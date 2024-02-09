Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program

This one-year NP residency is available to 3 selected applicants annually. Residents will enjoy a full-time schedule while completing 2080 hours of 1:1 mentoring with Primary Care Providers in the Primary Care outpatient setting.

In addition, collaborative, interprofessional practice opportunities will occur in the ER, Cardiology, Pulmonary, Dermatology, Women’s Health, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Rheumatology, Vascular, Home-Based Primary Care and Chronic Long-term care (CLC) departments.

Residents will be in clinic 32-hours per week with a patient caseload and have 8 hours to dedicate to a robust didactic curriculum.

This is a funded position though the Veterans Affairs Nursing Office of Academic Affiliations and includes vacation, sick leave, health care, dental care and life insurance benefits.