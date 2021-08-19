Physician assistant post-graduate residency in mental health

Overview

During the year-long residency, PA residents should expect training in a dynamic clinical and academic environment, exposing the residents to basic and advanced psychiatric concepts and techniques through participation in Baylor College of Medicine’s (BCM) psychiatric lecture series and MEDVAMC’s clinical sites. Training is provided in outpatient clinics, hospital inpatient units, and in psychiatric specialty clinics. Under the mentorship of our outstanding MEDVAMC and BCM faculty, the resident gains the confidence and experience necessary to practice in a wide range of clinical settings.



Objectives

The overriding goal of the program is to provide additional mental health/psychiatric education well-beyond that received during PA school. By completion of the residency, PA residents will exhibit competency in the following six areas: Patient Care, Medical Knowledge, Practice-Based Learning and Improvement, Interpersonal and Communication Skills, Professionalism and Systems-Based Practice through increased mastery of knowledge, skills and attitudes required to function as a MH provider within the VA and other psychiatric settings.