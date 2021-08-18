Felix_Kunjukutty

He established the IDES program at VA Hudson Valley, a collaboration between VHA, VBA and DOD. He has also served as the Administrative Medicine Program Manager for those programs as well as the Women Veterans Program.

Born and raised in New York, he follows a long family tradition of service to the VA. He completed an accelerated medical program at the University of the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago, followed by an Internal Medicine Residency at the University of Medicine and Dentistry in Newark, New Jersey. He has trained with three separate populations at Hackensack University Medical Center, East Orange VA Medical Center and University Hospital in Newark. His experience includes Hospitalist Medicine, Urgent Care, Rehabilitation, Nursing Home, Primary Care and teaching medical students and residents. Prior to his selection, he served as Associate Chief of Staff of Clinical and Diagnostic Services, where he served for two years, and as the Interim Chief of Staff for one and a half years.