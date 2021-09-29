Women Veteran care
VA Huntington health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A women Veteran care coordinator can help you get the services you need.
Connect with a care coordinator
Mary H. Adams MS, RN, APRN
Women Veterans Program Manager
VA Huntington health care
Phone: 304-429-6741, ext. 4701
Care we provide at VA Huntington health care
Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including:
- Primary care
- Gynecology
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds and mammograms
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services