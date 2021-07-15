Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Hudson Valley Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Hudson Valley health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Hudson Valley health care.
Mailing address
Castle Point VA Medical Center
41 Castle Point Road
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590-7004
Franklin Delano Roosevelt Hospital
2094 Albany Post Road
Montrose, NY 10548-1454
Castle Point Main phone numbers
Local: 845-831-2000
Toll-free: Coming soon!
Franklin Delano Roosevelt Main phone numbers
Local: 914-737-4400
Toll-free: Coming soon!
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711
Acute Medical Unit (Unit E-2)
Castle Point, Bldg E
845-831-2000 Ext. 215348/215349
Adult Day Healthcare Program
Montrose and Castle Point Campus
845-831-2000 Ext. 214642
Ambulatory Surgery
Castle Point, Bldg 16, Rm D313
845-831-2000 Ext. 215756/215288
American Ex-POW Service Officer
Montrose Campus, Bldg. 14, Rm 10
914-737-4400 Ext. 202301
Appointments
Castle Point Campus
845-831-2000 Ext. press 2
Montrose Campus
914-737-4400 Ext. press 2
Audiology
Castle Point, Bldg. 15, Room E-108
845-831-2000 Ext. 215226
Billing (Castle Point)
Castle Point Campus
845-831-2000 Ext. press 4
Billing (Montrose)
Montrose Campus
914-737-4400 Ext. press 4
COVID-19 Vaccines
VA Hudson Valley Health Care System
Cardiology
Castle Point, Bldg. 15, Fl. 3 (E3)
845-831-2000 Ext. 217666
Caregiver Program
Castle Point and Montrose
845-831-2000 Ext. 215487
Castle Point Early Childhood Learning Center
Castle Point Campus, Bldg. 46
845-765-2375
Change Your Appointment
Montrose Campus
Castle Point Campus
914-737-4400 Ext. press 2
845-831-2000 Ext. press 2
Chapel
Castle Point Campus
Montrose Campus
845-831-2000 Ext. 215408
914-737-4400 Ext. 203733, 202125
Chaplain Service
Montrose: Bldg. 27, Rm 9
Castle Point: Bldg. 19, Rm C219
914-737-4400 Ext. 203731/203732
845-831-2000 Ext. 215408/215106
Clinical Video Telehealth
Montrose and Castle Point Campus
845-831-2000 Ext. 215774
Compensation and Pension
Montrose Campus, Bldg. 1, Rm. 18
Castle Point Campus: Bldg. 19, Rm C210
845-831-2000 Ext. 214725/214011
Consolidated Patient Account Center (CPAC)
Castle Point Campus
845-831-2000 Ext. 215467
Credentialing
Montrose Campus
914-737-4400 Ext. 204324/204323
Dental Service
Montrose, Bldg. 3, 2nd Fl. Rm 233
Castle Point, Bldg. 18, Rm 223A
914-737-4400 Ext. 202424
845-831-2000 Ext. 215160
Dermatology
Castle Point, Bldg. 15, Fl. 3 (E3)
845-831-2000 Ext. 217666
Education
VA NY/NJ Veterans Healthcare Network
Stephanie Iannucci
845-831-2000 Ext. 215343
Eligibility
Castle Point Campus
Montrose Campus
845-831-2000 Ext. press 3
914-737-4400 Ext. press 3
Endocrinology
Castle Point, H2
Montrose, Bldg. 3, Rm C
914-737-4400 Ext. 207666
Extended Care Program
Castle Point Campus
Montrose Campus
845-831-2000 Ext. 215130
Former Prisoners of War Advocate
Montrose and Castle Point Campus
845-831-2000 Ext. 214736
Gastroenterology
Castle Point, Bldg. 15, Fl. 3 (E3)
845-831-2000 Ext. 217666
Hematology/Oncology
Castle Point
Montrose
845-831-2000 Ext. 217666
914-737-4400 Ext. 217666
Home Based Primary Care Program
Montrose and Castle Point Campus
845-831-2000 Ext. 215299
Homeless Veterans
Castle Point and Montrose Campuses
914-737-4400 Ext. 203740
Homemaker Home Health Aide Program
Montrose and Castle Point Campus
845-831-2000 Ext. 215677
Hospice and Palliative Care
Montrose and Castle Point Campus
845-831-2000 Ext. 215478/215931
Imaging Services
Montrose: Bldg. 13, Rm 113
Castle Point: Bldg. 17, Rm 206
914-737-4400 Ext. 202164
845-831-2000 Ext. 215114
Infectious Disease
Montrose and Castle Point Campus
914-737-4400 Ext. 217666
Insurance
VA Hudson Valley Health Care System
845-831-2000 Ext. 215632
Kinesiotherapy
Montrose Campus, Bldg. 18, Rm 14
Castle Point Campus, Bldg. 15, Rm H-046
914-737-4400 Ext. 203458
845-831-2000 Ext. 215311
Laboratory Program
Montrose: Bldg. 3, Rm 113
Castle Point: Bldg. 15, Rm E016
914-737-4400 Ext. 202208
845-831-2000 Ext. 215303
Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) Veteran Care
VA Hudson Valley Health Care System
2094 Albany Post Road
Montrose, NY 10548
914-737-4400 Ext. 203422
MOVE! Weight Management Program
Montrose and Castle Point Campus
845-831-2000 Ext. 217666
Media Inquiries
Montrose Campus
Castle Point Campus
914-737-4400 Ext. 204328
845-831-2000 Ext. 215234
Medical Foster Home
Montrose and Castle Point Campus
845-831-2000 Ext. 215033
Mental Health
VA Hudson Valley Health Care System
914-737-4400 Ext. 202330
Messaging for Primary Care, Mental Health or Specialty Provider
Montrose Campus
Castle Point Campus
914-737-4400 Ext. press 2
845-831-2000 Ext. press 2
Military Sexual Trauma
Montrose and Castle Point Campus
845-831-2000 Ext. 214639
Minority Veterans Program
Montrose and Castle Point Campus
845-831-2000 Ext. 214048
Montrose Day Care Center, Inc.
Montrose Campus, Bldg. 29
Website: https://www.mcccny.org/
MyHealtheVet
Montrose and Castle Point Campus
Website: https://www.myhealth.va.gov
845-831-2000 Ext. 215356/212874
NYS Department of Veterans Affairs
Montrose Campus, Bldg.1, Rm. 18.
Castle Point Campus, Bldg 19, Rm C210
914-737-4400 Ext. 204367
845-831-2000 Ext. 215449
NYS Veterans Home Program
Montrose and Castle Point Campus
914 788 6000
Neurology
Montrose and Castle Point Campus
845-831-2000 Ext. 217666
914-737-4400 Ext. 217666
News Media
Castle Point Campus
Montrose Campus
845-831-2000 Ext. 215234
914-737-4400 Ext. 204328
Community Care
Castle Point Campus
845-831-2000 Ext. 214068
OEF/OIF/OND Program
Montrose Campus, Bldg. 3, Rm 107E
Castle Point Campus, Bldg. 18, Rm 106/107
914-737-4400 Ext. 204628/204629
845-831-2000 Ext. 213798/213261
Occupational Therapy
Montrose: Bldg. 6, Rm 4
Castle Point: Bldg. 15, Rm H046
914-737-4400 Ext. 203365
845-831-2000 Ext. 215313
Optometry
Montrose, Bldg. 3, Floor 2
Castle Point, Bldg. 15 E, Floor 3
914-737-4400 Ext. 217666
845-831-2000 Ext. 217666
Orthopedics
Castle Point
Montrose
914-737-4400 Ext. 217666
Otolaryngology/ENT
Castle Point
Montrose
845-831-2000 Ext. 217666
914-737-4400 Ext. 217666
Outreach
Montrose and Castle Point Campus
914-737-4400 Ext. 203106
Pain Management Program
Castle Point, Bldg. 18, Rm D143
845-831-2000 Ext. 217666
Patient Advocate
Castle Point Campus
Montrose Campus
845-831-2000 Ext. 215795
914-737-4400 Ext. 202020
Patient Location
Castle Point Campus
Montrose Campus
Patient Safety
Montrose: Bldg. 1, Rms 114/115
Castle Point: Bldg. 19,Ste C123
914-737-4400 Ext. 202795
845-831-2000 Ext. 215354/214726
Pharmacy Clinic
Castle Point Campus, H2, Room 246
Montrose Campus, Bldg. 4, Room 17A
914-737-4400 Ext. press 1
845-831-2000 Ext. press 1
Pharmacy Refill
Montrose Campus, Bldg. 4, Rm 17A
Castle Point Campus, H2, Rm 246
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
Montrose Campus, Bldg. 6, Rm 2
Castle Point: Bldg. 15, Rm H2
914-737-4400 Ext. 202086
845-831-2000 Ext. 215697
Physical Therapy
Montrose Campus, Bldg. 6, Rm 6
Castle Point Campus, Bldg. 15, Rm H046
914-737-4400 Ext. 203200/202293
845-831-2000 Ext. 215312
Podiatry
Montrose, Bldg. 6, First floor
Castle Point, Bldg. H2
CBOCs - Hours vary by location
914-737-4400 Ext. 217666
845-831-2000 Ext. 217666
Police Service
Montrose: Bldg. 15, Rm 5
Castle Point: Bldg. 8, Rm 121
914-737-4400 Ext. 202509/202459
845-831-2000 Ext. 215211/215912
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Program
Montrose Campus, Bldg. 15CD
914-737-4400 Ext. 203873
Primary Care
All Locations
914-737-4400 Ext. 217666
Privacy and FOIA Officer
Montrose and Castle Point Campus
914-737-4400 Ext. 204409/205750
Prosthetics and Sensory Aids Service
Montrose: Bldg. 6, Rm 10
Castle Point: Bldg. 15,Rm E-124
914-737-4400 Ext. 202524
845-831-2000 Ext. 215143/215524
Public Affairs
Montrose Campus, Bldg. 1, Rm 152
Castle Point Campus, Bldg. 15, Rm F101B
914-737-4400 Ext. 202255/204328
845-831-2000 Ext. 215234
Pulmonary
Castle Point
Montrose
845-831-2000 Ext. 217666
914-737-4400 Ext. 217666
Recreation Therapy
Montrose: Bldg. 14, Rm 8
Castle Point: Bldg. 111,Rm R104
914-737-4400 Ext. 3717
845-831-2000 Ext. 5719
Release of Information
Montrose Campus, Bldg. 3, Rm 107A and 107I
Castle Point Campus, Bldg. 17, Rm F109
914-737-4400 Ext. 202532/202535
845-831-2000 Ext. 215125/215622
Research and Development
Castle Point and Montrose Campuses
Returning Service Members
Montrose Campus, Bldg. 3, Rm 107E
Castle Point Campus, Bldg. 18, Rm 106/107
914-737-4400 Ext. 204628/204629
845-831-2000 Ext. 213798/213261
Rheumatology
Castle Point
845-831-2000 Ext. 217666
Security
Castle Point Campus
Montrose Campus
845-831-2000 Ext. 215211
914-737-4400 Ext. 202509
Shuttle Schedule
Montrose Travel Office
Castle Point Travel Office
914-737-4400 Ext. 202173
845-831-2000 Ext. 215145
Spinal Cord Injury Program
Castle Point, Bldg. 15, Rm130
845-831-2000 Ext. 215128
Substance Use Disorder Outpatient Treatment Program
Montrose: Bldg. 12, Rm 131
Castle Point: Bldg. 21, A121
914-737-4400 Ext. 202778/202679
845-831-2000 Ext. 214657
Suicide Prevention Coordinator
Montrose and Castle Point Campus
914-737-4400 Ext. 202892
914-943-8649
Support and Family Education (SAFE) Program
Castle Point Campus, Bldg. 19, Room 100
Montrose Campus, Bldg. 15, Room 16
914-737-4400 Ext. 203436
TRICARE
Montrose and Castle Point Campus
Web address: http://www.tricare.mil/
US Regional Contractors: http://www.tricare.mil/ContactUs/CallUs.aspx
845-831-2000 Ext. 215100 Eligibility
845-831-2000 Ext. 214068 Billing
Telephone Care
Castle Point/Montrose Campus
Urgent Care
Montrose Campus
Castle Point Campus
914-737-4400 Ext. 203309
845-831-2000 Ext. 215516/215110/215100
Urgent Care Services
FDR Montrose Campus
2094 Albany Post Road
Montrose, NY 10548
Urology
Montrose, Bldg. 3, Rm G and C
Castle Point, Bldg. D, Fl 3
914-737-4400 Ext. 217666
845-831-2000 Ext. 217666
VA NURSES HELPLINE - 1-800-877-6976
VISN-wide
VA Nurse Helpline
Network-wide
VA Nurses Helpline
Montrose and Castle Point Campus
Veterans Justice Outreach Program - VJO
VA Hudson Valley Health Care System
914-737-4400 Ext. 203185
Virtual Health
• Video or Home Telehealth - Frank Amoruso, Facility Telehealth Coordinator
• Secure Messaging - Michael Kelly, My HealtheVet Coordinator
Virtual Health Website
914-737-4400 Ext. 204261
845-831-2000 Ext. 215356/212874
Virtual Health Video or Home Telehealth
Montrose and Castle Point Campus
914-737-4400 Ext. 204261
Visitor Information
Castle Point Campus
Montrose Campus
Voluntary Service
Montrose Campus
Castle Point Campus
914-737-4400 Ext. 203714
845-831-2000 Ext. 214637
Women Veterans
Castle Point and Montrose Campuses
941-737-4400 Ext. 202757
845-831-2000 Ext. 215658
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Hudson Valley Healthcare System.
Phone: 914-737-4400, ext. 2255
Email: cullen.lyons@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 845-831-2000, ext. 5902, ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by VA Hudson Valley
Fax: Montrose: 914 788 4340 Castle Point: 845 838 5199
Phone: Montrose 914 737 4400 ext.202532 Castle Point: 845 831 2000 ext.
Castle Point VA Medical Center
Release of Information
Building 17
Room G-108
41 Castle Point Road
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590-7004
Franklin Delano Roosevelt Hospital
Release of Information
Building 3
Room 107A
2094 Albany Post Road
Montrose, NY 10548-1454
For questions about your request to VA Hudson Valley
Phone: 585-394-2000
Additional FOIA request information
-
Review VA’s requirements for a FOIA request, including sample requests.
-
See the VA FOIA Library, which publishes commonly requested records.
-
If you don’t know where the records you are requesting are maintained, submit your request to vacofoiaservice@va.gov instead of VA Hudson Valley.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at VHAMORWEBMASTER@MED.VA.GOV
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint/
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018
