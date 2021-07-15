Contact us

Patient help and resources

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Pay your VA Hudson Valley health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Hudson Valley health care.

Mailing address

Castle Point VA Medical Center

41 Castle Point Road

Wappingers Falls, NY 12590-7004

Franklin Delano Roosevelt Hospital

2094 Albany Post Road

Montrose, NY 10548-1454

Castle Point Main phone numbers

Local: 845-831-2000

Toll-free: Coming soon!

Franklin Delano Roosevelt Main phone numbers

Local: 914-737-4400

Toll-free: Coming soon!

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711