Nurse Residency Programs
Are you a newly graduated registered nurse (RN) or Nurse Practitioner (NP) ready to take your knowledge and skills to the next level? As a nurse resident at VA Hudson Valley Healthcare System, you will transition from the classroom to hands-on care alongside experienced professionals in multiple clinical settings. Much like a fellowship, the year long nurse residency provides you with significant work experience, training and skill development opportunities not typically available in entry-level nursing and nurse practitioner positions.
Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
The Mission of the Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency (PC-NPR) at HVHCS is to provide outstanding primary healthcare to our Veterans. The PC-NPR is comprised of the strengths of an advanced practice nursing and community health model to provide a comprehensive and effective training in a rural and semirural environment.
The 12 month residency program will provide intensive training in interdisciplinary care for Veterans.
The PC-NPR includes precepted and independent continuity of patient care sessions, rotations in specialty care, acute care, mental health and provided elective time.
The program also includes a scholarly evidence-based activity, working directly with Quality Management Service to perform a Quality Improvement project
Upon successful completion of the PC-NPR Program, you will be able to:
- Utilize evidence-based practice to care for complex, diverse Veteran populations across the life span.
- Provide clinical continuity that will support sustained relationships and shared decision-making with patients and families while providing veteran-centered care.
- Have transitioned from a novice provider to proficient clinician.
- Receive a Residency Completion Certificate.
Eligibility
- U.S. Citizenship
- Graduate of Master's or Doctoral Nurse Practitioner (NP) program accredited by CCNE or ACEN
- Full and current national board certification as a Family or Adult NP from a VA-approved certifying body
- Current unrestricted RN and NP license
- Proficient in written and spoken English
- Required background and security investigation, pre-employment medical exam, with random drug test
- Agreement to complete 366 days of training
- Stipend paid every two weeks
Benefits
- Health and Life Benefits Offered
- FICA Payments
- All Federal Holidays
- Accrual of 4 hours of Annual Leave and 4 Hours of Sick Leave per pay period (Every two weeks)
- Housing Possible
Contact Person
KATHLEEN LETSCHER, FNP-C Program Director, PC-NPR
VA Hudson Valley Health Care System
Office: 845-452-5151
Poughkeepsie CBOC, 488 Freedom Plains Rd Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
FDR Campus: 2094 Albany Post Rd. Montrose, NY 10548
Castle Point Campus: 41 Castle Point Rd. | Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
Post Baccalaureate Nurse Residency
The Mission of the VA Hudson Valley Post Baccalaureate- Registered Nurse Residency (PB-RNR) is to provide the nurse resident with experiential training focused on the care and quality of life of the rural geriatric Veteran. In addition, the PB-RNR is designed to support the professional development and leadership skills of the entry-level, advanced beginner nurse resident to a competent, confident, professional nurse providing safe, high-quality care.
Structure
The 12 months program will consist of three phases.
Phase I: (0-3 months) - Hospital and Nursing Orientation
Phase II: (4-9 months) - Nursing Leadership and Professional Development
Phase III: (10-12 months )– Synthesis, Assessment, Completion of Evidence-Based project, and Program Evaluation
Upon successful completion of the PBNR, the Registered Nurse will:
- Transition from entry-level to advanced beginner, advanced beginner nurse to competent professional nurse, levels defined by Benner's "Novice to Expert" theory.
- Develop effective decision-making skills related to clinical judgment and performance.
- Provide clinical leadership at the point of patient care.
- Strengthen commitment to nursing as a professional career choice.
- Formulate an individual career plan demonstrating a life-long commitment to professional nursing (Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education, 2008).
- Receive a Residency Completion Certificate.
Eligibility
- Must be a U.S. Citizen
- Graduate of a CCNE or ACEN accredited program with a BSN or MSN applying for their FIRST RN role
- Must be less than 1 year since graduation and applying for 1st RN role
- Proficient in written and spoken English
- Background and security investigation required
- Must pass pre-employment medical exam with random drug test
- Current unrestricted R.N. license or NCLEX scheduled before July 30th, 2021
- Must complete 366 days of training
Benefits
- Stipend paid every two weeks
- Health and Life Benefits Offered
- FICA Payments
- All Federal Holidays
- Accrual of 4 hours of Annual Leave and 4 Hours of Sick Leave per pay period (Every two weeks)
- Housing Possible
Contact person
Program Director
Judith A. Brown, MSN, RN CMGT-BC
VA Hudson Valley Health Care System
Office: 845-831-2000 ext. 217816
Cell: 914-943-8108
FDR Campus: 2094 Albany Post Rd. | Montrose, NY 10548
Castle Point Campus: 41 Castle Point Rd. | Wappingers Falls, NY 12590