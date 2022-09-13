Magnet Nursing

Transformational Leadership: Nurses at the MEDVAMC embody the VA’s mission, vision, and values in the care they provide to our Veterans. Our nurses advocate and influence the quality of care and organizational goals throughout the MEDVAMC.

Structural Empowerment: Nurses at the MEDVAMC are supported by the organization to reach their full professional potentials. This is achieved by strong practices such as shared governance, transition to practice programs, scholarship programs, mentorship, preceptorship, and many other professional development activities.

Exemplary Professional Practice: Nurses at the MEDVAMC are obsessed with providing high-quality patient care. To achieve this the MEDVAMC continually measures all nurse sensitive indicators and benchmarks our nursing performance against organizations world-wide. We also celebrate our nurses at every opportunity available, whether through the DAISY Award program or during the many events such as Nurses Week that we celebrate throughout the year.

New Knowledge, Innovations & Improvements: Nurses at the MEDVAMC are heavily involved in research and evidence-based practice. No decisions are made that impact nursing practice, the work environment or patient care without the support of evidence from the extant literature.