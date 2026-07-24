J. Brian Nimmo

He has overall responsibility for planning, organizing, directing, coordinating and controlling the medical, administrative and supportive operations of the medical center and its community outpatient clinics in Prestonsburg, Ky., Charleston and Lenore, W.Va., and Gallipolis, Ohio. Prior to his appointment in Huntington, Mr. Nimmo served as the Associate Director of the Beckley VA Medical Center for six years.

He began his VA career as a Safety Specialist at the Asheville VA Medical Center in 2000. Mr. Nimmo, a native of Huntington, is a Persian Gulf War Veteran who served as a Hospital Corpsman in the U.S. Navy from 1987 to 1995, specializing in Aviation Medicine and Aerospace Physiology.

Mr. Nimmo's background includes significant technical, administrative, and management assignments in health care. He obtained a Bachelor of Science in Health Care Management from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, Ill., and a Master of Science in Occupational Health and Safety from Marshall University, Huntington, W.Va.

He is a graduate of the VHA Health Care Leadership Institute and the Leadership Development Institute. Mr. Nimmo is a Fellow of the American College of Health Care Executives, member of the Marshall University Alumni Association and a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion.