Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From the North: Take State Route 84 East to State R0ute 9 South, past Peekskill to Montrose exit. Turn right at end of exit and continue on Route 9A for 1.3 miles. The hospital will be on your left.
From New York City: Take West Side Drive North or the Major Deegan North to Saw Mill River Parkway. Exit onto Taconic State Parkway North to Route 9A North; follow Route 9A to Route 9 North to Montrose exit. Turn left onto Route 9A and proceed for 1.5 miles. The hospital will be on your left.
From New Jersey: Take Palisades Parkway to Bear Mountain Bridge. Cross bridge and bear right at traffic circle, then follow signs for Route 9/202/6 ( Peekskill). Stay on Route 9 South and exit at Welcher Avenue. (Route 9A). Proceed for 1.3 miles. The hospital will be on your right.
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Address:
Franklin Delano Roosevelt Hospital
2094 Albany Post Road
Montrose, NY 10548-1454
Intersection:
FDR Veterans Hospital Road and Albany Post Road
Coordinates: 41°14'40.78"N 73°55'34.54"W