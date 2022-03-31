 Skip to Content

TOBACCO CESSATION

If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

Tobacco cessation

If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.

Contact Information

Hours

Mon.     8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tue.      8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wed.     8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thu.      8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Fri.        8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sat.       closed

Sun.       closed

Appointments and Information

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. Or ask your primary care provider to make referral to our clinic.

Phone: 845-831-2000, ext. 21-4657, Dr. Gonzalez-Miller, Lead Clinician for the Tobacco Cessation Program

Referral required? No

Walk-ins accepted? No

Care we provide at VA Hudson Valley Health Care System

You can quit smoking, chewing or vaping tobacco.  Our goal is to provide support and strategies to help you quit including:

  • FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal.
  • Tobacco Cessation Education Group. Learn a variety of behavioral strategies to reduce/quit using tobacco, while receiving support from other veterans. Access to nicotine replacement therapy will be available to veterans interested.

When: Friday’s 11am-12pm by video
Contact: Dr. Gonzalez-Miller, 845-831-2000, ext. 21-4657

Learn more about how to quit  here https://www.mentalhealth.va.gov/quit-tobacco/how-to-quit.asp

How to Quit - Mental Health va.gov or ask your VA Primary Care team for a referral

 

 

Dr. Normaris Gonzalez-Miller

Clinical Psychologist

Team Leader for the Substance Abuse Outpatient Treatment Program at CP

Lead Clinician for the Tobacco Cessation Program at VA Hudson Valley

845-831-2000, Ext. 214657

 

Last updated: