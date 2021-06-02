 Skip to Content
Nurse Residency Programs

Are you a newly graduated registered nurse (RN) or Nurse Practitioner (NP) ready to take your knowledge and skills to the next level? As a nurse resident at VA Hudson Valley Healthcare System, you will transition from the classroom to hands-on care alongside experienced professionals in multiple clinical settings. Much like a fellowship, the year long nurse residency provides you with significant work experience, training and skill development opportunities not typically available in entry-level nursing and nurse practitioner positions.

Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program

The Mission of the Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency (PC-NPR) at HVHCS is to provide outstanding primary healthcare to our Veterans. The PC-NPR is comprised of the strengths of an advanced practice nursing and community health model to provide a comprehensive and effective training in a rural and semirural environment.

The 12 month residency program will provide intensive training in interdisciplinary care for Veterans.

The PC-NPR includes precepted and independent continuity of patient care sessions, rotations in specialty care, acute care, mental health and provided elective time.

The program also includes a scholarly evidence-based activity, working directly with Quality Management Service to perform a Quality Improvement project

Upon successful completion of the PC-NPR Program, you will be able to:

  • Utilize evidence-based practice to care for complex, diverse Veteran populations across the life span.
  • Provide clinical continuity that will support sustained relationships and shared decision-making with patients and families while providing veteran-centered care.
  • Have transitioned from a novice provider to proficient clinician.
  • Receive a Residency Completion Certificate.

Eligibility

  • U.S. Citizenship
  • Graduate of Master's or Doctoral Nurse Practitioner (NP) program accredited by CCNE or ACEN
  • Full and current national board certification as a Family or Adult NP from a VA-approved certifying body
  • Current unrestricted RN and NP license
  • Proficient in written and spoken English
  • Required background and security investigation, pre-employment medical exam, with random drug test
  • Agreement to complete 366 days of training
  • Stipend paid every two weeks

Benefits

  • Health and Life Benefits Offered
  • FICA Payments
  • All Federal Holidays
  • Accrual of 4 hours of Annual Leave and 4 Hours of Sick Leave per pay period (Every two weeks)
  • Housing Possible

Contact Person

KATHLEEN LETSCHER, FNP-C Program Director, PC-NPR

VA Hudson Valley Health Care System

kathleen.letscher@va.gov

Office: 845-452-5151

Poughkeepsie CBOC, 488 Freedom Plains Rd Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

FDR Campus: 2094 Albany Post Rd. Montrose, NY 10548

Castle Point Campus: 41 Castle Point Rd. | Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

 

Post Baccalaureate Nurse Residency

The Mission of the VA Hudson Valley Post Baccalaureate- Registered Nurse Residency (PB-RNR) is to provide the nurse resident with experiential training focused on the care and quality of life of the rural geriatric Veteran. In addition, the PB-RNR is designed to support the professional development and leadership skills of the entry-level, advanced beginner nurse resident to a competent, confident, professional nurse providing safe, high-quality care.

Structure

The 12 months program will consist of three phases.

Phase I: (0-3 months) - Hospital and Nursing Orientation

Phase II: (4-9 months) - Nursing Leadership and Professional Development

Phase III: (10-12 months )– Synthesis, Assessment, Completion of Evidence-Based project, and Program Evaluation

Upon successful completion of the PBNR, the Registered Nurse will:

  • Transition from entry-level to advanced beginner, advanced beginner nurse to competent professional nurse, levels defined by Benner's "Novice to Expert" theory.
  • Develop effective decision-making skills related to clinical judgment and performance.
  • Provide clinical leadership at the point of patient care.
  • Strengthen commitment to nursing as a professional career choice.
  • Formulate an individual career plan demonstrating a life-long commitment to professional nursing (Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education, 2008).
  • Receive a Residency Completion Certificate.

Eligibility

  • Must be a U.S. Citizen
  • Graduate of a CCNE or ACEN accredited program with a BSN or MSN applying for their FIRST RN role
  • Must be less than 1 year since graduation and applying for 1st RN role
  • Proficient in written and spoken English
  • Background and security investigation required
  • Must pass pre-employment medical exam with random drug test
  • Current unrestricted R.N. license or NCLEX scheduled before July 30th, 2021
  • Must complete 366 days of training 

Benefits

  • Stipend paid every two weeks
  • Health and Life Benefits Offered
  • FICA Payments
  • All Federal Holidays
  • Accrual of 4 hours of Annual Leave and 4 Hours of Sick Leave per pay period (Every two weeks)
  • Housing Possible

Contact person

Program Director

Judith A. Brown, MSN, RN CMGT-BC

VA Hudson Valley Health Care System

judith.brown2@va.gov

Office: 845-831-2000 ext. 217816

Cell: 914-943-8108

FDR Campus: 2094 Albany Post Rd. | Montrose, NY 10548

Castle Point Campus: 41 Castle Point Rd. | Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

