Contact us

Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Hudson Valley Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Hudson Valley health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Hudson Valley health care.

Mailing address

Castle Point VA Medical Center
41 Castle Point Road
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590-7004

Franklin Delano Roosevelt Hospital
2094 Albany Post Road
Montrose, NY 10548-1454

Castle Point Main phone numbers

Local: 845-831-2000
Toll-free: Coming soon!

Franklin Delano Roosevelt Main phone numbers

Local: 914-737-4400
Toll-free: Coming soon!

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711

Acute Medical Unit (Unit E-2)

Castle Point, Bldg E

845-831-2000 Ext. 215348/215349

 

Adult Day Healthcare Program

Montrose and Castle Point Campus

845-831-2000 Ext. 214642

 

Ambulatory Surgery

Castle Point, Bldg 16, Rm D313

845-831-2000 Ext. 215756/215288

 

American Ex-POW Service Officer

Montrose Campus, Bldg. 14, Rm 10

914-737-4400 Ext. 202301

 

Appointments

Castle Point Campus

845-831-2000 Ext. press 2

Montrose Campus
914-737-4400 Ext. press 2

 

Audiology

Castle Point, Bldg. 15, Room E-108

845-831-2000 Ext. 215226

 

Billing (Castle Point)

Castle Point Campus

845-831-2000 Ext. press 4

 

Billing (Montrose)

Montrose Campus

914-737-4400 Ext. press 4

 

COVID-19 Vaccines

VA Hudson Valley Health Care System

845-838-7668

 

Cardiology

Castle Point, Bldg. 15, Fl. 3 (E3)

845-831-2000 Ext. 217666

 

Caregiver Program

Castle Point and Montrose

845-831-2000 Ext. 215487

 

Castle Point Early Childhood Learning Center

Castle Point Campus, Bldg. 46
845-765-2375

 

Change Your Appointment

Montrose Campus
Castle Point Campus

914-737-4400 Ext. press 2
845-831-2000 Ext. press 2

 

Chapel

Castle Point Campus
Montrose Campus

845-831-2000 Ext. 215408
914-737-4400 Ext. 203733, 202125

 

Chaplain Service

Montrose: Bldg. 27, Rm 9
Castle Point: Bldg. 19, Rm C219

914-737-4400 Ext. 203731/203732
845-831-2000 Ext. 215408/215106

 

Clinical Video Telehealth

Montrose and Castle Point Campus

845-831-2000 Ext. 215774

 

Compensation and Pension

Montrose Campus, Bldg. 1, Rm. 18
Castle Point Campus: Bldg. 19, Rm C210

845-831-2000 Ext. 214725/214011

 

Consolidated Patient Account Center (CPAC)

Castle Point Campus

845-831-2000 Ext. 215467

 

Credentialing

Montrose Campus

914-737-4400 Ext. 204324/204323

 

Dental Service

Montrose, Bldg. 3, 2nd Fl. Rm 233
Castle Point, Bldg. 18, Rm 223A

914-737-4400 Ext. 202424
845-831-2000 Ext. 215160

 

Dermatology

Castle Point, Bldg. 15, Fl. 3 (E3)

845-831-2000 Ext. 217666

 

Education

VA NY/NJ Veterans Healthcare Network
Stephanie Iannucci

845-831-2000 Ext. 215343

 

Eligibility

Castle Point Campus
Montrose Campus

845-831-2000 Ext. press 3
914-737-4400 Ext. press 3


Endocrinology

Castle Point, H2
Montrose, Bldg. 3, Rm C

914-737-4400 Ext. 207666

 

Extended Care Program

Castle Point Campus
Montrose Campus

845-831-2000 Ext. 215130

 

Former Prisoners of War Advocate

Montrose and Castle Point Campus

845-831-2000 Ext. 214736

Gastroenterology

Castle Point, Bldg. 15, Fl. 3 (E3)

845-831-2000 Ext. 217666

 

Hematology/Oncology

Castle Point
Montrose

845-831-2000 Ext. 217666
914-737-4400 Ext. 217666

 

Home Based Primary Care Program

Montrose and Castle Point Campus

845-831-2000 Ext. 215299

 

Homeless Veterans

Castle Point and Montrose Campuses

914-737-4400 Ext. 203740

 

Homemaker Home Health Aide Program

Montrose and Castle Point Campus

845-831-2000 Ext. 215677

 

Hospice and Palliative Care

Montrose and Castle Point Campus

845-831-2000 Ext. 215478/215931

 

Imaging Services

Montrose: Bldg. 13, Rm 113
Castle Point: Bldg. 17, Rm 206

914-737-4400 Ext. 202164
845-831-2000 Ext. 215114

 

Infectious Disease

Montrose and Castle Point Campus

914-737-4400 Ext. 217666

 

Insurance

VA Hudson Valley Health Care System

845-831-2000 Ext. 215632

 

Kinesiotherapy

Montrose Campus, Bldg. 18, Rm 14
Castle Point Campus, Bldg. 15, Rm H-046

914-737-4400 Ext. 203458
845-831-2000 Ext. 215311

 

Laboratory Program

Montrose: Bldg. 3, Rm 113
Castle Point: Bldg. 15, Rm E016

914-737-4400 Ext. 202208
845-831-2000 Ext. 215303

 

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) Veteran Care

VA Hudson Valley Health Care System
2094 Albany Post Road
Montrose, NY 10548

914-737-4400 Ext. 203422

 

MOVE! Weight Management Program

Montrose and Castle Point Campus

845-831-2000 Ext. 217666

 

Media Inquiries

Montrose Campus
Castle Point Campus

914-737-4400 Ext. 204328
845-831-2000 Ext. 215234

 

Medical Foster Home

Montrose and Castle Point Campus

845-831-2000 Ext. 215033

 

Mental Health

VA Hudson Valley Health Care System

914-737-4400 Ext. 202330

 

Messaging for Primary Care, Mental Health or Specialty Provider

Montrose Campus
Castle Point Campus

914-737-4400 Ext. press 2
845-831-2000 Ext. press 2

 

Military Sexual Trauma

Montrose and Castle Point Campus

845-831-2000 Ext. 214639

 

Minority Veterans Program

Montrose and Castle Point Campus

845-831-2000 Ext. 214048

 

Montrose Day Care Center, Inc.

Montrose Campus, Bldg. 29
Website: https://www.mcccny.org/

914-734-2745

 

MyHealtheVet

Montrose and Castle Point Campus
Website: https://www.myhealth.va.gov

845-831-2000 Ext. 215356/212874

NYS Department of Veterans Affairs

Montrose Campus, Bldg.1, Rm. 18.
Castle Point Campus, Bldg 19, Rm C210

914-737-4400 Ext. 204367
845-831-2000 Ext. 215449

 

NYS Veterans Home Program

Montrose and Castle Point Campus

914 788 6000

 

Neurology

Montrose and Castle Point Campus

845-831-2000 Ext. 217666
914-737-4400 Ext. 217666

 

News Media

Castle Point Campus
Montrose Campus

845-831-2000 Ext. 215234
914-737-4400 Ext. 204328

 

Community Care

Castle Point Campus

845-831-2000 Ext. 214068

 

OEF/OIF/OND Program

Montrose Campus, Bldg. 3, Rm 107E
Castle Point Campus, Bldg. 18, Rm 106/107

914-737-4400 Ext. 204628/204629
845-831-2000 Ext. 213798/213261

 

Occupational Therapy

Montrose: Bldg. 6, Rm 4
Castle Point: Bldg. 15, Rm H046

914-737-4400 Ext. 203365
845-831-2000 Ext. 215313

 

Optometry

Montrose, Bldg. 3, Floor 2
Castle Point, Bldg. 15 E, Floor 3

914-737-4400 Ext. 217666
845-831-2000 Ext. 217666

 

Orthopedics

Castle Point
Montrose

914-737-4400 Ext. 217666

Otolaryngology/ENT

Castle Point
Montrose

845-831-2000 Ext. 217666
914-737-4400 Ext. 217666

 

Outreach

Montrose and Castle Point Campus

914-737-4400 Ext. 203106

 

Pain Management Program

Castle Point, Bldg. 18, Rm D143

845-831-2000 Ext. 217666

 

Patient Advocate

Castle Point Campus
Montrose Campus

845-831-2000 Ext. 215795
914-737-4400 Ext. 202020

 

Patient Location

Castle Point Campus
Montrose Campus

914-737-4400
845-831-2000

 

Patient Safety

Montrose: Bldg. 1, Rms 114/115
Castle Point: Bldg. 19,Ste C123

914-737-4400 Ext. 202795
845-831-2000 Ext. 215354/214726

 

Pharmacy Clinic

Castle Point Campus, H2, Room 246
Montrose Campus, Bldg. 4, Room 17A

914-737-4400 Ext. press 1
845-831-2000 Ext. press 1

 

Pharmacy Refill

Montrose Campus, Bldg. 4, Rm 17A
Castle Point Campus, H2, Rm 246

888-389-6528

 

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Montrose Campus, Bldg. 6, Rm 2
Castle Point: Bldg. 15, Rm H2

914-737-4400 Ext. 202086
845-831-2000 Ext. 215697

 

Physical Therapy

Montrose Campus, Bldg. 6, Rm 6
Castle Point Campus, Bldg. 15, Rm H046

914-737-4400 Ext. 203200/202293
845-831-2000 Ext. 215312

 

Podiatry

Montrose, Bldg. 6, First floor
Castle Point, Bldg. H2
CBOCs - Hours vary by location

914-737-4400 Ext. 217666
845-831-2000 Ext. 217666

 

Police Service

Montrose: Bldg. 15, Rm 5
Castle Point: Bldg. 8, Rm 121

914-737-4400 Ext. 202509/202459
845-831-2000 Ext. 215211/215912

 

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Program

Montrose Campus, Bldg. 15CD

914-737-4400 Ext. 203873

 

Primary Care

All Locations

914-737-4400 Ext. 217666

 

Privacy and FOIA Officer

Montrose and Castle Point Campus

914-737-4400 Ext. 204409/205750

 

Prosthetics and Sensory Aids Service

Montrose: Bldg. 6, Rm 10
Castle Point: Bldg. 15,Rm E-124

914-737-4400 Ext. 202524
845-831-2000 Ext. 215143/215524

 

Public Affairs

Montrose Campus, Bldg. 1, Rm 152
Castle Point Campus, Bldg. 15, Rm F101B

914-737-4400 Ext. 202255/204328
845-831-2000 Ext. 215234

 

Pulmonary

Castle Point
Montrose

845-831-2000 Ext. 217666
914-737-4400 Ext. 217666

 

Recreation Therapy

Montrose: Bldg. 14, Rm 8
Castle Point: Bldg. 111,Rm R104

914-737-4400 Ext. 3717
845-831-2000 Ext. 5719

 

Release of Information

Montrose Campus, Bldg. 3, Rm 107A and 107I
Castle Point Campus, Bldg. 17, Rm F109

914-737-4400 Ext. 202532/202535
845-831-2000 Ext. 215125/215622

 

Research and Development

Castle Point and Montrose Campuses

845-831-2000

 

Returning Service Members

Montrose Campus, Bldg. 3, Rm 107E
Castle Point Campus, Bldg. 18, Rm 106/107

914-737-4400 Ext. 204628/204629
845-831-2000 Ext. 213798/213261

 

Rheumatology

Castle Point

845-831-2000 Ext. 217666

 

Security

Castle Point Campus
Montrose Campus

845-831-2000 Ext. 215211
914-737-4400 Ext. 202509

 

Shuttle Schedule

Montrose Travel Office
Castle Point Travel Office

914-737-4400 Ext. 202173
845-831-2000 Ext. 215145

 

Spinal Cord Injury Program

Castle Point, Bldg. 15, Rm130

845-831-2000 Ext. 215128

 

Substance Use Disorder Outpatient Treatment Program

Montrose: Bldg. 12, Rm 131
Castle Point: Bldg. 21, A121

914-737-4400 Ext. 202778/202679
845-831-2000 Ext. 214657

 

Suicide Prevention Coordinator

Montrose and Castle Point Campus

914-737-4400 Ext. 202892
914-943-8649

 

Support and Family Education (SAFE) Program

Castle Point Campus, Bldg. 19, Room 100
Montrose Campus, Bldg. 15, Room 16

914-737-4400 Ext. 203436

 

TRICARE

Montrose and Castle Point Campus
Web address: http://www.tricare.mil/
US Regional Contractors: http://www.tricare.mil/ContactUs/CallUs.aspx

845-831-2000 Ext. 215100 Eligibility
845-831-2000 Ext. 214068 Billing

 

Telephone Care

Castle Point/Montrose Campus

800-877-6976

 

Urgent Care

Montrose Campus
Castle Point Campus

914-737-4400 Ext. 203309
845-831-2000 Ext. 215516/215110/215100

 

Urgent Care Services

FDR Montrose Campus
2094 Albany Post Road
Montrose, NY 10548

914-737-4400

 

Urology

Montrose, Bldg. 3, Rm G and C
Castle Point, Bldg. D, Fl 3

914-737-4400 Ext. 217666
845-831-2000 Ext. 217666

 

VA NURSES HELPLINE - 1-800-877-6976

VISN-wide

800-877-6976

 

VA Nurse Helpline

Network-wide

800-877-6976

 

VA Nurses Helpline

Montrose and Castle Point Campus

800-877-6976

 

Veterans Justice Outreach Program - VJO

VA Hudson Valley Health Care System

914-737-4400 Ext. 203185

 

Virtual Health

• Video or Home Telehealth - Frank Amoruso, Facility Telehealth Coordinator
• Secure Messaging - Michael Kelly, My HealtheVet Coordinator
Virtual Health Website

914-737-4400 Ext. 204261
845-831-2000 Ext. 215356/212874

 

Virtual Health Video or Home Telehealth

Montrose and Castle Point Campus

914-737-4400 Ext. 204261

 

Visitor Information

Castle Point Campus
Montrose Campus

845-831-2000
914-737-4400

 

Voluntary Service

Montrose Campus
Castle Point Campus

914-737-4400 Ext. 203714
845-831-2000 Ext. 214637

 

Women Veterans

Castle Point and Montrose Campuses

941-737-4400 Ext. 202757
845-831-2000 Ext. 215658

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Hudson Valley Healthcare System.

Phone: 914-737-4400, ext. 2255
Email: cullen.lyons@va.gov

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 845-831-2000, ext. 5902, ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by VA Hudson Valley


Fax: Montrose: 914 788 4340 Castle Point: 845 838 5199
Phone: Montrose 914 737 4400 ext.202532 Castle Point: 845 831 2000 ext. 

Castle Point VA Medical Center
Release of Information
Building 17
Room G-108
41 Castle Point Road
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590-7004

Franklin Delano Roosevelt Hospital
Release of Information
Building 3
Room 107A
2094 Albany Post Road
Montrose, NY 10548-1454

For questions about your request to VA Hudson Valley

Phone: 585-394-2000

Additional FOIA request information

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at VHAMORWEBMASTER@MED.VA.GOV

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint/
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

Last updated: