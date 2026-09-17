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Post Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency (PB-RNR) Program

The PB-RNR program supports new nursing graduates during their first year of practice in an acute and long-term care hospital setting.

Post Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Information Session

Sept. 28 - Oct. 2, 2026
Join either the 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. session on Microsoft Teams

Links to Join:

10 am (Monday to Friday)

1pm (Monday -Friday)

Question? VHAHOUPBRNRProgram@va.gov

Supporting New Nurses to Excel in Veteran Centric Care

The PB-RNR Program at MEDVAMC offers a comprehensive 12-month curriculum designed to:

  • Enhance clinical skills: hands-on training in a variety of clinical settings with expert mentorship.
  • Foster professional development: personalized learning plans, leadership training, and professional guidance.
  • Strengthen veteran-centric care: specialized training focused on the unique healthcare needs of Veterans.

Program Highlights:

  • Interdisciplinary Learning: Opportunities to collaborate with a diverse team of healthcare professionals.
  • Simulation Training: State-of-the-art simulation labs to practice and refine skills.
  • Evidence-Based Practice: Emphasis on integrating current research into clinical practice.
  • Supportive environment with mentorship and support from experienced nurse practitioners and educators.
     

Fall 2026 Application Dates
October 5-23, 2026 until 4 p.m.

Points of Contact: 

Shaniya Mathew, DNP, MSN, RN, CNOR
PB-RNR Program Coordinator

vhahoupbrnrprogram@va.gov

Natalie L. Williams, DNP, RN, CNL, CEN
PB-RNR Program Director
Education Service Line
Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center

vhahoupbrnrprogram@va.gov

Eligibility

  • Be a U.S. citizen
  • Have graduated within the past 12 months or be a pending graduate of a BSN from an accredited nursing program
  • Have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 from your nursing program (ideal candidate)
  • Have no prior RN experience
  • Obtain a current, unrestricted RN license prior to the start of the program
  • Commit to completing the 1-year PB-RNR Program

Benefits

  • Work alongside expert colleagues and preceptors in a year-long experience to enhance your clinical and leadership skills
  • 100% protected time to participate in diverse educational opportunities and clinical experiences
  • 11 federal holidays off/year (paid)
  • Earn an annual stipend
  • Accrue annual and sick paid leave
  • Medical benefits
  • Free parking
  • Provide care to Veterans
  • Magnet Designated Facility

Applications

Required Documents:
1. Resume
2. Official/ Unofficial transcript
3. One recommendation letter from a faculty member- on a school letter head/ must be signed wet or electronically

Submit all the required documents to VHAHOUPBRNRProgram@va.gov.

Accreditation

The federally funded nurse residency program at Michael E. DeBakey VAMC is accredited by:

Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education
655 K Street NW, Suite 750, Washington, DC 20001

Last updated: 