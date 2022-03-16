The graduate nurse will participate in a professional role and clinical nursing program under the guidance of a qualified preceptor. The program is 12 months in length. There will be varied unit assignments to ensure clinical and observational experiences.

The PBNR Program curriculum is centered on leadership, patient outcomes, and professional role. Leadership focuses on managing resources, including staff, supplies, and services for quality patient care. Patient outcomes focus on nurse sensitive quality indicators and on the provision of quality care and assurance of veteran-centric patient safety. Professional role focuses on the advancement of nursing knowledge and experience.

The PBNR works with an RN preceptor for the duration of the program and performs RN functions. Applications is open from March 15-April 15 for Summer Cohort and October 15-November 15 for Spring Cohort.

Qualifications for PBNR:

The applicant must:

Be a U.S. citizen and meet physical examination qualifications for employment

Have graduated with a baccalaureate in nursing from an accredited institution

Have an active, non-restricted license prior to the start of the program

Have no prior work experience as a licensed registered nurse

Fully vaccinated for COVID-19

For consideration please submit:

Application for Health Professions Trainee Declaration Form-306 Unofficial Transcript Cover letter stating why you’re interested in the program

Send completed application package to Stephany Coleman.

*Funded by Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA)