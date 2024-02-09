Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
The Department of Nursing Professional Staff Development at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center offers board certified Advance Practice Registered Nurses (APRN) in Adult Gerontology or Family Practice a twelve-month residency in Primary Care in community partnership with The University of Texas Health Science Center Cizik School of Nursing.
This one-year NP residency is available to 3 selected applicants annually. Residents will enjoy a full-time schedule while completing 2080 hours of 1:1 mentoring with Primary Care Providers in the Primary Care outpatient setting.
In addition, collaborative, interprofessional practice opportunities will occur in the ER, Cardiology, Pulmonary, Dermatology, Women’s Health, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Rheumatology, Vascular, Home-Based Primary Care and Chronic Long-term care (CLC) departments.
Residents will be in clinic 32-hours per week with a patient caseload and have 8 hours to dedicate to a robust didactic curriculum.
This is a funded position though the Veterans Affairs Nursing Office of Academic Affiliations and includes vacation, sick leave, health care, dental care and life insurance benefits.
Mission
The Nurse Practitioner Residency Program’s mission is to train future clinical practitioners in Primary Care who will lead Patient Aligned Care Teams, collaborate with interdisciplinary team members, and deliver competent and compassionate Veteran-centric care. In addition, this residency will provide a supportive work environment for evidence-based clinical practice and job satisfaction of the new nurse practitioner graduate.
Goals
Practice-Based Learning and Improvement: Advance NP residents’ knowledge, skills, and attitudes in an environment that promotes the analysis of clinical situations, self-reflection, and opportunities for continuous improvement.
Systems-Based Practice: Establish and maintain a clinical learning environment that supports NP residents to develop patient care plans that mobilize resources, engage interprofessional teams, and work effectively across the healthcare system.
Personal and Professional Development: Facilitate NP resident leadership roles on interprofessional care teams and in a collaborative learning environment. Provide an environment that encourages professional development as a nurse practitioner.
Curriculum/Resident Experience
- Initial 4 month immersion into a Patient Aligned Care team with an expert preceptor
- While continuing to hone primary care skills within your assigned PACT begin rotating through our offered specialties, depending on individual residents interests
- Final phase of residency focuses on competencies, leadership and professional development
- 8 hours of each week will be dedicated to didactic. A variety of opportunities are utilized such as projects, lectures, journals as well as integration with other residency programs on campus that align with the advance practice nurse’s role
Benefits
- Monday thru Friday work schedule
- 11 paid holidays
- 13 paid sick days
- 13 vacation days
- Full insurance coverage
- Health
- Vision
- Dental
- Life
- Salary of $91,929
Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
The Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center serves as the primary health care provider for more than 151,000 Veterans in southeast Texas.
Houston exudes a cosmopolitan and down-home vibe together that lets the residents of the country's fourth-largest city and third-largest county (Harris) know that there's no place quite like Houston.
The city attracts visitors and transplants with a wonderful mix of world class arts, booming business, pro sports, and award-winning cuisine.
For More Information
Dema Abdelmajid MSN, APRN, FNP-C
Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program Director
Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
2002 Holcombe Blvd
Houston, Tx 77030
Dema.Abdelmajid@va.gov
Elsa Gates MSN, APRN, FNP-C
Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program Coordinator
Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
2002 Holcombe Blvd
Houston, Tx 77030
Elsa.Gates@va.gov