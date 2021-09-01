Psychology internship and postdoctoral residency
Psychology Training The Psychology Training Program at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center (MEDVAMC) offers a Clinical Psychology Internship, Clinical Psychology Residency, and Clinical Neuropsychology Specialty Residency. These programs are based on a scientist-practitioner model of training and are each separately accredited by the American Psychological Association (APA). * The next site visits for our internship and clinical residency are scheduled to be held in 2027. The next site visit for our neuropsychology residency is in 2028.
The MEDVAMC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, and the Psychology Training Program is committed to ensuring a range of diversity among our trainees. We select qualified candidates representing diverse ethnic/racial backgrounds, sexual orientations, disabilities, geographic locations, and life experiences.
Internship Program
The Psychology Training Program at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center (MEDVAMC) offers a pre-doctoral internship in professional psychology. The goal of our program is to prepare trainees for the practice of professional psychology in a variety of settings with a particular emphasis on preparation for VA and other medical/institutional settings with a diverse population. We offer a Generalist Track and a Neuropsychology Track through the internship. Our program offers a wide breadth of clinical training opportunities focused on evidence-based practices. Information about our program structure, training rotations, eligibility requirements, and application procedures are available in our training brochure.
Clinical Psychology Residency
The clinical psychology residency offers seven positions that provide one year of clinical training in the following focus areas: Serious Mental Illness, Trauma, Anxiety and Stress Disorders, Primary Care Mental Health, General Mental Health, and LGBT Interprofessional Health Care. The goal of the residency is to prepare residents in developing advanced skills in focus areas of clinical psychology to work within VA and other public sector medical settings. Information about our program structure, training rotations, eligibility requirements, and application procedures are available in our training brochure .
Clinical Neuropsychology Residency
The clinical neuropsychology residency offers four positions that provide two years of specialty training in clinical neuropsychology. The goal of the program is to provide advanced training in the specialty of clinical neuropsychology that prepares residents for independent practice as neuropsychologists. Information about our program structure, training rotations, eligibility requirements, and application procedures are available in our training brochure which can be accessed here MEDVAMC Neuropsychology Brochure.
*Questions related to the program's accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002
Phone: 202-336-5979
E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org
Web: https://accreditation.apa.org/
Contacts
For general inquiries, please email: VHAHOUMHCLPsychologyTraining@va.gov
Ellen Teng, PhD
Director, Psychology Training
Ellen.Teng@va.gov
Ashley Clinton, PhD
Assistant Director, Psychology Training
Ashley.Clinton@va.gov
Nicholas Pastorek, PhD, ABPP
Director, Neuropsychology Residency
Nicholas.Pastorek@va.gov
Renee Loper, MPA
Program Support Assistant
Renee.Loper@va.gov
713-791-1414, ext. 23594
Application information and due dates
Internship:
APPIC match numbers:
General track (158311)
Neuropsychology track (158312)
Applications Due: November 1, 2021, 11:59 p.m. (CST)
Clinical Psychology Residency
Applications due: December 13, 2021. 11:59 p.m. (CST)
Clinical Neuropsychology Residency
Applications due: January 3, 2022, 11:59 p.m. (CST)