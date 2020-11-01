 Skip to Content

Hershel "Woody" Williams VA Medical Center

1540 Spring Valley Drive
Huntington, WV 25704-9300
Main phone: 304-429-6741
Mental health clinic: 304-429-6755 x2700
Health clinic locations

Charleston VA Clinic

700 Technology Drive
South Charleston, WV 25309-8571
Main phone: 304-746-5300
Mental health clinic: 304-429-6755 x2700
Gallipolis VA Clinic

323A Upper River Road
Gallipolis, OH 45631-1840
Main phone: 740-446-3934
Huntington Ninth Street VA Clinic

624 Ninth Street, Community Resource & Referral Center (CRRC)
Huntington, WV 25701-2122
Main phone: 304-429-6755
Lenore VA Clinic

2867 Route 65, 15 Lenore Business Mall
Williamson, WV 25661-9199
Main phone: 304-475-3000
Prestonsburg VA Clinic

5230 KY Route 321, Suite 8
Prestonsburg, KY 41653-9169
Main phone: 606-886-1970
Mental health clinic: 304-429-6755 x2700
