Locations

Main location

Houston West Vet Center Address 701 North Post Oak Road Suite 102 Houston, TX 77024-3839 Phone 713-682-2288 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sat. Closed

Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Houston West Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Houston West Vet Center - Combined Arms Veteran Transition Center Located at Combined Arms Veteran Transition Center 2929 McKinney Street Houston, TX 77003 Phone 713-682-2288

Houston West Vet Center - HCC Central Campus Located at HCC Central Campus 1300 Holman Street Houston, TX 77004 Phone 713-682-2288

Houston West Vet Center - Highlands Located at Highlands Community Center 604 Highland Woods Dr Highlands, TX 77562 Phone 713-682-2288

Houston West Vet Center - Katy Located at Katy VA Clinic 750 Westgreen Boulevard Katy, TX 77450 Phone 713-682-2288

Houston West Vet Center - Prairie View Texas A&M Located at Prairie View Texas A&M 100 University Drive Evans Hall, Room 110 Prairie View, TX 77446 Phone 713-682-2288

Houston West Vet Center - Texas City Located at Texas City VA Clinic 9300 Emmett F Lowry Expressway suite 206 Texas City, TX 77591 Phone 713-682-2288

Houston West Vet Center - Texas Southern University Located at Texas Southern University 3100 Cleburne Street Houston, TX 77004 Phone 713-682-2288

Houston West Vet Center - Texas State Veterans Home Located at Richard A Anderson Texas State Veterans Home 1401 Cottingham Road Houston, TX 77048 Phone 713-682-2288

Houston West Vet Center - University of Houston Downtown Campus Located at U of H Downtown 315 N Main Street Welcome Center Houston, TX 77002 Phone 713-682-2288

Houston West Vet Center - University of Houston Main Campus Located at University of Houston Main Campus 4800 Calhoun Road Student Center South Houston, TX 77004 Phone 713-682-2288

Vet Centers in other areas

