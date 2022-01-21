Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From Interstate 64
- Take exit 6; stay in the right lane
- Turn left onto Madison Avenue (Madison Avenue becomes Piedmont Road)
- Continue through two traffic lights until you reach a traffic light at the Marathon gas station; turn left at the light onto Spring Valley Drive
- Travel approximately 1 mile; turn left at the VA entrance road; the medical center is located at the top of the hill
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Hershel "Woody" Williams VA Medical Center
1540 Spring Valley Drive
Huntington, WV 25704-9300
Intersection: Spring Valley Drive and Honor Hill Road
Coordinates: 38°22'37.85"N 82°31'0.71"W