-the-art facility with 349 acute care hospital beds, a 40-bed Spinal Cord Injury Center, and a 111-bed Community Living Center for long-term care. The MEDVAMC uses robotic computer-controlled helpmates to transport medications, food, and supplies to patient care areas. Additionally, the outpatient pharmacy uses a robotics system to fill more than 1,000 prescriptions daily.
The pharmacy service is progressive and growing. Over 50 clinical pharmacist practitioners and 100 clinical pharmacists provide patient care services in a variety of specialties. Clinical pharmacist practitioners with a scope of practice have a unique role within VA’s patient-centered care model due to their extensive experience in managing complex medication regimens to treat the most common chronic disease states.
This scope of practice includes collaborative medication management, which entails collaborative agreements with physicians or other independent practitioners wherein clinical pharmacists may perform some or all facets of comprehensive medication management. This may include the authority to prescribe medication regimens, order related laboratory tests, and perform physical measurement and objective assessments to facilitate patient care. There are many opportunities to develop innovative and advanced patient care practices at this facility.
Pharmacy Residencies
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency
The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency builds on the Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education. The goal is to prepare residents for board certification and develop future clinical pharmacist practitioners responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions.
Requirements for completion of the Residency Program
The resident is expected to obtain pharmacy licensure within 120 days of the start date of the residency program. The resident will be responsible for required rotational learning experiences, several elective rotations, and multiple longitudinal experiences. The resident may repeat additional months of required rotation experiences as electives if desired. The resident is also required to complete a research/quality improvement project and present their results at national and state level professional meetings, provide a publication-ready manuscript, complete a practice management project, obtain BLS certification, complete staffing requirements in inpatient, outpatient, and clinical pharmacy, and complete all requirements in the Residency Skillset checklist.
Required learning experiences (4 weeks)
- Infectious Diseases
- Internal Medicine I
- Residency Research (December)
- Practice Management (January)
Elective learning experiences (4 weeks)
- Academia
- Anticoagulation
- Cardiology (CCU)
- Critical Care (MICU/SICU)
- Emergency Medicine
- Geriatrics
- Hematology/Oncology
- Home Based Primary Care
- Internal Medicine II
- Outpatient Antimicrobial Stewardship
- Outpatient Mental Health
- Outpatient Neurology
- Primary Care (including Community Based Outpatient Clinic)
- Primary Care in Women’s Health
- Spinal Cord Injury
- Surgery
Required longitudinal experiences
- Residency Research/Quality Improvement
- Practice Management
- Medication Use Evaluation (MUE)
- Teaching certificate program
- Non-formulary consults
- Staffing (inpatient/outpatient/clinical)
- Community Living Center/Geriatrics*
- General Mental Health Clinic*
- Heart Failure Clinic*
- Home-Based Primary Care Clinic*
- Outpatient Antimicrobial Stewardship Clinic*
- Primary Care Clinic*
*Resident may select 1-2 of these rotations as the fourth required longitudinal learning experience.
Conferences
- ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting
- TSHP Alcalde: Southwest Leadership Conference
Teaching opportunities
- Completion of the University of Houston College of Pharmacy Teaching Certificate
- VA Houston Healthcare System pharmacists' precept pharmacy students from four colleges of pharmacy
- Didactic lecture opportunities at the University of Houston College of Pharmacy
- Elective rotation in academia
Salary and benefits
- PGY1 salary: $56,734 (2026-2027)
- 11 paid holidays
- 13 days accrued annual and 13 days accrued sick leave
- Federal Employee Health Benefits (FEHB)
Application requirements
- U.S. citizen
- Graduate from an ACPE-accredited Doctor of Pharmacy program
- Participate in an onsite interview and clinical case review.
- Applicants should submit all application materials through PhORCAS. The deadline is January 2 of every year. The National Matching Service Code is 126013.
Application must include
- Letter of intent
- Curriculum Vitae
- Three letters of recommendation
Contact
Chandler D. Schexnayder, PharmD, BCPS, CDCES, BCACP
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program Director
Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
Pharmacy Service (119)
2002 Holcombe Blvd.
Houston, TX 77030
chandler.schexnayder@va.gov
Arezo Noormohammadi, PharmD
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program Coordinator
Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center/Lake Jackson CBOC
208 Oak Drive South #700
Lake Jackson, TX 77566
Arezo.Noormohammadi@va.gov
PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency
The purpose of the Michael E. DeBakey Veteran Affairs Medical Center PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency Program is to build upon Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency training to develop pharmacist practitioners with knowledge, skills, and abilities as defined in the educational competency areas, goals, and objectives for advanced practice areas. Residents who successfully complete PGY2 residency programs are prepared for advanced patient care or other specialized positions, and board certification in the advanced practice area, if available.
Residents who successfully complete the PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency will be able to maintain an independent or collaborative practice of management of chronic disease states across the ambulatory spectrum. The program will develop the skills necessary to act as a mentor and teacher to pharmacy students, residents, and health care providers. Successful graduates of the program will have the skills necessary for attainment of a clinical pharmacy practitioner or academic position at a college of pharmacy and position them eligible for attainment of board certification in ambulatory care.
Requirements for Completion of Residency
To successfully complete this program, the PGY2 resident must complete all assigned required, elective, and longitudinal learning experiences. The resident must complete a research project, present the project at an approved venue, and submit a manuscript suitable for publication. The resident will present, at minimum, one pharmacotherapy conference (Res Rounds) lecture, one didactic lecture and one journal club. Additional requirements include publication of one article in the RXPress newsletter and completion of an electronic residency portfolio. The resident must also be in compliance with institutional and departmental policies.
Learning Experiences
The resident’s year will be composed of both longitudinal and focused block learning experiences in various ambulatory clinics. The program is tailored to each resident – learning experiences will be customized to each individual. The following are required learning experiences:
- Orientation (1-4 weeks depending on incoming experience and skill)
- Longitudinal Clinical Rotation Experiences (5-6 months):
- Following orientation, the resident will complete focused blocks (2-4 weeks in duration, depending on past experience and skill) in anticoagulation, primary care I and II, primary care - community-based outpatient clinic (CBOC) and two electives of choice. Thereafter, the resident will transition into 16-18 weeks of longitudinal half-full day clinics in the following areas: anticoagulation, primary care I and II, primary care - community-based outpatient clinic (CBOC), practice management/administration and research with opportunities for elective experiences in cardiology/heart failure, home based primary care (HBPC), mental health, population management, and tobacco cessation/COPD.
- Traditional 4-week Clinical Rotation Experiences (6 months):
- For the second half of the residency year, the resident will transition into 4-week rotation experiences. Required learning experiences include: ID/HIV and women’s health. The resident is able to choose four elective experiences:
- Academia
- Cardiology/heart failure
- Emergency medicine
- Endocrine
- Hematology-oncology
- Home based primary care (HBPC)
- Internal medicine (IM)
- Mental health (MH)
- Neurology
- Pharmacy administration
- Primary care or Primary Care CBOC
- Spinal cord injury (SCI)
- The resident is also required to have a longitudinal experience throughout the second half of the year (one half-day per week – either one six month or two three month experiences); resident is able to choose their longitudinal clinic based on interest and preceptor availability. Experiences may include: cardiology/heart failure, endocrine, HBPC, ID/HIV, MH, population management, or primary care.
- For the second half of the residency year, the resident will transition into 4-week rotation experiences. Required learning experiences include: ID/HIV and women’s health. The resident is able to choose four elective experiences:
Additional Longitudinal Learning Experiences:
- EM-Fast Track/Staffing (year-long)
- Practice Management/Administration (year-long)
- Prior Authorization Drug Requests (year-long)
- Research (year-long)
Teaching Opportunities
The PGY2 resident will gain many diverse teaching experiences throughout the year, including precepting PGY1 residents and/or students. In addition, the resident will be expected to provide in-service presentations to medical and pharmacy staff and a minimum of one therapeutics lecture at Texas Southern University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences or the University of Houston College of Pharmacy.
The resident is highly encouraged to apply to become a Texas State Board of Pharmacy licensed preceptor. If not previously obtained during PGY1 residency training, the resident will also have the opportunity to complete a teaching certificate program offered by the University of Houston College of Pharmacy.
Conferences
The resident is highly encouraged to attend two conferences per residency year:
- American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) Midyear Clinical Meeting
- Texas Society of Health-System Pharmacists (TSHP) Alcalde Southwest Leadership Conference or another ambulatory care focused conference as approved by Pharmacy Leadership
Salary and Benefits
- Yearly salary $60,664 (2026-2027)
- 11 paid holidays
- 13 days accrued annual and 13 days accrued sick leave
- Federal Employee Health Benefits (FEHB)
- Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Plan (FEDVIP)
Application Requirements
- U.S. citizen
- Licensed pharmacist in any state within the U.S.
- Graduate of an ACPE-accredited Doctor of Pharmacy program
- Completion of an ASHP-accredited PGY1 residency prior to the start of this program
- Participate in an interview
Applications Must Include
- Letter of Intent
- Curriculum vitae
- Three letters of recommendation
- Official pharmacy school transcript(s) sent to PhORCAS
- VA Application form VHA-10-2850d ***Upload to supplemental application on PhORCAS***
Applications for this program will be accepted through the PhORCAS online application system. The application deadline is January 2nd of every year. The National Matching Service Code is 674665.
PGY2 Infectious Diseases Pharmacy Residency
The purpose of the PGY2 Infectious Diseases Pharmacy Residency is to prepare pharmacists to become independent clinical practitioners of direct patient care in infectious diseases, with the skills necessary for attainment of a clinical pharmacy specialist position, adjunct faculty position at college of pharmacy, and/or further training through a fellowship or other post-graduate program in infectious diseases pharmacotherapy.
The PGY2 Pharmacy Residency Program builds on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Programs to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists in specialized areas of practice. PGY2 residencies provide residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge and incorporating both into the provision of patient care or other advanced practice settings. Residents who successfully complete an accredited PGY2 pharmacy residency are prepared for advanced patient care, academic, or other specialized positions, along with board certification, if available.
Candidate requirements
- Candidates must be U.S. citizens
- Hold an active pharmacy license in any US state*
- Graduate from an ACPE accredited school of pharmacy
- Have completed or in the process of completing an ASHP-accredited PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program*
- Selected candidates will be required to undergo drug testing, criminal background check, physical, and registration with Selective Service (males only)
VA Houston is an equal opportunity employer.
Required rotations
- Orientation
- Infectious Diseases consult service I, II, & III (3 months)
- HIV/Outpatient ID clinic
- Outpatient parenteral antimicrobial therapy & outpatient antimicrobial stewardship
- Infectious Diseases practice management and inpatient antimicrobial stewardship
- Microbiology/infection control
- ID research/quality improvement
Elective rotations
- Critical Care, Academia, and Surgery
- Due date for licensure to January 1, 2027
Longitudinal experience
- HIV/Outpatient ID Clinic
- Clinical staffing/ID practice management
- ID research/quality improvement
- 2 case presentations, 2 journal clubs, 1 resident rounds presentation
Teaching opportunities
The PGY2 Infectious Diseases Pharmacy Resident will gain many diverse teaching experiences throughout the year, such as precepting PGY1 pharmacy residents and pharmacy students. In addition, the resident will be expected to provide in-service presentations to medical and pharmacy staff, present journal clubs, case presentations, and may have an opportunity to teach a lecture at Texas Southern University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. The resident is highly encouraged to apply to become a Texas State Board of Pharmacy licensed preceptor.
Conferences
- Infectious Disease Week
- ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting
- Alcalde Southwest Leadership Conference
Salary and benefits
- Estimated annual stipend: $60,664
- 13 days of paid annual leave
- 13 days of sick leave
- 11 paid federal holidays
- Health, dental, and vision insurance available.
- Authorized leave for professional meetings
*Proof of active licensure in any U.S. state and completion of ASHP- accredited PGY-1 pharmacy residency is due to the Residency Program Director (RPD) by the first day of employment.
Application requirements
- Letter of Intent
- Curriculum vitae
- Official pharmacy school transcript(s)
- Three letters of recommendation
- Registration for ASHP Match
- VA Application form VHA-10-2850d
Apply via: PhORCAS.
Due date: January 6, 2026
Contacts
Darego O. Maclayton, PharmD
PGY2 Infectious Diseases Pharmacy Residency Program Director
Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
Pharmacy Service (119)
2002 Holcombe Blvd.
Houston, TX 77030
darego.maclayton@va.gov
PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency
PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency will build on your Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists in specialized areas of practice.
PGY2 residencies provide residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge and incorporating both into the provision of patient care that improves medication therapy. Residents who successfully complete an accredited PGY2 pharmacy residency should possess competencies that qualify them for clinical pharmacist and/or faculty positions and position them to be eligible for attainment of board certification in the specialized practice area.
Requirements for Completion of Residency
To successfully complete this program, the PGY2 resident must complete all required, elective, and longitudinal rotations. The resident must complete a research project and submit a manuscript suitable for publication. Additional requirements include attendance at selected national pharmacy conferences, precepting residents and students, weekly prior authorization drug requests, completion of the year-long psychiatric pharmacy topic discussion checklist, maintain appropriate duty hours documentation, complete a formal MUE or QI project, present a pharmacotherapy conference lecture, present one formal didactic lecture, present two case presentations, present two journal clubs, and maintain compliance with institutional and departmental policies.
Required Rotations (8 months)
- Acute Inpatient Psychiatry (2 months)
- Mental Health Consult and Liaison
- Geriatric Inpatient Psychiatry
- Psychiatric Pharmacy Practice Management
- Research
- Orientation (not required if early committed through MEDVAMC PGY1)
Elective Rotations (4 months)
- Geriatrics – Houston Methodist Hospital (requires Texas Pharmacist License)
- Behavioral Health Program (PCMHI)
- Movement Disorder Clinic (PADRECC)
- Psychiatric Emergency Department
- Substance Use Disorder
- Neurology Headache Clinic
- Academic Detailing
- Academia – University of Houston College of Pharmacy
- General Mental Health Clinic
- Adolescent Psychiatry – The Menninger Clinic (requires Texas Pharmacist License)
- Pain - MD Anderson Cancer Center
Longitudinal Rotations
General Mental Health Clinic (Required)
Teaching Opportunities
The PGY2 resident will gain many diverse teaching experiences throughout the year. In addition, the resident will be expected to provide in-service presentations to medical and pharmacy staff and present journal clubs, case presentations, and a minimum of one Therapeutics lecture at Texas Southern University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences or the University of Houston College of Pharmacy. The resident is highly encouraged to apply to become a Texas State Board of Pharmacy licensed preceptor. If the resident has not previously completed a teaching certificate program during their PGY1 residency, they will be required to participate in the teaching certificate program offered by the University of Houston College of Pharmacy.
Conferences
- American Society of Health-System Pharmacists Midyear Clinical Meeting
- American Association of Psychiatric Pharmacists Annual Meeting
Salary and Benefits
- Yearly salary of $59,234
- 11 paid holidays
- 13 days (vacation and sick leave)
- Health, vision and dental insurance available
- Administrative leave to attend professional meetings and conferences
- BLS Certification
Application Requirements
- U.S. citizen
- Licensed pharmacist in any state within the USA
- Have completed or be in the process of completing a PGY1 residency program
- Graduate of an ACPE-accredited Doctor of Pharmacy program
- Participate in an on-site or virtual video interview
Applications Must Include
- Letter of Intent
- Curriculum vitae
- Official copies of pharmacy school transcript(s)
- Three letters of recommendation
- VA Application form VHA-10-2850c ***Upload to supplemental application on PhORCAS***
- VA Declaration for Employment Form
Applicants should submit all application materials through PhORCAS. This program is not accepting applicants in AY26-27.
Pharmacy preceptors by specialty
The pharmacy residency programs at Houston VA have access to a diverse group of 50+ preceptors with various specialties including but not limited to those listed below.
Administration
Christina E. Pereira, PharmD
Acting Associate Chief of Pharmacy
Outpatient Pharmacy Program Manager
Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
Juanetta A. Asare Wassow, PharmD, BCPS, BMP
Acute Care Clinical Pharmacy Supervisor
Shenandoah University School of Pharmacy
PGY1 – Mount Sinai St. Luke’s and Roosevelt
Harold Doucet, PharmD
Outpatient Pharmacy Supervisor
Texas Southern University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
Darego O. Maclayton, PharmD
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Inpatient Infectious Diseases
Outpatient Specialty Care Clinical Pharmacy Manager
Director, PGY2 Infectious Diseases Residency
Texas Southern University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
PGY1 – Baptist Memorial Healthcare (Memphis, TN)
PGY2 – Infectious Diseases – Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
Julian McKnight, PharmD, MPH
Inpatient Pharmacy Supervisor
Texas Southern University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
Masters – Drexel University, Master of Public Health, Epidemiology
Khoa Tran, PharmD
Clinical Informatics/ADPAC Specialist
University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy
Anticoagulation
Kimthy D. Phung, PharmD
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Anticoagulation
University of California at San Francisco School of Pharmacy
PGY1 – Kaiser Permanente Health Systems
Rosemin Pirmohamed, PharmD
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Anticoagulation
Mercer University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
PGY1 – Stratton VA Medical Center
Jamie Trinh, PharmD, BCPS, BCNSP
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Anticoagulation
Pharm BS – University of Houston College of Pharmacy
PharmD – University of Florida at Gainesville
Cardiology
Linh Nguyen, PharmD, BCPS, BCCP
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Coronary Care Unit/Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Creighton University School of Pharmacy and Health Professions
PGY1 – Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
Elisabeth Wang, PharmD, BCCP
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Cardiology
Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Houston College of Pharmacy
University of Houston College of Pharmacy
PGY1 – Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
PGY2 – Cardiology – University of Kentucky HealthCare
Critical Care
Elvis Achuo, PharmD
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Critical Care (Medical ICU)
Texas Southern University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
PGY1 – Medical Center Health System
Ariel Carrion-Philip, PharmD, BCPS, BCCCP
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Critical Care (Surgical ICU)
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
PGY1 – Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
PGY2 – Critical Care – Memorial Hermann – Texas Medical Center
Matthew A. Wanat, PharmD, BCPS, BCCCP, FCCM
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Critical Care (CCU)
Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Houston College of Pharmacy
Northeastern Bouve College of Health Sciences
PGY1 – Houston Methodist Hospital
PGY2 – Critical Care – Houston Methodist Hospital
Emergency Medicine
Priyanka Kochuparambil, PharmD
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Emergency Medicine
University of Houston College of Pharmacy
PGY1 – Baylor Scott and White Medical Center
Geriatrics
Hannah Sulik, PharmD, BCPS
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Geriatrics
University of Texas College of Pharmacy
PGY1 – Central Arkansas VA Medical Center
PGY2 – Geriatric - South Texas VA Medical Center
Home-Based Primary Care
Brittany Heyde, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Home Based Primary Care
Director, PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency
St John’s University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
PGY1 – VA New York Harbor Health Care System
PGY2 – Ambulatory Care – North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System
Fiona Adanse, PharmD, BCPS
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Home-Based Primary Care
University of Texas at Austin College of Pharmacy
PGY1 – Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
PGY2 – Ambulatory Care Pharmacy – Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
Katashia Partee Kendrick, PharmD, BCACP
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Home Based Primary Care
Xavier University of Louisiana College of Pharmacy
PGY1 – Central Arkansas VA Healthcare System
PGY2 – Primary Care – Central Arkansas Veteran Healthcare System
Kristina Ngo, PharmD, BCPS
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Home Based Primary Care
University of Texas at Austin College of Pharmacy
Jennifer D. Nguyen, PharmD, BCPS
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Home Based Primary Care
University of Texas College of Pharmacy
PGY1 – Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
Chandler D. Schexnayder, PharmD, BCPS, CDCES
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Home-Based Primary Care
Director, PGY1 Pharmacy Residency
Xavier University of Louisiana College of Pharmacy
PGY1 – Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
PGY2 – Ambulatory Care Pharmacy – Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
Hematology & Oncology
Richard Gremillion, PharmD, MS, BCOP
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Hematology and Oncology
Xavier University of Louisiana College of Pharmacy
PGY1 – Madigan Army Medical Center
PGY2 – Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
John E. Mbue, PharmD, BCOP
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Hematology and Oncology
University of Missouri – Kansas City School of Pharmacy
PGY1 – Walter Reed Army Medical Center
Infectious Diseases
Parisa Khan, PharmD, BCIDP
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Outpatient Antimicrobial Stewardship
Harding University College of Pharmacy
PGY1 – University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas, TX)
PGY2 – Infectious Diseases – VA North Texas Health Care System (Dallas, TX)
Laurie Labuszewski, PharmD, BCIDP
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Inpatient Infectious Diseases
University of Illinois at Chicago College of Pharmacy
Darego O. Maclayton, PharmD
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Inpatient Infectious Diseases
Outpatient Specialty Care Clinical Pharmacy Manager
Director, PGY2 Infectious Diseases Residency
Texas Southern University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
PGY1 – Baptist Memorial Healthcare (Memphis, TN)
PGY2 – Infectious Diseases – Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
Inpatient Surgery
Erene Attia, PharmD, BCPS
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Inpatient Surgery
University of Texas at Austin College of Pharmacy
PGY1 – South Texas Veterans Health Care System
Janay Bailey, PharmD, BCPS
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Inpatient Surgery
Texas Southern University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
PGY1 – Corpus Christi Medical Center
PGY2 – Pharmacotherapy – Hunterdon Medical Center
Christina P. Joseph, PharmD, SIDP
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Inpatient Surgery
Texas Southern University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
Internal Medicine
Anitta Aickareth, PharmD, BCPS
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Internal Medicine
Florida A&M University College of Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Sciences
PGY1 – Edward J. Hines Veterans Affairs Hospital
Jenny Kwong, PharmD, BCPS
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Internal Medicine
University of Texas College of Pharmacy
Angelena McBayne, PharmD
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Internal Medicine
Texas Southern University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
PGY1 – Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System
Jetavia J. Moody, PharmD, BCGP
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Internal Medicine
Texas Southern University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
PGY1 – Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System
Sarah Nguyen, PharmD, BCPS
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Internal Medicine
University of Houston College of Pharmacy
PGY1 – Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
Elwyn Welch, PharmD
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Internal Medicine
University of Texas at Austin College of Pharmacy
PGY1 – Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
PGY2 – Infectious Diseases – Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
Mental Health/Psychiatry
Austin De La Cruz, PharmD, BCPP
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Outpatient Mental Health
Clinical Assistant Professor at University of Houston College of Pharmacy
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Pharmacy
PGY1 – North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System
PGY2 – Psychiatry – North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System
Dozie Dike, PharmD, BCPP
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Outpatient Mental Health (CBOC)
Director, PGY-2 Psychiatric Residency
University of Houston College of Pharmacy
PGY1 – VA North Texas Healthcare System
PGY2 – Psychiatric – VA North Texas Healthcare System
Lisa J. Miller, PharmD, BCPP, CGP
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Outpatient Mental Health
Medical University of South Carolina
PGY1 – North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Affairs Medical Center
PGY2 – Psychiatric – North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Neurology
Gin Kuen Yau, PharmD, BCPS
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Outpatient Neurology
University of Houston College of Pharmacy
PGY1 – Kaleida Health Systems
Primary Care
Sylvester O. Agbahiwe, PharmD, BCACP
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Primary Care
Coordinator, PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency
Texas Southern University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
PGY1 – Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
Jordan Bates, PharmD, BCACP
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Primary Care
Xavier University of Louisiana College of Pharmacy
PGY1 – Central Alabama VA Medical Center-Montgomery
PGY2 – Ambulatory Care – CommUnityCare Health Centers
Margit Hansing, PharmD, BCACP
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Primary Care
South Dakota State University
PGY1 – VA Black Hills Health Care System
Shani King, PharmD, BC-ADM
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Primary Care (Women’s Health)
Xavier University of Louisiana College of Pharmacy
PGY1 – Central Arkansas Veteran Affairs Healthcare System
PGY2 – Geriatrics - Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center
James Lee, PharmD, BCACP
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Primary Care
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
PGY1 – University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
PGY2 – Ambulatory Care - University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
Janeca N. Malveaux, PharmD, BCPS, CDCES
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Primary Care
University of Louisiana at Monroe College of Pharmacy
PGY1 – Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
Yavonne Q. Martinez, PharmD, MPH, RPh
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Primary Care (Conroe CBOC)
University of Texas at Austin College of Pharmacy
University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy
PGY1 – Ambulatory Care Specialty at University of Mississippi Medical Center
Masters – University of Texas at Houston School of Public Health, Master of Public Health with emphasis in Community Health Care
Scott Thomas McDowell, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP, CDCES
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Primary Care (Tomball CBOC)
University of Georgia College of Pharmacy
PGY1 – Stanford Hospital and Clinics
PGY2 – Managed Care/Ambulatory - Cigna/Healthspring
Arezo Noormohammadi, PharmD, BCACP
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Primary Care (Lake Jackson CBOC)
Texas Southern University
PGY1 – Christus Spohn, Corpus Christi
PGY2 – Ambulatory Care – St. Louis College of Pharmacy
Phi-Phung (Lauren) Thi Nguyen, PharmD
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Primary Care (Richmond CBOC)
University of Texas at Austin College of Pharmacy
PGY1 – Ambulatory Care, Cleveland VA Medical Center
Spinal Cord Injury
Merlyn Chazhikat, PharmD
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Inpatient Spinal Cord Injury
Florida A&M University College of Pharmacy
PGY1 – Northport VA Medical Center
Ewelina Choma, PharmD
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Outpatient Spinal Cord Injury
University of Illinois Chicago Retzky College of Pharmacy
PGY1 – VA Greater Los Angeles Health Care System
Frequently Asked Questions
Does your program participate in the ASHP Personnel Placement Services (PPS)?
No, the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center (MEDVAMC) does not participate in PPS.
How many residency positions are available?
For the next residency year, MEDVAMC will accept five PGY1 Pharmacy residents, one PGY2 Infectious Diseases resident, and one PGY2 Ambulatory Care resident.
How are residents selected?
Candidates who complete all application requirements by the deadline are reviewed by Residency Program Directors, Coordinators, and Preceptors. Interviews are awarded in the early winter and all candidates are selected through the ASHP resident match process.
How long has the residency programs been in existence?
The MEDVAMC PGY1 Pharmacy residency program was started in 2005. The PGY2 programs in Ambulatory Care and Infectious Diseases accepted their first class of residents in 2013. The PGY2 Psychiatric program accepted its first resident in 2016.
Is the program flexible if my interests change throughout the residency?
The Residency Program Directors, Coordinators, and Preceptors will collaborate with you if your interests change. Everyone involved in the program is focused on ensuring the residents get the most out of their respective programs.
Which off-site rotations are available to residents?
Off-site rotations are available at University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Houston Methodist Hospital. All off-site rotations require Texas licensure. The Psychiatric Pharmacy resident has the opportunity to complete a pain rotation at MD Anderson Cancer Center and an adolescent psychiatry rotation at Menninger.
What teaching opportunities are available to residents?
Residents will earn a teaching certificate through the University of Houston College of Pharmacy. Residents also co-precept pharmacy students from four colleges (Texas Southern University, University of Houston, The University of Texas, Texas A&M).
How do residents select research projects?
Residents are presented with a list of potential research/quality improvement projects from preceptors and former residents. Current resident project ideas are encouraged, but decisions will be contingent upon preceptor availability and the time limitations for a one-year residency.
What projects and presentations are required by the residents?
In addition to presentations and projects required on specific rotations, residents are expected to present two journal clubs, two patient case presentations, and one grand rounds (Resident Rounds) presentation to the pharmacy staff and pharmacy students. Each resident will also serve as editor for one edition of the VA newsletter and complete a practice management project. Additionally, residents will present their research/quality improvement project at the ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting, a platform presentation at the Texas Society of Health-System Pharmacists (TSHP) Alcalde: Southwest Leadership Conference, a medication safety subcommittee meeting at MEDVAMC, and a local research symposium at MEDVAMC
What positions will I be prepared to accept after completion of this residency?
Residents who complete the PGY1 Pharmacy residency will be prepared for a PGY2 residency in their preferred area or accept a Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner position. PGY2 pharmacy residency graduates will be equipped to seek a Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner position in their specialized field(s).
What are the staffing responsibilities for residents?
PGY1 Pharmacy residents are required to staff approximately 232 hours throughout the year which averages out to less than 20 hours per month. The staffing schedule is variable throughout the year, but this can look like 1-2 evening shifts per month and once every 3rd-4th weekend including the Saturday/Sunday of 2 minor holidays and 1 major holiday – residents will be off on federally-observed holidays. Inpatient staffing includes medication order verification.
Outpatient staffing involves discharge medication order verification and patient counseling. Residents will also complete clinical staffing which involves medication reconciliation, anticoagulation review, prior authorization drug requests, pharmacotherapy drug monitoring, and antimicrobial stewardship.
Where do the residents park at VA Houston?
Free onsite parking is available for all residents.
Current Pharmacy Residents
VA Houston health care
VA Houston health care
VA Houston health care
VA Houston health care
VA Houston health care
VA Houston health care
Gabriela N. Collazo Velez, PharmD
VA Houston health care
Past pharmacy residents
We are proud to have an alumni of pharmacy residency graduates dating back to as early as 2006.
Previous pharmacy residents have accepted Clinical Pharmacy Specialist positions in a variety of areas including: Administration, Ambulatory Care, Cardiology, Critical Care, Infectious Disease, Internal Medicine, Mental Health, and Oncology. Below is a list of past residents and their current position.
Past residents
2025
Ebele Okoye, PharmD
Megan Mizusawa, PharmD
Kevin Rodriguez-Robles, PharmD, MBA
Ari Marie Leland, PharmD
Mar Medina, PharmD
Tiffany Thomas, PharmD
May Vorarath, PharmD
2024
Misozi Kolala, PharmD
Ebele Okoye, PharmD
Raymond Thai, PharmD
Catherine Vu, PharmD
Adenike Olabode, PharmD
LaNeria Sanders, PharmD
2023
Samara Chienye, PharmD - Accepted Medical Science Liaison role
Mario Gutierrez, PharmD - PGY2 Ambulatory Care Resident at Harris Health System, Houston, TX
Orelon Osei, PharmD - Inpatient Care Pharmacy Clinical Practice Specialist at UTMB Correctional Managed Care, Huntsville, TX
LaNeria Sanders, PharmD - PGY2 Ambulatory Care Resident at Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center, Houston, TX
Maiah Hardin, PharmD, BCPS - PACT Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, VA TX Valley Costal Bend Healthcare System, Corpus Christi, TX
Ahmaya Mustafa, PharmD, BCPS - Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP) Clinical Pharmacist Specialist at VA South Texas Healthcare System, San Antonio, TX
2022
Arnisha Carter, PharmD – Internal Medicine Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, VA North Texas Health Care System, Dallas, TX
Victoria Dadebo, PharmD – PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Resident, VA North Texas Health Care System, Dallas, TX
Maiah Hardin, PharmD – PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Resident, MEDVAMC, Houston, TX
Ahmaya Mustafa, PharmD – PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Resident, MEDVAMC, Houston, TX
Mental Health: Kevin Shen, PharmD – Psychiatry Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, Palo Alto VA Medical Center, Palo Alto, CA
Ambulatory Care: Khushbu Patel, PharmD – Endocrinology Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, University of Texas Medical Branch, Webster, TX
Infectious Diseases: Amir Zaki, PharmD – Infectious Diseases Clinical Pharmacist, Memorial Hermann Health System, MEDVAMC, Houston, TX
2021
Noelle Cordova, PharmD – PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Resident, Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, MI
Jessie Ho, PharmD – N/A
Khushbu Patel, PharmD – PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Resident, MEDVAMC, Houston, TX
Katie Rascon, PharmD – PGY2 Oncology Pharmacy Resident, Texas Tech Program at UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX
Alana Rice, PharmD – PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Resident, University of Kansas Health System, Kansas City, KS
Administration: Anthony Giazzon, PharmD, MS – Clinical Pharmacy Coordinator, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX
Ambulatory Care: Bria Wates, PharmD – CBOC PACT Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, MEDVAMC, Houston, TX
Infectious Diseases: Elwyn Welch, PharmD – N/A
Mental Health: Samantha Roseberry, PharmD, Mental Health Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, MEDVAMC, Houston, Texas
2020
Linh Nguyen, PharmD – Internal Medicine/Cardiology Clinical Pharmacist, Bryan Medical Center, Lincoln, NE
Sarah Theriault, PharmD – Internal Medicine Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, MEDVAMC, Houston, TX
Samantha Roseberry, PharmD – PGY2 Psychiatry Pharmacy Resident, MEDVAMC, Houston, TX
Elwyn Welch, PharmD – PGY2 Infectious Diseases Pharmacy Resident, MEDVAMC, Houston, TX
Shannon Dahlgren, PharmD – N/A
Administration: Jaekyu Lee, PharmD, MS – Pharmacy Supervisor, Dallas Consolidated Mail-Out Pharmacy, Dallas, TX
Ambulatory Care: Fiona Imarhia, PharmD, BCPS – HBPC clinical pharmacy specialist, MEDVAMC, Houston, TX
Infectious Diseases: Selena Pham, PharmD – Infectious Diseases Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, Las Vegas, NV
Mental Health: Hayden Stewart, PharmD, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center, Houston, Texas
2019
Fiona Imarhia, PharmD – PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Resident, MEDVAMC, Houston, TX
Kaitlyn Jones, PharmD – PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Resident, VA North Texas Healthcare System, Dallas, TX
Hayden Stewart, PharmD – PGY2 Psychiatry Pharmacy Resident, MEDVAMC, Houston, TX
Mohammad Qasim Adil, PharmD – Internal Medicine Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Houston, TX
Administration: Alan Moyer, PharmD, MBA, MS – Pharmacy Informaticist, Southern Nevada VA, Las Vegas, NV
Ambulatory Care: Chandler Schexnayder, PharmD, BCPS, CDCES – HBPC Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, MEDVAMC, Houston, TX
Infectious Diseases: Yewande Dayo, PharmD, BCIDP – Antimicrobial Stewardship Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, JPS Health, Fort Worth, TX
Mental Health: Kelsie Wade (Stark), PharmD, BCPS - Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Christus St. Patrick Hospital, Lake Charles, Louisiana
2018
Heather Rozea Cooper, PharmD – PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Resident, South Texas Veterans Health Care System, San Antonio, TX
Oluchi Emelogu, PharmD – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Ambulatory Care, South Texas Veterans Health Care System, San Antonio, TX
DeMaurian Mitchner, PharmD – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Ochsner Specialty Pharmacy, New Orleans, LA
Alan Moyer, PharmD, MBA – PGY2 Health-System Pharmacy Administration Resident, Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center, Houston, TX
Marcy Pilate, PharmD, MS – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Home Based Primary Care, Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center, Houston, TX
Chandler Schexnayder, PharmD – PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Resident, Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center, Houston, TX
Kelsey Stark, PharmD – PGY2 Psychiatry Pharmacy Resident, Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center, Houston, TX
2017
Ashley Adams, PharmD, MS – Clinical Pharmacist, Indian Health Service, Tucson, AZ
Kathleen Athern, PharmD – PGY2 Internal Medicine Resident, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT
Anne Gonzales-Luna, PharmD – Infectious Diseases Fellow, University of Houston College of Pharmacy, Houston, TX
Jessica Guastadisegni, PharmD –Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Infectious Diseases, North Texas VA Healthcare System, Dallas, TX
Elizabeth Lake, PharmD –Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Mental Health, Little Rock VA, Little Rock, AR
Cristian Mendez-Sepulveda, PharmD – PGY2 Infectious Diseases Resident, Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center, Houston, TX
Marcy Pilate, PharmD – PGY2 Health-System Pharmacy Administration Resident, Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center, Houston, TX
Amanda Shigle, PharmD – PGY2 Critical Care Resident, University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Cincinnati, OH
Elisabeth Sulaica, PharmD – PGY2 Cardiology Resident, University of Kentucky Health Care, Louisville, KY
Emily VanKlompenburg, PharmD – Assistant Professor, South Dakota State University College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions, Brookings, SD
2016
Ashley Adams, PharmD – PGY2 Health-System Pharmacy Administration Resident, Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center, Houston, TX
Ian Dunne, PharmD – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Internal Medicine/Transplant, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston, TX
Jessica Gardea, PharmD – PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Resident, Parkland Hospital, Dallas, TX
Brooke Herndon, PharmD – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Internal Medicine, University of Kentucky Hospital, Lexington, KY
Gurbinder Jassar, PharmD, MS – Inpatient Pharmacy Manager, Memorial Hermann Hospital, Houston, TX
Jason Mersek, PharmD – Inpatient/Clinical Pharmacist, Bon Secours Health System, Richmond, VA
Ardath Mitchell, PharmD – Infectious Diseases Pharmacist, Memorial Hermann Hospital, Katy, TX
Bryan Sackey, PharmD – Mental Health Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, San Antonio VA Medical Center, San Antonio, TX
Katherine Smith, PharmD – Assistant Professor in Ambulatory Care, University of Houston, Houston, TX
2015
Chester Ashong, PharmD – Infectious Disease Clinical Pharmacy Specialist (HIV/Hepatitis C), Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center, Houston, TX
Phuoc Anne Nguyen, PharmD, MS – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist/Pharmacy Administration Transitions of Care, MD Anderson Hospital, Houston, TX
Elizabeth Flatley, PharmD – Transitions of Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, CHI Baylor - St. Luke’s Hospital, Woodlands, TX
Brady Kelso, PharmD – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist (Neurology), Clear Lake Regional Medical Center, Webster, TX
Sara Wettergreen, PharmD – Associate Professor-Ambulatory Care, University of North Texas, Denton, TX
Natalie Finch, PharmD – Infectious Diseases Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Clear Lake Regional Medical Center, Webster, TX
2014
Joy Chou, PharmD – Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacist, Cambridge Health Alliance, Boston, MA
Courtney Landry, PharmD – Internal Medicine Clinical Pharmacist, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Katy, TX
Joy Brodick, PharmD – PGY-2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Resident, Parkland Health & Hospital System, Dallas, TX
Kathleen Sheehan, PharmD – Clinical Pharmacist, Medical Center of McKinney, Dallas, TX
Avani Desai, PharmD, MS – Inpatient Pharmacy Supervisor, Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center, Houston, TX
Jennifer Nguyen, PharmD – Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacy, VA New Jersey HCS – East Orange Campus
Collin Verheyden, PharmD, BCPS – Divisional Director of ID Pharmacy, HCA North Texas Division, Dallas, TX
2013
Mallory Gessner, PharmD, MS – Director of Pharmacy, Kingwood Medical Center, Houston, TX
Reagan Kanne, PharmD – PGY-2 Critical Care, MD Anderson Hospital, Houston, TX
Kasey Leggette, PharmD – PGY-2 Mental Health, The University of Texas, Austin, TX
Sloan Regen, PharmD – Geriatrics Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, VA Medical Center, Kerrville, TX
Mohamed Hersi, PharmD – Clinical Pharmacist, Memorial Hermann Hospital, Houston, TX
Christine Pele, PharmD – Internal Medicine Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center, Houston, TX
Natalie Wilson, PharmD – Clinical Pharmacist, Memorial Hermann Hospital, Houston, TX
2012
Saadia Ali, Pharm.D. (2011-2012) –Internal Medicine Clinical Pharmacist, The Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston, TX
Christina DiGiacomo, Pharm.D. (2011-2012) – Internal Medicine Clinical Pharmacist, St David Hospital, Austin, Texas
Catherine Hong, Pharm.D. (2011-2012) – Critical care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Veterans Affairs Medical Center, San Francisco, CA
Deanna McGregor, Pharm.D. (2011-2012) – Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Herman Memorial Hospital, Houston, Texas
Chandni Patel, Pharm.D. (2011-2012) – Medical Affairs Fellowship Cubist, Boston, MA
Tyler Walthall, Pharm.D. (2011-2012) - Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, VA Clinic Aurora, CO
Jennifer Welch, Pharm.D. (2011-2012) – Drug Information Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, UTMB Galveston, Texas
Michael Meldrum, Pharm.D. (2010-2012) – Assistant Director, Outpatient Pharmacy Services, VA Hospital, Phoenix, AZ
Kiki Patel, Pharm.D. (2011 - 2012) - Medical Affairs Cubist Pharmaceuticals Fellowship, Massachusetts College of Pharmacy, Boston, MA
2011
Lori Gordon, Pharm.D. BCPS, AAHIVP (2010-2011) – National Institute of Health (NIH) – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Bethesda, Maryland
Andrew Hunter, Pharm.D., BCPS (2010-2011) – Infectious Disease Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Michael E. DeBakey Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Houston, Texas
Rachel Lowe, Pharm.D. (2010-2011) – Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Practice, California Northstate College of Pharmacy Sacramento, CA
Clayton Otto, Pharm.D. (2010-2011) – Critical Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Mission Hospital, Ashville, NC
Rudy Rangel, Pharm.D. (2010-2011) – Owner of Independent Pharmacy in Corpus Christi, TX
Claire Simister, Pharm.D. (2010-2011) – Internal Medicine Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, MD Anderson Hospital, Houston, Texas
Brian Fase, Pharm.D., BCPS (2009-2011) – Associate Director of Dallas Consolidated Mail Outpatient Pharmacy (CMOP), Dallas, Texas
2010
Angela Bird, Pharm.D. (2009-2010) - Mental Health Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Texas Department of Corrections, Huntsville, TX
Aimee Hammerstrom, Pharm.D. (2009-2010) – Hematology/ Oncology Clinical Pharmacy Specialist MD Anderson Hospital, Houston, TX
Maggie Dinh, Pharm.D. (2009-2010) – Emergency Medicine Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, MD Anderson, Houston, Texas
Caroline Pham, Pharm.D. (2009-2010) – Internal Medicine Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Herman Memorial Northwest Hospital, Houston, Texas
Angela Tong, Pharm.D. (2009-2010) – Solid Organ Transplant Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Tampa Bay General Hospital, Tampa Bay, FL
Veronica Tovar, Pharm.D. (2009-2010) - Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, VA Clinic Harlingen, TX
2009
Stephanie Cho, Pharm.D. (2008-2009) – Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist – Kaiser Permanente Hospital, Denver, CO
Chukuwu Okongwu, Pharm.D. (2008-2009) – Community Pharmacist
Rina Patel, Pharm.D. (2008-2009) – Critical Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, MD Anderson Hospital, Houston, TX
Rebecca Scott, Pharm.D. (2008-2009) – Investigational Drug Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, MD Anderson Hospital, Houston, TX
Autumn Jackson, Pharm.D. (2008-2009) - Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, VA Clinic Galveston, TX
Aspen Wall, Pharm.D. (2008-2009) – Pediatric Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Christus Santa Rosa Children’s Hospital, San Antonio, TX Santa Rosa Children's Hospital
Daina Wells, Pharm.D. (2008-2009) - Academic Educator for Mental Health Initiatives, VA Palo Alto Health Care System, Menlo Park, CA
2008
Nkechi Ajide, Pharm.D.– Community Pharmacist
Sylvester Agbahiwe, Pharm.D. - Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Harris County Hospital District, Houston, TX
Adrienne Tam, Pharm.D. – Internal Medicine Clinical Pharmacy Specialist,
MD Anderson Hospital, Houston, TX
Martin Ziska, Pharm.D.– Geriatics Clinical Pharmacy Specialist,
VA Hospital San Antonio, TX
2007
Feibi Chi, Pharm.D., BCPS – HBPC/ Geriatric Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Michael E. DeBakey Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Houston, Texas
Stacy Thomas, Pharm.D. – Omnicare Longterm Community Pharmacist, Dallas, TX
Regina (Philipose) Issac, Pharm.D. – Spinal Cord Injury Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Michael E. DeBakey Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Houston, Texas
Jennifer Nguyen, Pharm.D. – Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Michael E. DeBakey Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Houston, Texas
Yvonne Mendoza, Pharm.D. - Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist,
Harris County Hospital District, Houston, TX
2006
Janeca Malveaux, Pharm.D., – Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Michael E. DeBakey Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Houston, Texas
Denise Kudva, Pharm.D. - Investigational Drug Clinical Pharmacy Specialist,
MD Anderson Hospital, Houston, TX