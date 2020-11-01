Locations
Main locations
Hershel "Woody" Williams VA Medical Center
1540 Spring Valley Drive
Huntington, WV 25704-9300
Main phone: 304-429-6741
Health clinic locations
Charleston VA Clinic
700 Technology Drive
South Charleston, WV 25309-8571
Main phone: 304-746-5300
Gallipolis VA Clinic
323A Upper River Road
Gallipolis, OH 45631-1840
Main phone: 740-446-3934
Huntington Ninth Street VA Clinic
624 Ninth Street, Community Resource & Referral Center (CRRC)
Huntington, WV 25701-2122
Main phone: 304-429-6755
Lenore VA Clinic
2867 Route 65, 15 Lenore Business Mall
Williamson, WV 25661-9199
Main phone: 304-475-3000
Prestonsburg VA Clinic
5230 KY Route 321, Suite 8
Prestonsburg, KY 41653-9169
Main phone: 606-886-1970