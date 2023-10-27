Veteran Lung Cancer Screening Event at Montrose
When:
Thu. Nov 9, 2023, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Franklin Delano Roosevelt Hospital
Building 3 Lobby
2094 Albany Post Road
Montrose, NY
Cost:
Free
Veteran Lung Cancer Screening event taking place at Montrose from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m, walk-ins are welcome. Please register in the lobby.
Veterans may qualify if they meet these 3 conditions:
Are 50-80 years of age.
Smoke cigarettes now or quit within the past 15 years
Smoked for at least:
• 1 pack /day for 20 years.
• 2 packs/day for 10 years.
For additional information contact Joanna Scalabrini VHE at x202289.See more events