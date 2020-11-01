Operating status
VA Hudson Valley health care
facility operating statuses and emergency information.
Facility operating statuses
-
Franklin Delano Roosevelt Hospital
-
Limited services and hours
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Medical Centers and all outpatient clinics have limited services. If you have or need an appointment, please call your health care team to arrange a video connect or in-person visit.
-
Castle Point VA Medical Center
-
Limited services and hours
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Medical Centers and all outpatient clinics have limited services. If you have or need an appointment, please call your health care team to arrange a video connect or in-person visit.
-
Carmel VA Clinic
-
Limited services and hours
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Medical Centers and all outpatient clinics have limited services. If you have or need an appointment, please call your health care team to arrange a video connect or in-person visit.
-
Eastern Dutchess VA Clinic
-
Limited services and hours
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Medical Centers and all outpatient clinics have limited services. If you have or need an appointment, please call your health care team to arrange a video connect or in-person visit.
-
Goshen VA Clinic
-
Limited services and hours
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Medical Centers and all outpatient clinics have limited services. If you have or need an appointment, please call your health care team to arrange a video connect or in-person visit.
-
Monticello VA Clinic
-
Limited services and hours
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Medical Centers and all outpatient clinics have limited services. If you have or need an appointment, please call your health care team to arrange a video connect or in-person visit.
-
New City VA Clinic
-
Limited services and hours
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Medical Centers and all outpatient clinics have limited services. If you have or need an appointment, please call your health care team to arrange a video connect or in-person visit.
-
Port Jervis VA Clinic
-
Limited services and hours
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Medical Centers and all outpatient clinics have limited services. If you have or need an appointment, please call your health care team to arrange a video connect or in-person visit.
-
Poughkeepsie VA Clinic
-
Limited services and hours
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Medical Centers and all outpatient clinics have limited services. If you have or need an appointment, please call your health care team to arrange a video connect or in-person visit.
Emergency information
Patient resources
Emergency: 911
Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, select 1
24-hour nurse: 800-877-6976
- Monday through Friday, 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. ET
- Weekends and holidays, open 24 hours
Change your appointment:
Media inquiries: 845-831-2000, ext. 5902 or 914-737-4400, ext. 2255
National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571
Patient locator:
Pharmacy refill: 888-389-6528
Staff locator: Not available
Telephone care: 800-877-6976
- Monday through Friday, 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. ET
- Weekends and holidays, open 24 hours