U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Operating status

VA Hudson Valley health care facility operating statuses and emergency information.

On this page

Facility operating statuses

Franklin Delano Roosevelt Hospital
Limited services and hours
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Medical Centers and all outpatient clinics have limited services. If you have or need an appointment, please call your health care team to arrange a video connect or in-person visit.
Castle Point VA Medical Center
Limited services and hours
Carmel VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Eastern Dutchess VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Goshen VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Monticello VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
New City VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Port Jervis VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Poughkeepsie VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, select 1

24-hour nurse: 800-877-6976

  • Monday through Friday, 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. ET
  • Weekends and holidays, open 24 hours

Change your appointment:

Media inquiries: 845-831-2000, ext. 5902 or 914-737-4400, ext. 2255

National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient locator:

Pharmacy refill: 888-389-6528

Staff locator: Not available

Telephone care: 800-877-6976

