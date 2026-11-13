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Contact us

Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Hudson Valley Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Patient help and resources

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Hudson Valley health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Hudson Valley health care.

Mailing address

Castle Point VA Medical Center
41 Castle Point Road
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590-7004

Franklin Delano Roosevelt Hospital
2094 Albany Post Road
Montrose, NY 10548-1454

Castle Point Main phone numbers

Local: 845-831-2000
 

Franklin Delano Roosevelt Main phone numbers

Local: 914-737-4400
 

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711

A – F

Acute Medical Unit (Unit E-2)

Castle Point, Bldg E

/215349

 

Adult Day Healthcare Program

Montrose and Castle Point Campus

 

Ambulatory Surgery

Castle Point, Bldg 16, Rm D313

/215288

 

American Ex-POW Service Officer

Montrose Campus, Bldg. 14, Rm 10

 

Appointments

Castle Point Campus

Ext. press 2

Montrose Campus
Ext. press 2

 

Audiology

Castle Point, Bldg. 15, Room E-108

 

Billing (Castle Point)

Castle Point Campus

Ext. press 4

 

Billing (Montrose)

Montrose Campus

Ext. press 4

 

COVID-19 Vaccines

VA Hudson Valley Health Care System

 

Cardiology

Castle Point, Bldg. 15, Fl. 3 (E3)

 

Caregiver Program

Castle Point and Montrose

 

Castle Point Early Childhood Learning Center

Castle Point Campus, Bldg. 46

 

Change Your Appointment

Montrose Campus
Castle Point Campus

Ext. press 2
Ext. press 2

 

Chapel

Castle Point Campus
Montrose Campus


, 202125

 

Chaplain Service

Montrose: Bldg. 27, Rm 9
Castle Point: Bldg. 19, Rm C219

/203732
/215106

 

Clinical Video Telehealth

Montrose and Castle Point Campus

 

Compensation and Pension

Montrose Campus, Bldg. 1, Rm. 18
Castle Point Campus: Bldg. 19, Rm C210

/214011

 

Consolidated Patient Account Center (CPAC)

Castle Point Campus

 

Credentialing

Montrose Campus

/204323

 

Dental Service

Montrose, Bldg. 3, 2nd Fl. Rm 233
Castle Point, Bldg. 18, Rm 223A


 

Dermatology

Castle Point, Bldg. 15, Fl. 3 (E3)

 

Education

VA NY/NJ Veterans Healthcare Network
Stephanie Iannucci

 

Eligibility

Castle Point Campus
Montrose Campus

Ext. press 4
Ext. press 4


Endocrinology

Castle Point, H2
Montrose, Bldg. 3, Rm C

 

Extended Care Program

Castle Point Campus
Montrose Campus

 

Former Prisoners of War Advocate

Montrose and Castle Point Campus

G – M

Gastroenterology

Castle Point, Bldg. 15, Fl. 3 (E3)

 

Hematology/Oncology

Castle Point
Montrose


 

Home Based Primary Care Program

Montrose and Castle Point Campus

 

Homeless Veterans

Castle Point and Montrose Campuses

 

Homemaker Home Health Aide Program

Montrose and Castle Point Campus

 

Hospice and Palliative Care

Montrose and Castle Point Campus

/215931

 

Imaging Services

Montrose: Bldg. 13, Rm 113
Castle Point: Bldg. 17, Rm 206


 

Infectious Disease

Montrose and Castle Point Campus

 

Insurance

VA Hudson Valley Health Care System

 

Kinesiotherapy

Montrose Campus, Bldg. 18, Rm 14
Castle Point Campus, Bldg. 15, Rm H-046


 

Laboratory Program

Montrose: Bldg. 3, Rm 113
Castle Point: Bldg. 15, Rm E016


 

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) Veteran Care

VA Hudson Valley Health Care System
2094 Albany Post Road
Montrose, NY 10548

 

MOVE! Weight Management Program

Montrose and Castle Point Campus

 

Media Inquiries

Montrose Campus
Castle Point Campus


 

Medical Foster Home

Montrose and Castle Point Campus

 

Mental Health

Montrose Campus: Bldg.13 , Rm 10

Castle Point Campus: Specialty providers

 

Messaging for Primary Care, Mental Health or Specialty Provider

Montrose Campus
Castle Point Campus

Ext. press 2
Ext. press 2

 

Military Sexual Trauma

Montrose and Castle Point Campus

 

Minority Veterans Program

Montrose and Castle Point Campus

 

Montrose Day Care Center, Inc.

Montrose Campus, Bldg. 29
Website: https://www.montrosechildcare.org/

 

MyHealtheVet

Montrose and Castle Point Campus
Website: https://www.myhealth.va.gov

/212874

N – Z

NYS Department of Veterans Affairs

Montrose Campus, Bldg.1, Rm. 18.
Castle Point Campus, Bldg 19, Rm C210


 

NYS Veterans Home Program

Montrose and Castle Point Campus

 

Neurology

Montrose and Castle Point Campus


 

News Media

Castle Point Campus
Montrose Campus


 

Community Care

Castle Point Campus

 

OEF/OIF/OND Program

Montrose Campus, Bldg. 3, Rm 107E
Castle Point Campus, Bldg. 18, Rm 106/107

/204629
/213261

 

Occupational Therapy

Montrose: Bldg. 6, Rm 4
Castle Point: Bldg. 15, Rm H046


 

Optometry

Montrose, Bldg. 3, Floor 2
Castle Point, Bldg. 15 E, Floor 3


 

Orthopedics

Castle Point
Montrose

Otolaryngology/ENT

Castle Point
Montrose


 

Outreach

Montrose and Castle Point Campus

 

Pain Management Program

Castle Point, Bldg. 18, Rm D143

 

Patient Representatives

Castle Point Campus
Montrose Campus


 

Patient Location

Castle Point Campus
Montrose Campus


 

Patient Safety

Montrose: Bldg. 1, Rms 114/115
Castle Point: Bldg. 19,Ste C123


/214726

 

Pharmacy Clinic

Castle Point Campus, H2, Room 246
Montrose Campus, Bldg. 4, Room 17A

Ext. press 1
Ext. press 1

 

Pharmacy Refill

Montrose Campus, Bldg. 4, Rm 17A
Castle Point Campus, H2, Rm 246

 

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Montrose Campus, Bldg. 6, Rm 2
Castle Point: Bldg. 15, Rm H2


 

Physical Therapy

Montrose Campus, Bldg. 6, Rm 6
Castle Point Campus, Bldg. 15, Rm H046

/202293

 

Podiatry

Montrose, Bldg. 6, First floor
Castle Point, Bldg. H2
CBOCs - Hours vary by location


 

Police Service

Montrose: Bldg. 15, Rm 5
Castle Point: Bldg. 8, Rm 121

/202459
/215912

 

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Program

Montrose Campus, Bldg. 15CD

 

Primary Care

All Locations

 

Privacy and FOIA Officer

Montrose and Castle Point Campus

/ 215765

/ 203258

 

Prosthetics and Sensory Aids Service

Montrose: Bldg. 6, Rm 10
Castle Point: Bldg. 15, Rm E-124


/215524

 

Public Affairs

Montrose Campus, Bldg. 1, Rm 152
Castle Point Campus, Bldg. 15, Rm F101B

/204328

 

Pulmonary

Castle Point
Montrose


 

Recreation Therapy

Montrose: Bldg. 14, Rm 8
Castle Point: Bldg. 111,Rm R104


 

Release of Information

Montrose Campus, Bldg. 3, Rm 107A and 107I
Castle Point Campus, Bldg. 17, Rm F109

/202535
/215622

 

Research and Development

Castle Point and Montrose Campuses

/203158

 

Returning Service Members

Montrose Campus, Bldg. 3, Rm 107E
Castle Point Campus, Bldg. 18, Rm 106/107

/204629
/213261

 

Rheumatology

Castle Point

 

Security

Castle Point Campus
Montrose Campus


 

Shuttle Schedule

Montrose Travel Office
Castle Point Travel Office


 

Spinal Cord Injury Program

Castle Point, Bldg. 15, Rm130

 

Substance Use Disorder Outpatient Treatment Program

Montrose: Bldg. 12, Rm 131
Castle Point: Bldg. 21, A121

/202679

 

Suicide Prevention Coordinator

Montrose and Castle Point Campus


 

Support and Family Education (SAFE) Program

Castle Point Campus, Bldg. 19, Room 100
Montrose Campus, Bldg. 15, Room 16

 

TRICARE

Montrose and Castle Point Campus
Web address: http://www.tricare.mil/
US Regional Contractors: http://www.tricare.mil/ContactUs/CallUs.aspx

Eligibility
Billing

 

Telephone Care

Castle Point/Montrose Campus

 

Urgent Care

Montrose Campus
Castle Point Campus


/215110/215100

 

Urgent Care Services

FDR Montrose Campus
2094 Albany Post Road
Montrose, NY 10548

 

Urology

Montrose, Bldg. 3, Rm G and C
Castle Point, Bldg. D, Fl 3


 

VA NURSES HELPLINE - 1-

VISN-wide

 

VA Nurse Helpline

Network-wide

 

VA Nurses Helpline

Montrose and Castle Point Campus

 

Veterans Justice Outreach Program - VJO

VA Hudson Valley Health Care System

 

Virtual Health

• Video or Home Telehealth - Frank Amoruso, Facility Telehealth Coordinator
• Secure Messaging - Michael Kelly, My HealtheVet Coordinator
Virtual Health Website


/212874

 

Virtual Health Video or Home Telehealth

Montrose and Castle Point Campus

 

Visitor Information

Castle Point Campus
Montrose Campus


 

Voluntary Service

Montrose Campus
Castle Point Campus


 

Women Veterans

Castle Point and Montrose Campuses


Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Hudson Valley Healthcare System.

Phone:
Email: VHAHVHPublicAffairs@va.gov

 After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 845-831-2000 and ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act, you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

To request records maintained by VA Hudson Valley, go to FOIA.GOV

FOIA.gov serves as the government’s comprehensive FOIA website for all information on the FOIA. Among many other features, FOIA.gov provides a central resource for the public to understand the FOIA, to locate records that are already available online, and to make a request for information that is not yet publicly available.  From the FOIA.GOV main screen, click “Create a Request” then search for "Veterans Health Administration" to get started. Clicking on the blue "Continue the FOIA request Process" button will lead you to the online form. 

Requesting records maintained by VA Hudson Valley

Castle Point VA Medical Center
41 Castle Point Road

Building 17, Room G-108

Wappingers Falls, NY 12590-7004

Phone: / 203258

Franklin Delano Roosevelt Hospital
2094 Albany Post Road

Building 1, Room 226

Montrose, NY 10548-1454

Phone: / 215765

For questions about your request to VA Hudson Valley

Phone: 585-394-2000

Additional FOIA request information

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at vhahvhpublicaffairs@va.gov  

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online:

Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

Last updated: 