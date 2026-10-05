Volunteer or donate
Find out how to make a donation or become a volunteer at VA Houston, and learn more about how your support helps us serve Veterans.
VA Houston Health care depends on the goodwill of donors and volunteers who want to give something back to America's heroes. The Center for Development & Civic Engagement (also known as Voluntary Service) coordinates volunteers and donors for VA Houston and our Community Based Outpatient Clinics.
Become a volunteer
Volunteering is a great opportunity to “serve those who have served.” Volunteers provide much-needed help throughout the health care system and make patients' experiences more enjoyable. Many different volunteer opportunities are available, and each volunteer's talents are closely matched with one of our assignments. Volunteers can choose to serve at the Houston VA or one of our community based outpatient clinics.
Teen Student Volunteer Program
An application is required for teen students. Application requirements will be posted on this website on or around February 1, 2027.
The application typically includes an essay, professional letters of recommendation, and any additional materials requested by the CDCE office. Because this is a competitive program, submitting an application does not guarantee acceptance.
Please note: Teen students should not submit an electronic application. Teen student volunteers participate during the summer months only.
For more information, please contact your local CDCE team at VHAHOUVOLUNTEER@va.gov or
Volunteer benefits
As a VA volunteer, you’ll support Veterans in your area, meet interesting people, and gain valuable experience in a health care setting. You’ll also enjoy benefits like: Contribute to Veteran community
- Free Canteen meals during shifts of 4 or more hours
- Free parking at your volunteer facility
- Annual Volunteer Recognition Awards Program
- Free annual flu shot
- Job skills development
- Job search opportunities
Volunteer opportunities
Whatever your interests, we have volunteer opportunities that are right for you. In order for us to help provide you with the best volunteer experience, Voluntary Service will coordinate placement in an area that is compatible for you from the volunteer opportunity list. Please be aware that all areas do not accept volunteers. Some of our volunteer opportunities may include:
Patient care
- Escort - Bring patients to medical clinics, chapel, recreation, and programs.
- Food and nutrition - Help patients select menu items, open containers, cut food into bite-size portions, and eat during mealtimes.
- Front desk - Greet outpatients, guests, visitors, and patients' families, answer phones, and transfer calls at the information desk.
- Medical clinics - Visit with patients and run errands.
- Hospice – Provide comfort and companionship to Veterans in the final days and hours of their lives.
- Recreation - Help with activities like arts and crafts projects, bedside games, field trips, and bedside movies.
Administrative
- Blood bank – Alphabetize paperwork and help with snacks.
- Book Cart– Deliver or help Veterans select books and magazines.
- Healing Garden – Trim landscape, and weed and water garden.
- Office assistance - Type, file, answer phones, keep records, enter data, and call patients to remind them about appointments.
- Transportation - Drive patients from their homes to VA medical centers. Must have current driver’s license, auto insurance, and physical exam.
Other assignments not listed here may also be available. If you’re interested in volunteering, or if you have special skills to offer, please contact us so we can discuss how you can best help our Veterans.
While some volunteer assignments must be performed at specific times, most are flexible and can fit your schedule. We also have special short-term projects.
Volunteer as a driver
Help pick-up outpatients receiving treatments or therapy and other outpatient appointments. To fill this role, you must have a current, valid Texas driver’s license and automobile insurance and pass a physical exam. Hours vary.
We are looking for volunteer drivers for: Beaumont, Woodville, Conroe, Lake Jackson, Texas City, Galveston, Bay City, Brazoria County, and Waller County.
How to apply
To apply to volunteer, visit our Application Portal and choose “Volunteer at a Facility” from the “Volunteer or Donate” option in the top menu. Choose “Houston Michael E. DeBakey VAMC (580)" in the facility field. Once you have submitted your application, a member of our team will contact you. Please note that our process time for potential volunteers can take up to 4 weeks.
Volunteer Requirements
- Minimum 100 hours over 6 months
- Complete Voluntary Service interview
- Must provide Voluntary Service with a current copy of tuberculosis test
- Must provide 2 forms of state approved ID (TDL, SSC, Passport, Military ID card, etc.)
- Background check (provided by MEDVAMC) and VA volunteer ID badge
- VA volunteer badge is required to volunteer
- Volunteer vest
Once Selected and Approved
- Attend a virtual group orientation and training
- Complete fingerprinting and photo for ID badge
- Complete all required training documents
- Interview with area supervisor
- Start date will be determined by Program Manager and assigned area supervisor
Volunteer for internships/externships or research studies
Make a donation
Every donation, no matter how large or small, makes a difference in the lives of our Veterans. We could not provide many of the services for our Veterans if it were not for the generosity of people in the community, the Veteran's service organizations, fraternal organizations, and businesses. We appreciate all forms of generosity.
You can donate online, by mail, or in person.
In-kind donation needs
We ask that all donated items are new and not preowned or used, for the protection of our patients.
Current inpatient needs include:
- Throw blankets
- Back scratchers
- Wall calendars
- Crossword puzzle books, word search, Sudoku
- Card games (Uno, etc.)
- Adult coloring books & coloring pencils
- New paperback books & magazines
- Prepackaged commercial/grocery store snacks; prepackaged holiday candy (regular and sugar free)
- Inspirational books, Readers Digest
- Blankets, hats, t-shirts and other items that have a Branch of Service logo or name (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard)
- Reusable water bottles
Current outpatient needs include:
- Metro bus passes and gas gift cards to assist Veterans with transportation to VA appointments
- HEB, Kroger, Walmart gift cards ($25.00) for Veterans with food insecurity
Donate to a special fund
Donations can be made to numerous General Post Fund Accounts to be used for patients. Those funds are:
- 9002: Recreational Therapy
- 9004: Social Work Emergency Fund
- 9006: General Purpose Fund
- 9011: Visual Impairment Program
- 9012: Social Work Homeless Veterans Program
- 9013: OEF/OIF Program
- 9018: Lufkin VA Outpatient General Purpose
- 9019: Women Veterans
- 9031: Fisher House
- 9032: Special Recreation- National Veterans Games
- 9107: Houston West Vet Center #711-Patient Recreation
- 9110: Houston Southwest Vet Center #710-Patient Recreation
- 9037: Spring Vet Center #731-Patient Recreation
- 9022: Beaumont Vet Center #735-Patient Recreation
Donate online
Donating is just a click away with an online donation option that provides community members who wish to give back to Veterans at MEDVAMC a simple, safe way to pledge their support to the account of their choice.
The service provides a quick, safe way for you to pledge your support to Veterans online. You choose the medical center, the amount, and the program you’d like to help. And there are no extra fees to use the secure website, so every penny of your donation goes to help Veterans.
Donate by mail or in person
By mail:
If you'd like to make a monetary donation by mail, please send a check (payable to Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center) to:
Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
Attention: Center for Development & Civic Engagement (135)
2002 Holcombe Blvd.
Houston, Texas 77030
In the memo portion of the check, please indicate the General Post Fund number and the intent (fund accounts are listed in “Donate to a special fund” above). Donations to the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center are tax deductible.
In person:
If you’d like to donate non-monetary items, please contact Voluntary Service at 713-794-7135 or vhahouvolunteer@va.gov to schedule a time to drop-off your donation.
Contact us
For more information on donating items or to schedule a drop-off time, please contact our Voluntary Service office:
Location: Second floor, Room 2A-104
Phone: 713-794-7135
Email: vhahouvolunteer@va.gov
Mailing Address:
Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
Attention: Center for Development & Civic Engagement (135)
2002 Holcombe Blvd., Room 2A-104
Houston, TX 77030
VA accepting officials may decide to reject offers of gifts or donations of items for any reason including because there is no anticipated need for the items or the maintenance of the items would be out of proportion to their value. We are responsible for providing safe and clean donations. Items that do not meet these criteria will be refused.
The Internal Revenue Service has announced that under the Tax Code, donations to the Department of Veterans Affairs' General Post Fund for exclusively public purposes are deductible from federal income taxes in the manner and to the extent allowable. The announcement reflects the tax law provision which makes those donations deductible as "donations to the United States." A donation to support any of the Department's programs are deductible, whether the donor directs that the donated funds be used for a specific purpose or allows the Department to decide how the donated funds will be used.