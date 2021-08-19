Physician assistant post-graduate residency in geriatric medicine

Competitive applicants will be interviewed.



*If accepted, students must graduate prior to beginning residency. Accepted students are encouraged to receive board certification prior to beginning residency and are required to do so prior to graduation from residency.

Applications are being accepted. Please contact:

Michael J. Anderson, MPAS, PA-C

Physician Assistant Residency in Geriatric Medicine

Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center

2002 Holcombe Blvd., ECL (110)

Houston, TX 77030

Telephone: 713-794-7375

Email: Michael.J.Anderson@VA.gov or HoustonPAResidency@VA.gov

Key Faculty

Michael J. Anderson, MPAS, PA-C, Residency Director

Angela Catic, MD, Medical Director

Aanand Naik, MD, Baylor College of Medicine, Academic Liaison

, MD, Baylor College of Medicine, Academic Liaison Carl Fasser, PA-C, Baylor College of Medicine PA Program, Academic Advisor

Health Professions Trainees (HPTs) are appointed as temporary employees of the Department of Veterans Affairs. As such, HPTs are subject to laws, policies, and guidelines posted for VA staff members. There are infrequent times in which this guidance can change during a training year which may create new requirements or responsibilities for HPTs. If employment requirements change during the course of a training year, HPTs will be notified of the change and impact as soon as possible and options provided. The VA Training Director for your profession will provide you with the information you need to understand the requirement and reasons for the requirement in timely manner.