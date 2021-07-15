Women Veteran care
VA Hudson Valley health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A women Veteran care coordinator can help you get the services you need.
Connect with a care coordinator
Women Veteran Program Manager/Maternity Care Coordinator
VA Hudson Valley health care
Phone: 914-737-4400, ext. 2757
Military Sexual Trauma Coordinator
VA Hudson Valley health care
Phone: 845-831-2000, ext. 4639
Women’s Health Lead
VA Hudson Valley health care
Phone: 518-626-7318
Care we provide at VA Hudson Valley health care
Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including:
- Primary care
- Gynecology
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds and mammograms
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services