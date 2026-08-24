Volunteer or donate

Become a volunteer

Volunteers play a vital role in enhancing the experience of Veterans and their families. Their compassion, time, and talents help support patient care, create a welcoming environment, and provide meaningful assistance across many areas of the health care system. With a wide range of volunteer opportunities available, we work closely to match each person’s interests, abilities, and availabilities with assignments that make a true difference.

To become a volunteer, call or visit our Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) (formerly called Voluntary Service Office):

CDCE Service Office

Main Entrance to Room GC101

Phone:

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET