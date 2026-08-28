Internships and fellowships

Hershel "Woody" Williams VA Medical Center

Internship Program

The Doctoral Internship in Health Service Psychology at the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center (VAMC) is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American Psychological Association (APA). For information regarding this program’s accreditation status, please call or write:

Office of Program Consultation & Accreditation

American Psychological Association

First Street NE, Washington, DC 20002-4242

Phone: /Email: apaaccred@apa.org

Web: www.apa.org/ed/accreditation

We are currently accepting applications and our application deadline for the 2025-2026 training year is 17 November 2024. The program is open to U.S. citizens who are pursuing a doctoral student in good standing at an APA- or Canadian Psychological Association (CPA)-accredited graduate program in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined psychology or a Psychological Clinical Science Accreditation System (PCSAS) accredited program in Clinical Science.

As an equal opportunity training program, our internship is committed to ensuring a range of diversity among interns with respect to Veteran status, members of historically underrepresented groups, sexual orientation, and ability status. We welcome and strongly encourage applications from all qualified candidates, regardless of race, ethnicity, age, gender, sexual orientation, ability, spiritual/religious affiliation, socioeconomic status, or other minority status.

The primary goal of our internship is to prepare interns for success in their postdoctoral and entry-level practice in health service psychology.

As a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC), the Hershel “Woody” Williams VAMC internship participates in the APPIC match and adheres to all APPIC policies. Internship applications are submitted electronically.

Should you have any questions about the application process or any other aspect of the training program, please contact:

Ryan S. Price, PsyD

Director of Training

Phone:

Fax:

Email: ryan.price@va.gov