Locations

Main location

Houston West Vet Center

Address

701 North Post Oak Road
Suite 102
Houston, TX 77024-3839

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
View from N Post Oak front of main office building

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Houston West Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Houston West Vet Center - Combined Arms Veteran Transition Center

Located at

Combined Arms Veteran Transition Center
2929 McKinney Street
Houston, TX 77003

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Combined Arms Veteran Transition Center

Houston West Vet Center - HCC Central Campus

Located at

HCC Central Campus
1300 Holman Street
Houston, TX 77004

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

HCC Central Campus

Houston West Vet Center - Highlands

Located at

Highlands Community Center
604 Highland Woods Dr
Highlands, TX 77562

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Highlands Community Center

Houston West Vet Center - Katy

Located at

Katy VA Clinic
750 Westgreen Boulevard
Katy, TX 77450

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

KATY CBOC

Houston West Vet Center - Prairie View Texas A&M

Located at

Prairie View Texas A&M
100 University Drive
Evans Hall, Room 110
Prairie View, TX 77446

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Main building

Houston West Vet Center - Texas City

Located at

Texas City VA Clinic
9300 Emmett F Lowry Expressway suite 206
Texas City, TX 77591

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

TXC CBOC

Houston West Vet Center - Texas Southern University

Located at

Texas Southern University
3100 Cleburne Street
Houston, TX 77004

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

TSU

Houston West Vet Center - Texas State Veterans Home

Located at

Richard A Anderson Texas State Veterans Home
1401 Cottingham Road
Houston, TX 77048

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Main Entrance

Houston West Vet Center - University of Houston Downtown Campus

Located at

U of H Downtown
315 N Main Street
Welcome Center
Houston, TX 77002

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

UHD Welcome Center

Houston West Vet Center - University of Houston Main Campus

Located at

University of Houston Main Campus
4800 Calhoun Road
Student Center South
Houston, TX 77004

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

UH Main Student Center South

Vet Centers in other areas

