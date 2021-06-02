Nurse Residency Programs

Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program

The Mission of the Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency (PC-NPR) at HVHCS is to provide outstanding primary healthcare to our Veterans. The PC-NPR is comprised of the strengths of an advanced practice nursing and community health model to provide a comprehensive and effective training in a rural and semirural environment.

The 12 month residency program will provide intensive training in interdisciplinary care for Veterans.

The PC-NPR includes precepted and independent continuity of patient care sessions, rotations in specialty care, acute care, mental health and provided elective time.

The program also includes a scholarly evidence-based activity, working directly with Quality Management Service to perform a Quality Improvement project

Upon successful completion of the PC-NPR Program, you will be able to:

Utilize evidence-based practice to care for complex, diverse Veteran populations across the life span.

Provide clinical continuity that will support sustained relationships and shared decision-making with patients and families while providing veteran-centered care.

Have transitioned from a novice provider to proficient clinician.

Receive a Residency Completion Certificate.

Eligibility

U.S. Citizenship

Graduate of Master's or Doctoral Nurse Practitioner (NP) program accredited by CCNE or ACEN

Full and current national board certification as a Family or Adult NP from a VA-approved certifying body

Current unrestricted RN and NP license

Proficient in written and spoken English

Required background and security investigation, pre-employment medical exam, with random drug test

Agreement to complete 366 days of training

Stipend paid every two weeks

Benefits

Health and Life Benefits Offered

FICA Payments

All Federal Holidays

Accrual of 4 hours of Annual Leave and 4 Hours of Sick Leave per pay period (Every two weeks)

Housing Possible

KATHLEEN LETSCHER, FNP-C Program Director, PC-NPR

VA Hudson Valley Health Care System

kathleen.letscher@va.gov

Office: 845-452-5151

Poughkeepsie CBOC, 488 Freedom Plains Rd Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

FDR Campus: 2094 Albany Post Rd. Montrose, NY 10548

Castle Point Campus: 41 Castle Point Rd. | Wappingers Falls, NY 12590