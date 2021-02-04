PRESS RELEASE

April 2, 2021

Montrose , NY — VA Hudson Valley Health Care System Implements SAVE LIVES Act, Expanding Access to Covid-19 Vaccines

Montrose, NY (April 2, 2021) — Effective immediately, VA Hudson Valley Health Care System has begun offering Covid-19 vaccines on a walk-in basis to newly eligible individuals based on the new SAVE LIVES Act legislation signed by President Joe Biden on March 24.

The legislation allows the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide vaccines to all Veterans, regardless of VA health care enrollment, plus Veteran spouses and caregivers. For Veterans, this includes all those who have Active Duty service with any discharge status. The complete list of those eligible is at the above link for the SAVE LIVES Act on the Department of Veterans Affairs blog.

VA Hudson Valley HCS vaccination clinic details, for walk-in or appointments

When: Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 2:30 pm

Locations:

FDR MONTROSE CAMPUS 2094 Albany Post Road, Montrose, NY 10548, building 15, room 16

CASTLE POINT CAMPUS 41 Castle Point Road, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 multipurpose room

Individuals will need to fill out a single-page release form upon arrival.

For questions, please contact the Public Affairs Office at 845–831–2000 ext. 215100