Volunteer or donate
The Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center is proud to partner with the generous volunteers, donors, and community members who choose to support our nation’s heroes. Our Center for Development & Civic Engagement strengthens Veteran care by connecting the medical center with local service organizations, area businesses, and dedicated individuals throughout the Tri State. We are dependent on the goodwill of our supporters. You can make a difference when you help us help serve our Veterans. We are grateful for your support and excited to welcome you into our volunteer and donor community!
Become a volunteer
Volunteers play a vital role in enhancing the experience of Veterans and their families. Their compassion, time, and talents help support patient care, create a welcoming environment, and provide meaningful assistance across many areas of the health care system. With a wide range of volunteer opportunities available, we work closely to match each person’s interests, abilities, and availabilities with assignments that make a true difference.
To become a volunteer, call or visit our Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) (formerly called Voluntary Service Office):
CDCE Service Office
Main Entrance to Room GC101
Phone:
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET
Monetary Donations
If you are interested in making a monetary donation, the CDCE has various program accounts that assist our Veterans. The CDCE will ensure that the funds are used according to the donor's intent. Please make your check payable to Hershel Williams VAMC or the Huntington VA Medical Center and include the specific intent of the request. A list of our programs can be found on the Donation Suggestions tab and their support is funded through 1004.
Donate by mail
Please send a check payable to HWWVAMC Huntington to:
Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center (581)
Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) Service Office (135)
1540 Spring Valley Drive, Huntington, WV 25704
Donate online at Volunteer Now
Donating is just a click away now that VA medical centers accept donations online. You just need a major credit card, debit card, checking account, or savings account. The service provides a quick, safe way for you to pledge your support to Veterans online. You choose the medical center, the amount, and the voluntary program you’d like to help. And there are no extra fees to use the secure website, so every penny of your donation goes to help Veterans.
https://www.cdceportal.va.gov/ (the minimum amount for an online donation is $5.00)
- Select West Virginia
- Select Hershel Woody Williams VAMC (581)
- Complete the process.
In-Kind Donations (Non-Monetary)
The facility also has an online Wishlist through Amazon. These items will ship directly to the medical center, allowing you the ease of a donation without having to physically come to the facility. The Amazon list is continuously updated and allows for color or preference on most items. Be sure to include your name and address if you wish to receive a letter of acknowledgement for your donation.
Regardless of your preference, our Veterans’ needs are updated constantly and can be found in our Donation Suggestions.
Donation Suggestions
CDCE has a non-monetary needs list that includes clothing, comfort items, and non-perishable food to support our Veterans.
CDCE Program (Waiting to be Uploaded)
Huntington VAMC Needs List (Waiting to be Uploaded)
Make a donation
Donations from people like you help us provide more services to our Veterans. We accept cash donations as well as physical items our Veterans need. You can donate online, by mail, or in person. All donations are tax-deductible. Please contact your local CDCE Service Office to arrange to drop off any large items.
Regardless of your preference, our Veterans’ needs are updated constantly and can be found in our Donation Suggestions.
Please contact the CDCE Service Office if you have any questions about donations.
Monetary Donations
If you are interested in making a monetary donation, the CDCE has various program accounts that assist our Veterans. The CDCE will ensure that the funds are used according to the donor's intent. Please make your check payable to Hershel Williams VAMC or the Huntington VA Medical Center and include the specific intent of the request. A list of our programs can be found on the Donation Suggestions tab and their support is funded through 1004.
Donate by mail
Please send a check payable to HWWVAMC Huntington to:
Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center (581)
Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) Service Office (135)
1540 Spring Valley Drive, Huntington, WV 25704
Donate online at Volunteer Now
Donating is just a click away now that VA medical centers accept donations online. You just need a major credit card, debit card, checking account, or savings account. The service provides a quick, safe way for you to pledge your support to Veterans online. You choose the medical center, the amount, and the voluntary program you’d like to help. And there are no extra fees to use the secure website, so every penny of your donation goes to help Veterans.
https://www.cdceportal.va.gov/ (the minimum amount for an online donation is $5.00)
- Select West Virginia
- Select Hershel Woody Williams VAMC (581)
- Complete the process.
In-Kind Donations (Non-Monetary)
The facility also has an online Wishlist through Amazon. These items will ship directly to the medical center, allowing you the ease of a donation without having to physically come to the facility. The Amazon list is continuously updated and allows for color or preference on most items. Be sure to include your name and address if you wish to receive a letter of acknowledgement for your donation.
Regardless of your preference, our Veterans’ needs are updated constantly and can be found in our Donation Suggestions.
Donation Suggestions
CDCE has a non-monetary needs list that includes clothing, comfort items, and non-perishable food to support our Veterans.
CDCE Program (Waiting to be Uploaded)
Huntington VAMC Needs List (Waiting to be Uploaded)
Prohibited Items
We sincerely appreciate all expressions of kindness; however, there are certain items we are unable to accept.
Prohibited Donation Items:
- Medical Equipment (used/new): walkers, canes, scooters, wheelchairs, etc.
- Expired or Unsealed Products: homemade baked goods/snacks
- Open or Used Products/Clothing: 'hand-me-downs', used coffee pot
- Weapons: knives, guns, nun-chucks
Card Party
Cards, letters, and special greetings are distributed to our Veteran patients or their caregivers by Volunteers or staff. You can send general cards anytime, like “Thank you for your service” or “Thinking of you.”
When we receive cards, we keep them for 7 days before giving them to patients, as a safety precaution. If you want to send something for a specific holiday such as Veterans’ Day or Valentine’s Day, please keep that in mind. We review all greetings to make sure they are appropriate before they go to Veteran patients.
Tips for Writing Cards and Letters
Here are some tips for writing cards and letters:
- Use “Thinking of You” or holiday cards and write a nice note of encouragement.
- You can fold a piece of paper in half and make your own card. We encourage schools, groups, and individuals to spend a few minutes making cards. Kids’ artwork is welcome!
- Start the greeting with “Dear Veteran” or “Dear Friend”.
- Keep it positive and cheerful, and express your gratitude.
- Sign with your first name only.
- If you’re part of a group or organization, you can include that name.
- Don’t put a date on them, since we’ll give them our throughout the year.
- Avoid holiday specific cards, except for Christmas. This allows us to provide letters and cards to our Veterans throughout the year. (Example: Instead of “Happy Veterans’ Day”, have your card read “Thank you for your service”.)
- If you’re sending multiple cards, we don’t need the envelopes, just the cards.
- Please note any greetings received with religious content will go to the Chaplain Service for distribution.
Prohibited Items in Cards and Letters
For privacy and safety, please don’t include these things in your cards:
- No confetti or glitter.
- No scented markers or perfume.
- Don’t put candy or other items inside or taped to the cards.
- Don’t include personal photos or contact information like your last name, address, phone, email, school system, or any website.
Mail Cards and Letters
Cards can be mailed to:
Hershel “Woody” Williams VAMC
Attn: CDCE/Voluntary Service (135)
1540 Spring Valley Drive
Huntington, WV 25704
Contact us
For more information on donating items or to schedule a time to drop off your donation, please contact our CDCE service office:
CDCE Service Office
Phone:
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET
Thank You for Your Support.
The Internal Revenue Service has announced that under the Tax Code, donations to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ General Post Fund for exclusively public purposes are deductible from federal income taxes in the manner and to the extent allowable. This announcement reflects the tax law provision which makes those donations deductible as "donations to the United States."