Connections Team

Destigmatizing care through supportive and inclusive healing.

Don't know where to start?

Start by calling VA Hudson Valley's Connection Team today!

Anna Cognetto

Anna M. Cognetto

LGBTQ+ Health Program Veteran Care Coordinator

VA Hudson Valley health care

Phone:

Email: Anna.Cognetto@va.gov

Joanna Scalabrini MS, MA, RN

Veteran Health Education & Healthy Behavior Coordinator

VA Hudson Valley health care

Phone:

Email: joanna.scalabrini@va.gov

Kimberly Fazio- Ruggerio Psy.D.

Suicide Prevention Coordinator

VA Hudson Valley health care

Phone:

Email: kimberly.fazio-ruggerio@va.gov

SPC

Dawn Sanchez

Suicide Prevention Coordinator

VA Hudson Valley health care

Phone:

Email: dawn.sanchez2@va.gov

Our Women's Health Manager.

Rebeca Delgado MHA/MSN, RN

Women Veteran’s Health Program Manager

VA Hudson Valley health care

Phone:

Email: Rebeca.Delgado@va.gov

Lori Lawton RKT, VHA-CM

Clinical Whole Health Director

VA Hudson Valley health care

Phone:

Email: lori.lawton@va.gov

Diana Gutierrez Phd.

MST Coordinator

VA Hudson Valley health care

Phone:

Email: diana.gutierrez2@va.gov

Troy Williams

Troy Williams

Patient Representative

VA Hudson Valley health care

Phone:

Heather Burton LCSWR

Caregiver Support Program Coordinator

VA Hudson Valley health care

Phone:

Steven Williams

Supervisory Medical Administrative Specialist, Enrollment Coordinator; Fugitive Felon Coordinator

VA Hudson Valley health care

Phone:

Email: steven.williams2@va.gov

Emma Dimarco LCSW

Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) Coordinator

VA Hudson Valley health care

Phone:

Email: emma.dimarco@va.gov

Joseph B. Westfall M.Div., BCCAPC, NAVAC, NCVACC

Chief of Chaplain Services

VA Hudson Valley health care

Phone:

Email: joseph.westfall@va.gov

