About VA Hudson Valley Healthcare System

The VA Hudson Valley Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 12 locations in New York, service an area along the Hudson River and north of New York City. Facilities include our hospitals in Montrose and Wappingers Falls, and 7 community-based outpatient clinics in Carmel, Goshen, Pine Plains, Monticello, New City, Port Jervis, and Poughkeepsie. And there are also 3 mobile clinics. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Hudson Valley health services page.

The VA Hudson Valley Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the New York/New Jersey VA Health Care Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 2 (VISN 2), which includes medical centers and clinics in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Learn more about VISN 2

Research and development

The VA Hudson Valley Healthcare System has an active accredited research program. We conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major research areas include:

Teaching and learning

Franklin Delano Roosevelt Hospital and Castle Point VA Medical Center are general medicine and surgery teaching hospitals that provide a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. We maintain active residency programs in the fields of dentistry, pharmacy practice, ambulatory care pharmacy, and psychology.

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

Our two hospitals serve 24,000 Veterans in the Hudson Valley region each year.

Franklin Delano Roosevelt Hospital opened in 1950 on a campus in northern Westchester County, 38 miles north of New York City. It maintains one of the largest community home care programs within the VA system.

Our Montrose hospital is named for Franklin Roosevelt, the 32nd president of the United States, who was born in 1882 in Hyde Park, New York.

Castle Point VA Medical Center opened in 1924 on a campus 65 miles north of New York City.

The VA Hudson Valley Healthcare System was created in 1996 as part of a consolidation of VA medical centers in VISN 2 and VISN 3. The merger was the first locally initiated integration of its kind in the VA system.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

The VA Hudson Valley Healthcare System received the following awards:

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

Newsletters

