Psychology Internship and Postdoctoral Residency

These programs are based on a scientist-practitioner model of training and are each separately accredited by the American Psychological Association (APA). * The next site visits for our internship and clinical residency are scheduled to be held in 2027. The next site visit for our neuropsychology residency is in 2028.

The MEDVAMC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, and the Psychology Training Program is committed to ensuring a range of diversity among our trainees. We select qualified candidates representing diverse ethnic/racial backgrounds, sexual orientations, disabilities, geographic locations, and life experiences.

Internship Program

The Psychology Training Program at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center (MEDVAMC) offers a pre-doctoral internship in professional psychology. The goal of our program is to prepare trainees for the practice of professional psychology in a variety of settings with a particular emphasis on preparation for VA and other medical/institutional settings with a diverse population. We offer a Generalist Track and a Neuropsychology Track through the internship. Our program offers a wide breadth of clinical training opportunities focused on evidence-based practices. Information about our program structure, training rotations, eligibility requirements, and application procedures are available in our training brochure.

The Psychology Training Program has been awarded 3 additional internship positions for the 2026 training year. These positions will offer tracks in (1) Trauma, (2) Serious Mental Illness, and (3) Behavioral Medicine. If you are interested in being considered for one of these tracks in addition to our general internship positions, please make a note in your cover letter when you submit your application.