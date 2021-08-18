Gary C. Poole

Mr. Poole served on active duty for the US Navy in the submarine service for four years, and an additional four years in inactive reserves. He graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Management, and holds a Master’s degree in Human Resources Management, with distinction, from Keller Graduate School of Management. He has a Professional Human Resources certification and is a Society for Human Resources Management Certified Professional.

Mr. Poole has more than 20 years of management experience both in the private sector and in VA. Mr. Poole has been with VA for nine years, serving in roles such as Recruitment and Placement Specialist, Recruitment Chief, Quality Manager, Chief, Human Resources Officer and most recently Assistant Director.