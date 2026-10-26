Nurse Residency Programs

Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program

Are you a newly graduated nurse practitioner ready to take your knowledge and skills to the next level? As a nurse practitioner resident at VA Hudson Valley Healthcare System, you will transition from the classroom to hands-on care alongside experienced professionals in multiple clinical settings. Much like a fellowship, the yearlong nurse residency provides you with significant work experience, training and skill development opportunities not typically available in nurse practitioner positions.

The mission of the VA Hudson Valley Health Care System (VAHVHCS) Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency (PCNPR) program is to provide a comprehensive, interactive, preceptor-driven educational experience that will transform new Nurse Practitioners into confident and competent providers while delivering safe, quality care for our Veterans.

The 12-month Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency program provides clinical and academic experiences for new graduate nurse practitioners transitioning into the work field. It includes precepted and independent continuity of patient care sessions, rotations in specialty care, and protected learning time.

The program also includes a scholarly evidence-based activity, working directly with Quality Management Service to perform a quality improvement project.

Upon successful completion of the program, you will be able to:

Utilize evidence-based practice to care for complex, diverse Veteran populations across their lifespan.

Provide clinical continuity supporting sustained relationships and shared decision-making with patients and families while providing Veteran-centered care

Have transitioned from a novice provider to a proficient clinician

Receive a residency completion certificate

Eligibility

Must have all the following.

US Citizen and proficient in written and spoken English

Graduate of a Master’s level Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) or Adult-Gerontology Nurse Practitioner (AGNP) program accredited by CCNE or ACEN

Current national board certification as a FNP or AGNP from a VA-approved certifying body

Current and unrestricted RN license

Unrestricted NP license prior to the start of the residency program

Applicants cannot have worked previously as an NP

Required background and security investigation, pre-employment medical exam with random drug test

Agreement to complete the one-year program starting September 1st to August 31st

Benefits

Schedule M-F 8 - 4:30

No night’s weekends or on call

Health, Dental and Vision Benefits

13 days Annual Leave and 13 days of Sick Leave

Protected learning time

12 Federal Holidays

Hiring preference upon completion at any VHA

Possible housing with a nominal fee

Contact us

Kathleen Letscher, FNP-C Program director, PC-NPR

VA Hudson Valley Healthcare System

Phone:

Email: VHAHVHNPResidency@va.gov

Poughkeepsie CBOC, 488 Freedom Plains Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

Castle Point campus: 41 Castle Point Road, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

FDR campus: 2094 Albany Post Road, Montrose, NY 10548

Application process:

We accept applications throughout the year; you may send items as completed. Due date is May 31 of the year you are applying. The residency begins September 1st of each year.

Personal statement (300 words maximum): Describe your learning goals and future career plans

Current Curriculum Vitae/Resume

3 Letters of recommendation: 1 from school and 1 from previous or current employer, 3rd letter from either school or employment. Official letter head.

Official Graduate Transcript: sealed envelope sent directly from the school to VA Hudson Valley, Kathleen Letscher, 488 Freedom Plains Road, Suite 134. Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 or electronically sent directly from the issuing school or an approved digital exchange service

Documentation Emailed to VHAHVHNPResidency@va.gov

Note: Nurse residents are temporary, not to exceed one-year placement. There is no commitment to continued employment after completing the year-long program. Participation in the residency does not guarantee employment with the Department of Veterans Affairs.