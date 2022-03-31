TOBACCO CESSATION
If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.
Tobacco cessation
If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.
Contact Information
Hours
Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Sat. closed
Sun. closed
Appointments and Information
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. Or ask your primary care provider to make referral to our clinic.
Phone: 845-831-2000, ext. 21-4657, Dr. Gonzalez-Miller, Lead Clinician for the Tobacco Cessation Program
Referral required? No
Walk-ins accepted? No
Care we provide at VA Hudson Valley Health Care System
You can quit smoking, chewing or vaping tobacco. Our goal is to provide support and strategies to help you quit including:
- FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal.
- Tobacco Cessation Education Group. Learn a variety of behavioral strategies to reduce/quit using tobacco, while receiving support from other veterans. Access to nicotine replacement therapy will be available to veterans interested.
When: Friday’s 11am-12pm by video
Contact: Dr. Gonzalez-Miller, 845-831-2000, ext. 21-4657
- Tobacco Cessation Quitline for individual counseling and strategies -- call 1-855-QUIT-VET (1-855-784-8838), 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday.
- SmokefreeVET text message program for daily advice and interactive support -- text VET to 47848 or visit smokefree.gov/VET to sign up for SmokefreeVET in English. For Spanish, text VETesp to 47848 or visit https://veterans.smokefree.gov/tools-tips-vet/smokefreevetesp.
- Stay Quit Coach mobile app to help you quit smoking and stay smoke-free -- visit https://mobile.va.gov/app/stay-quit-coach to download.
Learn more about how to quit here https://www.mentalhealth.va.gov/quit-tobacco/how-to-quit.asp
How to Quit - Mental Health va.gov or ask your VA Primary Care team for a referral
Dr. Normaris Gonzalez-Miller
Clinical Psychologist
Team Leader for the Substance Abuse Outpatient Treatment Program at CP
Lead Clinician for the Tobacco Cessation Program at VA Hudson Valley
845-831-2000, Ext. 214657