About the VA Huntington Healthcare System

The VA Huntington Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 6 locations, serving southwestern West Virginia, southeastern Ohio, and eastern Kentucky. Facilities include our Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center in Huntington, and 5 community-based outpatient clinics in Williamson, South Charleston, and Huntington, West Virginia; Gallipolis, Ohio; and Prestonsburg, Kentucky. We also have a mobile unit for Veterans who can't easily visit our hospital or one of our clinics. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Huntington health services page.

The VA Huntington Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Capitol Health Care Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 5 (VISN 5), which includes medical centers and clinics in Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

Learn more about VISN 5

Research and development

At the VA Huntington Healthcare System, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

We currently conduct more than 220 active research projects. Major areas of research include:

Infectious disease

Autoimmune disorders

Cardiology

Hypertension

Diabetes

Schizophrenia

Hematology

Surgery

Oncology

Teaching and learning

Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. We provide professional training in most major medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties.

Our primary affiliation is with the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. In addition to our medical residency program with Marshall University, we have more than 30 training programs in over 20 health care fields, including dentistry, optometry, medical laboratory technology, pharmacy, and social work.

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

Our hospital opened in 1932.

Our main campus includes an 80-bed acute medical and surgical care facility, and a standalone women’s health clinic.

Our hospital was named for Hershel “Woody” Williams, who is 1 of 2 living Veterans of World War II to receive the Medal of Honor, the United States’ highest decoration for valor. He also earned the Purple Heart and several other awards and decorations. The youngest of 11 children, he was born and raised on a dairy farm in Quiet Dell, West Virginia.

In 2020 we opened the first Fisher House in West Virginia. Located on our main campus, our Fisher House can house up to 16 families free of charge for overnight stays during hospitalization of Veterans under our care. We expect to serve more than 600 families each year.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from the Joint Commission. We also received accreditation from the National Commission for Quality Assurance for our Human Subjects Protection Program.

The VA Huntington Healthcare System has received the following awards:

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

Newsletters

