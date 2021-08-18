Beverly Duncklee
Associate Director of Patient Care
VA Hudson Valley health care
Phone: 914-737-4400, ext. 202486
As a magna cum laude graduate, Ms. Duncklee earned her BSN at Jamestown College, Jamestown, N.D.
Her MN at the University of Washington and her PhD in communication from the State University of New York, Buffalo, where she graduated summa cum laude. She started with the VA as a resource manager in July 2003 and worked as acting program manager and, later, chief of Education and Organizational Development for the VA Hudson Valley Health Care System. She is a 2009 Network Healthcare Leadership Institute graduate and earned a Federal Executive Board award in 2006.