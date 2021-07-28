Volunteer or donate

Whatever your interests, we have volunteer opportunities that are right for you. In order for us to help provide you with the best volunteer experience, Voluntary Service will coordinate placement in an area that is compatible for you from the volunteer opportunity list. Please be aware that all areas do not accept volunteers. Some of our volunteer opportunities may include:

Patient care

Escort - Bring patients to medical clinics, chapel, recreation, and programs.

Food and nutrition - Help patients select menu items, open containers, cut food into bite-size portions, and eat during mealtimes.

Front desk - Greet outpatients, guests, visitors, and patients' families, answer phones, and transfer calls at the information desk.

Medical clinics - Visit with patients and run errands.

Hospice – Provide comfort and companionship to Veterans in the final days and hours of their lives.

Provide comfort and companionship to Veterans in the final days and hours of their lives. Recreation - Help with activities like arts and crafts projects, bedside games, field trips, and bedside movies.

Administrative

Blood bank – Alphabetize paperwork and help with snacks.

Book Cart– Deliver or help Veterans select books and magazines.

Healing Garden – Trim landscape, and weed and water garden.

Office assistance - Type, file, answer phones, keep records, enter data, and call patients to remind them about appointments.

Transportation - Drive patients from their homes to VA medical centers. Must have current driver's license, auto insurance, and physical exam.

Other assignments not listed here may also be available. If you’re interested in volunteering, or if you have special skills to offer, please contact us so we can discuss how you can best help our Veterans.

While some volunteer assignments must be performed at specific times, most are flexible and can fit your schedule. We also have special short-term projects.