Huntington VA Regional Benefit Office

We can help you explore your options for learning new skills, finding a new job, starting a business, getting educational counseling, or returning to your former job. We can also help you apply for employment benefits and services, apply for education benefits, and get support for your Veteran-owned small business. Manage your benefits online You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online. Get help applying for benefits and services Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, and fill out paperwork. Visit our office, with or without an appointment Virtual visits may be available Appointments If visiting the VR&E Division in-person, please check-in at the Public Contact Desk on the first floor. You may also contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. VR&E Division Schedule an appointment online Main Phone Service Hours The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We can guide you through the disability compensation process. We can help you understand your eligibility, start a claim, or complete your paperwork. If you’ve already filed a disability claim or requested a decision review, we can help you check the status. If you already receive disability benefits, we can help address any payment issues. Manage your benefits online You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online. Get help with disability compensation benefits Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more. Visit our office, with or without an appointment Virtual visits may be available Appointments To schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment, please you the link to our online scheduling system below. Main Phone Schedule an appointment online Main Phone Service Hours The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We can help you learn about eligibility for VA home loans and request a VA home loan Certificate of Eligibility (COE). If you have a service-connected disability, we can help you find out if you’re eligible for housing grants. Manage your benefits online You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online. Get help requesting a COE or filling out paperwork Visit our office, with or without an appointment Virtual visits may be available Appointments To schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment, please you the link to our online scheduling system below. Main Phone Schedule an appointment online Main Phone Service Hours The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

If you’re a Veteran who’s homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We can connect you, or a Veteran you care about, with resources throughout VA or in your community. This includes health care, case management, supportive services, and other resources. Get connected We can help you find and learn about resources and services Visit our office, with or without an appointment Virtual visits may be available Appointments To schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment, please you the link to our online scheduling system below. Main Phone Schedule an appointment online Main Phone Service Hours The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We can help you learn about VA life insurance options for Veterans and families—and the benefits you’ll receive with each plan. We can also help you apply for life insurance or file claims for benefits. Manage your benefits online You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online. Get help applying for life insurance benefits Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork. Visit our office, with or without an appointment Virtual visits may be available Appointments To schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment, please you the link to our online scheduling system below. Main Phone Schedule an appointment online Main Phone Service Hours The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

If you’re a Veteran or service member who experienced military sexual trauma (MST), we can help with benefits-related questions and with filing benefits claims. We can also update you on the status of claims you’ve already filed. Our MST outreach coordinators can help you find and access VA services and programs. Manage your benefits online You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online. Get help with an MST-related claim Our MST outreach coordinators can help you file a claim, request a decision review, or assist with other MST-related benefits and services. Visit our office, with or without an appointment Virtual visits may be available Appointments To schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment, please you the link to our online scheduling system below. Main Phone Schedule an appointment online Main Phone Service Hours The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We can help you apply in advance to be buried in a VA national cemetery. This can help make the burial planning process easier for your family members in their time of need. Manage your benefits online You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online. Get help applying for benefits Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, and fill out paperwork. Visit our office, with or without an appointment Virtual visits may be available Appointments To schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment, please you the link to our online scheduling system below. Main Phone Schedule an appointment online Main Phone Service Hours The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We’ll help you achieve your job and career goals. We can connect you with one-on-one support, counseling, and training. If you have a service-connected disability that limits your ability to work or prevents you from working, we can help you explore your options. Our Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E or Chapter 31) program can help with learning new skills, finding a new job, starting a business, getting educational counseling, or returning to your former job. Manage your benefits online You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online. Get help applying for benefits and services We can help you understand the VR&E support-and-services tracks for education and employment. Visit our office, with or without an appointment Virtual visits may be available Appointments To schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment, please you the link to our online scheduling system below. VR&E Division Schedule an appointment online Main Phone Service Hours The service hours are the same as our facility hours.