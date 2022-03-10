Prosthodontics residency

Overview

The Prosthodontic Residency Program at the VA Houston Healthcare System provides training in a broad spectrum of advanced basic sciences, interdisciplinary clinical exposure (Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Endodontics, and Periodontics), and intensive clinical training in all areas of prosthodontics.

The program encompasses a range of prosthodontic fundamentals extending to the most up-to date trends in concepts and practices to develop a well-rounded diagnostician and practitioner with an understanding of the problems involved in the comprehensive treatment of patients.

The didactic portion of the program consists of post-graduate level basic science courses and clinical specialty seminars which prepare the resident to provide complex, comprehensive prosthodontic care. The four phases of prosthodontics, removable, fixed, implants, and maxillofacial, are covered thoroughly from examination and diagnosis, through technical procedures, to follow-up treatment subsequent to the placement of the prosthesis. Principles, concepts, and practices are stressed in each phase to provide the resident with a broad overview of both the past and currently accepted procedures for treatment.

The objective of the program is to produce a graduate who is knowledgeable and competent in all phases of prosthodontics. All residents are encouraged to prepare for board certification and challenge the American Board of Prosthodontics. The program is designed to meet or exceed the requirements of the Commission on Dental Accreditation’s Standards for Advanced Specialty Education in Prosthodontics.

Requirements

For a Resident appointment you must be a U.S. Citizen and have graduated from an ADA Accredited Dental School. Complete PASS applications is required.

Salary & Benefits

Salary is $62,000 (approximate) for PGY-1 with increases for PGY-2 and PGY-3.

Health benefits and life insurance are available.

Malpractice liability coverage is provided.

Dr. John T. Dominici

Acting Director, Prosthodontic Residency Program

Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center

Dental Service (160)

2002 Holcombe Blvd.

Houston, Texas 77030-4298

Phone: 713-791-1414, ext. 24186

Fax: 713-794-7640

Email: JohnT.Dominici@va.gov