Veteran Lung Cancer Screening Event at Montrose

When:

Thu. Nov 9, 2023, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

Franklin Delano Roosevelt Hospital

Building 3 Lobby

2094 Albany Post Road

Montrose, NY

Cost:

Free

Veteran Lung Cancer Screening event taking place at Montrose from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m, walk-ins are welcome. Please register in the lobby.

Veterans may qualify if they meet these 3 conditions:

Are 50-80 years of age.

Smoke cigarettes now or quit within the past 15 years

Smoked for at least:

• 1 pack /day for 20 years.

• 2 packs/day for 10 years.

 

For additional information contact Joanna Scalabrini VHE at x202289.

