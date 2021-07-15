Work with us

Jobs and careers

We offer jobs and career opportunities in many fields, including clinical, administrative, and support professions.

You can visit USAJOBS to see all of the current openings at our medical centers in Montrose or Wappingers Falls, and elsewhere in the VA Hudson Valley Healthcare System. You can visit our jobs and careers page to learn more about the application process.

Internships, and fellowships

Each year, we help university and post-graduate students complete their training and pursue their careers. Find the opportunities that are right for you.

Visit our internships and fellowships page.

Nurse Residency Programs

Are you a newly graduated registered nurse (RN) or Nurse Practitioner (NP) ready to take your knowledge and skills to the next level? As a nurse resident at VA Hudson Valley Healthcare System, you will transition from the classroom to hands-on care alongside experienced professionals in multiple clinical settings. Much like a fellowship, the year long Nurse Residency provides you with significant work experience, training and skill development opportunities not typically available in entry-level nursing and nurse practitioner positions.



To find opportunities right for you, visit our nurse residency program page

Volunteer or donate

We depend on the goodwill and generosity of our donors and volunteers. By volunteering your time or making a donation, you can give something back to Veterans who have given so much to our country. As a volunteer, you'll provide many important services throughout our health care system and help make Veterans’ visits to our facilities more rewarding.

Visit our volunteer or donate page to learn more and get involved.

Doing business with VA Hudson Valley Healthcare System

If you're a vendor or contractor and you want to work with VA Hudson Valley health care, please call Human Resources at 914-737-4400, ext. 2551 for Franklin Delano Roosevelt Hospital or 845-831-2000, ext. 4069 for Castle Point VA Medical Center. You can also visit Veterans Integrated Service Network 2 (VISN 2) to get a sense of our needs and who we serve.