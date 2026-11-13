Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Hudson Valley Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Hudson Valley health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Hudson Valley health care.
Mailing address
Castle Point VA Medical Center
41 Castle Point Road
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590-7004
Franklin Delano Roosevelt Hospital
2094 Albany Post Road
Montrose, NY 10548-1454
Castle Point Main phone numbers
Local: 845-831-2000
Franklin Delano Roosevelt Main phone numbers
Local: 914-737-4400
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711
A – F
Acute Medical Unit (Unit E-2)
Castle Point, Bldg E
Adult Day Healthcare Program
Montrose and Castle Point Campus
Ambulatory Surgery
Castle Point, Bldg 16, Rm D313
American Ex-POW Service Officer
Montrose Campus, Bldg. 14, Rm 10
Appointments
Castle Point Campus
Montrose Campus
Audiology
Castle Point, Bldg. 15, Room E-108
Billing (Castle Point)
Castle Point Campus
Billing (Montrose)
Montrose Campus
COVID-19 Vaccines
VA Hudson Valley Health Care System
Cardiology
Castle Point, Bldg. 15, Fl. 3 (E3)
Caregiver Program
Castle Point and Montrose
Castle Point Early Childhood Learning Center
Castle Point Campus, Bldg. 46
Change Your Appointment
Montrose Campus
Castle Point Campus
Chapel
Castle Point Campus
Montrose Campus
Chaplain Service
Montrose: Bldg. 27, Rm 9
Castle Point: Bldg. 19, Rm C219
Clinical Video Telehealth
Montrose and Castle Point Campus
Compensation and Pension
Montrose Campus, Bldg. 1, Rm. 18
Castle Point Campus: Bldg. 19, Rm C210
Consolidated Patient Account Center (CPAC)
Castle Point Campus
Credentialing
Montrose Campus
Dental Service
Montrose, Bldg. 3, 2nd Fl. Rm 233
Castle Point, Bldg. 18, Rm 223A
Dermatology
Castle Point, Bldg. 15, Fl. 3 (E3)
Education
VA NY/NJ Veterans Healthcare Network
Stephanie Iannucci
Eligibility
Castle Point Campus
Montrose Campus
Endocrinology
Castle Point, H2
Montrose, Bldg. 3, Rm C
Extended Care Program
Castle Point Campus
Montrose Campus
Former Prisoners of War Advocate
Montrose and Castle Point Campus
G – M
Gastroenterology
Castle Point, Bldg. 15, Fl. 3 (E3)
Hematology/Oncology
Castle Point
Montrose
Home Based Primary Care Program
Montrose and Castle Point Campus
Homeless Veterans
Castle Point and Montrose Campuses
Homemaker Home Health Aide Program
Montrose and Castle Point Campus
Hospice and Palliative Care
Montrose and Castle Point Campus
Imaging Services
Montrose: Bldg. 13, Rm 113
Castle Point: Bldg. 17, Rm 206
Infectious Disease
Montrose and Castle Point Campus
Insurance
VA Hudson Valley Health Care System
Kinesiotherapy
Montrose Campus, Bldg. 18, Rm 14
Castle Point Campus, Bldg. 15, Rm H-046
Laboratory Program
Montrose: Bldg. 3, Rm 113
Castle Point: Bldg. 15, Rm E016
Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) Veteran Care
VA Hudson Valley Health Care System
2094 Albany Post Road
Montrose, NY 10548
MOVE! Weight Management Program
Montrose and Castle Point Campus
Media Inquiries
Montrose Campus
Castle Point Campus
Medical Foster Home
Montrose and Castle Point Campus
Mental Health
Montrose Campus: Bldg.13 , Rm 10
Castle Point Campus: Specialty providers
Messaging for Primary Care, Mental Health or Specialty Provider
Montrose Campus
Castle Point Campus
Military Sexual Trauma
Montrose and Castle Point Campus
Minority Veterans Program
Montrose and Castle Point Campus
Montrose Day Care Center, Inc.
Montrose Campus, Bldg. 29
Website: https://www.montrosechildcare.org/
MyHealtheVet
Montrose and Castle Point Campus
Website: https://www.myhealth.va.gov
N – Z
NYS Department of Veterans Affairs
Montrose Campus, Bldg.1, Rm. 18.
Castle Point Campus, Bldg 19, Rm C210
NYS Veterans Home Program
Montrose and Castle Point Campus
Neurology
Montrose and Castle Point Campus
News Media
Castle Point Campus
Montrose Campus
Community Care
Castle Point Campus
OEF/OIF/OND Program
Montrose Campus, Bldg. 3, Rm 107E
Castle Point Campus, Bldg. 18, Rm 106/107
Occupational Therapy
Montrose: Bldg. 6, Rm 4
Castle Point: Bldg. 15, Rm H046
Optometry
Montrose, Bldg. 3, Floor 2
Castle Point, Bldg. 15 E, Floor 3
Orthopedics
Castle Point
Montrose
Otolaryngology/ENT
Castle Point
Montrose
Outreach
Montrose and Castle Point Campus
Pain Management Program
Castle Point, Bldg. 18, Rm D143
Patient Representatives
Castle Point Campus
Montrose Campus
Patient Location
Castle Point Campus
Montrose Campus
Patient Safety
Montrose: Bldg. 1, Rms 114/115
Castle Point: Bldg. 19,Ste C123
Pharmacy Clinic
Castle Point Campus, H2, Room 246
Montrose Campus, Bldg. 4, Room 17A
Pharmacy Refill
Montrose Campus, Bldg. 4, Rm 17A
Castle Point Campus, H2, Rm 246
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
Montrose Campus, Bldg. 6, Rm 2
Castle Point: Bldg. 15, Rm H2
Physical Therapy
Montrose Campus, Bldg. 6, Rm 6
Castle Point Campus, Bldg. 15, Rm H046
Podiatry
Montrose, Bldg. 6, First floor
Castle Point, Bldg. H2
CBOCs - Hours vary by location
Police Service
Montrose: Bldg. 15, Rm 5
Castle Point: Bldg. 8, Rm 121
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Program
Montrose Campus, Bldg. 15CD
Primary Care
All Locations
Privacy and FOIA Officer
Montrose and Castle Point Campus
Prosthetics and Sensory Aids Service
Montrose: Bldg. 6, Rm 10
Castle Point: Bldg. 15, Rm E-124
Public Affairs
Montrose Campus, Bldg. 1, Rm 152
Castle Point Campus, Bldg. 15, Rm F101B
Pulmonary
Castle Point
Montrose
Recreation Therapy
Montrose: Bldg. 14, Rm 8
Castle Point: Bldg. 111,Rm R104
Release of Information
Montrose Campus, Bldg. 3, Rm 107A and 107I
Castle Point Campus, Bldg. 17, Rm F109
Research and Development
Castle Point and Montrose Campuses
Returning Service Members
Montrose Campus, Bldg. 3, Rm 107E
Castle Point Campus, Bldg. 18, Rm 106/107
Rheumatology
Castle Point
Security
Castle Point Campus
Montrose Campus
Shuttle Schedule
Montrose Travel Office
Castle Point Travel Office
Spinal Cord Injury Program
Castle Point, Bldg. 15, Rm130
Substance Use Disorder Outpatient Treatment Program
Montrose: Bldg. 12, Rm 131
Castle Point: Bldg. 21, A121
Suicide Prevention Coordinator
Montrose and Castle Point Campus
Support and Family Education (SAFE) Program
Castle Point Campus, Bldg. 19, Room 100
Montrose Campus, Bldg. 15, Room 16
TRICARE
Montrose and Castle Point Campus
Web address: http://www.tricare.mil/
US Regional Contractors: http://www.tricare.mil/ContactUs/CallUs.aspx
Telephone Care
Castle Point/Montrose Campus
Urgent Care
Montrose Campus
Castle Point Campus
Urgent Care Services
FDR Montrose Campus
2094 Albany Post Road
Montrose, NY 10548
Urology
Montrose, Bldg. 3, Rm G and C
Castle Point, Bldg. D, Fl 3
VA NURSES HELPLINE - 1-
VISN-wide
VA Nurse Helpline
Network-wide
VA Nurses Helpline
Montrose and Castle Point Campus
Veterans Justice Outreach Program - VJO
VA Hudson Valley Health Care System
Virtual Health
• Video or Home Telehealth - Frank Amoruso, Facility Telehealth Coordinator
• Secure Messaging - Michael Kelly, My HealtheVet Coordinator
Virtual Health Website
Virtual Health Video or Home Telehealth
Montrose and Castle Point Campus
Visitor Information
Castle Point Campus
Montrose Campus
Voluntary Service
Montrose Campus
Castle Point Campus
Women Veterans
Castle Point and Montrose Campuses
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Hudson Valley Healthcare System.
Phone:
Email: VHAHVHPublicAffairs@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 845-831-2000 and ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act, you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
To request records maintained by VA Hudson Valley, go to FOIA.GOV
FOIA.gov serves as the government’s comprehensive FOIA website for all information on the FOIA. Among many other features, FOIA.gov provides a central resource for the public to understand the FOIA, to locate records that are already available online, and to make a request for information that is not yet publicly available. From the FOIA.GOV main screen, click “Create a Request” then search for "Veterans Health Administration" to get started. Clicking on the blue "Continue the FOIA request Process" button will lead you to the online form.
Requesting records maintained by VA Hudson Valley
Castle Point VA Medical Center
41 Castle Point Road
Building 17, Room G-108
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590-7004
Phone:
Franklin Delano Roosevelt Hospital
2094 Albany Post Road
Building 1, Room 226
Montrose, NY 10548-1454
Phone:
For questions about your request to VA Hudson Valley
Phone: 585-394-2000
Additional FOIA request information
See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at vhahvhpublicaffairs@va.gov
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018