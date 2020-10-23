PRESS RELEASE

October 23, 2020

October 23, 2020

New travel reimbursement system available to Veterans and beneficiaries

Montrose NY — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced on October 22, 2020 that the VA Hudson Valley Health Care System will now use the new Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS) to reimburse eligible Veterans and beneficiaries for travel to and from VA medical appointments.

The new system will allow users to submit and track transportation reimbursement claims using a secure web-based portal on the Access VA, available 24/7, 365 days a year.

“Thanks to the important innovations and dedication to information technology, we are proud to say we have streamlined this process making it easier for users,” said Dawn Schaal, Medical Center Director. “The BTSSS replaces the need for older, manual tracking methods, bringing this process in line with many of our other web applications.”

BTSSS has many advantages, for example, it:

Reduces the need for completing hard copy claim submissions in-person at the facility by replacing and eliminating the previous kiosk method.



Provides an easy to use web-based application that allows you to enter your claim over the internet via AccessVA.



Ensures timely processing and payment of travel reimbursements and reduces manual intervention and improper claim payments through automated features



Authenticates the Veteran or Beneficiary by: 1.) VA PIV card; or 2.) A DS Logon Level 2 account.

BTSSS will be available at the VA Hudson Valley Health Care System beginning in October, 2020. As BTSSS goes live, the need for kiosk will be discontinued, however, in person and hard-copy claims submission will still be available. For information on eligibility, visit VA’s Travel Pay Reimbursement site.