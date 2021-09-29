Mission and vision
VA Huntington Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.
Our mission
"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln
Our vision
Coming soon!
Who we serve
We provide you with health care services at 6 locations, serving southwestern West Virginia, southeastern Ohio, and eastern Kentucky. Facilities include our Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center in Huntington, and 5 community-based outpatient clinics in Williamson, South Charleston, and Huntington, West Virginia; Gallipolis, Ohio; and Prestonsburg, Kentucky. We also have a mobile unit for Veterans who can't easily visit our hospital or one of our clinics.