Connections Team
Destigmatizing care through supportive and inclusive healing.
Don't know where to start?
Start by calling VA Hudson Valley's Connection Team today!
Anna M. Cognetto
LGBTQ+ Health Program Veteran Care Coordinator
VA Hudson Valley health care
Phone:
Email: Anna.Cognetto@va.gov
Joanna Scalabrini MS, MA, RN
Veteran Health Education & Healthy Behavior Coordinator
VA Hudson Valley health care
Phone:
Email: joanna.scalabrini@va.gov
Kimberly Fazio- Ruggerio Psy.D.
Suicide Prevention Coordinator
VA Hudson Valley health care
Phone:
Dawn Sanchez
Suicide Prevention Coordinator
VA Hudson Valley health care
Phone:
Email: dawn.sanchez2@va.gov
Rebeca Delgado MHA/MSN, RN
Women Veteran’s Health Program Manager
VA Hudson Valley health care
Phone:
Email: Rebeca.Delgado@va.gov
Lori Lawton RKT, VHA-CM
Clinical Whole Health Director
VA Hudson Valley health care
Phone:
Email: lori.lawton@va.gov
Diana Gutierrez Phd.
MST Coordinator
VA Hudson Valley health care
Phone:
Email: diana.gutierrez2@va.gov
Troy Williams
Patient Representative
VA Hudson Valley health care
Phone:
Heather Burton LCSWR
Caregiver Support Program Coordinator
VA Hudson Valley health care
Phone:
Steven Williams
Supervisory Medical Administrative Specialist, Enrollment Coordinator; Fugitive Felon Coordinator
VA Hudson Valley health care
Phone:
Email: steven.williams2@va.gov
Emma Dimarco LCSW
Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) Coordinator
VA Hudson Valley health care
Phone:
Email: emma.dimarco@va.gov
Joseph B. Westfall M.Div., BCCAPC, NAVAC, NCVACC
Chief of Chaplain Services
VA Hudson Valley health care
Phone:
Email: joseph.westfall@va.gov