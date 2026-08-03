Programs
Explore Huntington VA's diverse program offerings, which include patient health care, cutting-edge clinical research, and other specialties.
Beneficiary Travel Self Service System
Process your beneficiary travel online via BTSSS
COMPACT Act
The COMPACT Act (COMprehensive Prevention, Access to Care, and Treatment) guarantees Veterans in suicidal crisis can go to any VA or non-VA health care facility for free emergency health care.
Construction & Expansion Projects
The Hershel "Woody" Williams VAMC has many construction and expansion projects underway.
PHASER
PHASER helps providers determine which medications may be most effective for Veterans based on their genetics.
Survivors Assistance & Memorial Support (SAMS) Program
Survivors Assistance and Memorial Support (SAMS) program which provides personalized, supportive services to Veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors before, during, and after a Veteran’s death.