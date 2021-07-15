Mission and vision
VA Hudson Valley Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.
Our mission
"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln
Our vision
VA Hudson Valley health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.
Who we serve
The VA Hudson Valley Healthcare System serves Veterans in New York state, along the Hudson River and north of New York City,, through our 2 medical centers, 7 community-based outpatient clinic, and 3 mobile clinics.
VA Hudson Valley health care is part of the New York/New Jersey VA Health Care Network, which includes medical centers and clinics in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.