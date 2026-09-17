Post Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency (PB-RNR) Program
The PB-RNR program supports new nursing graduates during their first year of practice in an acute and long-term care hospital setting.
Post Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Information Session
Sept. 28 - Oct. 2, 2026
Join either the 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. session on Microsoft Teams
Links to Join:
Question? VHAHOUPBRNRProgram@va.gov
Supporting New Nurses to Excel in Veteran Centric Care
The PB-RNR Program at MEDVAMC offers a comprehensive 12-month curriculum designed to:
- Enhance clinical skills: hands-on training in a variety of clinical settings with expert mentorship.
- Foster professional development: personalized learning plans, leadership training, and professional guidance.
- Strengthen veteran-centric care: specialized training focused on the unique healthcare needs of Veterans.
Program Highlights:
- Interdisciplinary Learning: Opportunities to collaborate with a diverse team of healthcare professionals.
- Simulation Training: State-of-the-art simulation labs to practice and refine skills.
- Evidence-Based Practice: Emphasis on integrating current research into clinical practice.
- Supportive environment with mentorship and support from experienced nurse practitioners and educators.
Fall 2026 Application Dates
October 5-23, 2026 until 4 p.m.
Points of Contact:
Shaniya Mathew, DNP, MSN, RN, CNOR
PB-RNR Program Coordinator
vhahoupbrnrprogram@va.gov
Natalie L. Williams, DNP, RN, CNL, CEN
PB-RNR Program Director
Education Service Line
Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
vhahoupbrnrprogram@va.gov
Eligibility
- Be a U.S. citizen
- Have graduated within the past 12 months or be a pending graduate of a BSN from an accredited nursing program
- Have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 from your nursing program (ideal candidate)
- Have no prior RN experience
- Obtain a current, unrestricted RN license prior to the start of the program
- Commit to completing the 1-year PB-RNR Program
Benefits
- Work alongside expert colleagues and preceptors in a year-long experience to enhance your clinical and leadership skills
- 100% protected time to participate in diverse educational opportunities and clinical experiences
- 11 federal holidays off/year (paid)
- Earn an annual stipend
- Accrue annual and sick paid leave
- Medical benefits
- Free parking
- Provide care to Veterans
- Magnet Designated Facility
Applications
Required Documents:
1. Resume
2. Official/ Unofficial transcript
3. One recommendation letter from a faculty member- on a school letter head/ must be signed wet or electronically
Submit all the required documents to VHAHOUPBRNRProgram@va.gov.
Accreditation
The federally funded nurse residency program at Michael E. DeBakey VAMC is accredited by:
Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education
655 K Street NW, Suite 750, Washington, DC 20001