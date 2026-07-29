Ms. Maurene Schneider, MSN, RN has been a valued member of VA Hudson Valley since 2010. She began her career at VA Hudson Valley as the CBOC Nurse Manager

Ms. Maurene Schneider, MSN, RN has been a valued member of VA Hudson Valley since 2010. She began her career at VA Hudson Valley as the CBOC Nurse Manager and is currently serving as the Deputy ADPCS. With over 30 years of clinical and leadership experience, her passion for exceptional patient care began as an ER nurse in a large urban hospital. Maurene has been appointed Interim Associate Director of Patient Care Services at VA Hudson Valley for the next 90 days.

Ms. Schneider has worked across various levels of care in both private and government sectors, leveraging her diverse experience to address challenges with innovative solutions. She is a graduate of the Healthcare Leadership Development Program (2017), former VISN 2 Leadership Program (2015), and former VISN 2 Bridges to the Future Program (2013).

Board certified as an Advanced Nurse Executive and in Gerontological Nursing, Ms. Schneider earned her master’s and bachelor’s degrees in nursing from Mercy College and her associate degree from Bronx Community College. She is an active member of the American Nurses Association (ANA), Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society, and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, and participates in the ANA legislation committee.

Additionally, Ms. Schneider is a certified TESOL instructor, trained in clinical hypnosis by the American Society of Clinical Hypnosis (ASCH), providing this service to Veterans at VA Hudson Valley. Her goals include fostering a culture of high performance and mentoring the next generation of nurses dedicated to serving Veterans.