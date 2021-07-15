Mission and vision

Our mission

"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln

Our vision

VA Hudson Valley health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.

Who we serve

The VA Hudson Valley Healthcare System serves Veterans in New York state, along the Hudson River and north of New York City,, through our 2 medical centers, 7 community-based outpatient clinic, and 3 mobile clinics.

VA Hudson Valley health care is part of the New York/New Jersey VA Health Care Network, which includes medical centers and clinics in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.