Mission and vision

Our mission

"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln

Our vision

Coming soon!

Who we serve

We provide you with health care services at 6 locations, serving southwestern West Virginia, southeastern Ohio, and eastern Kentucky. Facilities include our Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center in Huntington, and 5 community-based outpatient clinics in Williamson, South Charleston, and Huntington, West Virginia; Gallipolis, Ohio; and Prestonsburg, Kentucky. We also have a mobile unit for Veterans who can't easily visit our hospital or one of our clinics.